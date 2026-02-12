.

Dear readers of my Substack, thank you for sticking with me. I know that my output of late has been all over the map. The problem has been that I am essentially going over a crime scene with a fine-toothed comb … and apparently there is a lot of evidence left lying around. One thing leads to another. So when I was trying to focus on what happened to the teachers in 2021, I just kept running into those damn giant investment gains. That tangent took over and then it was back to the Ghost Bombs! All of this horrible and evil crap is intertwined and it is a damn big job just to keep it straight. I wish I had a bunch of crack CSI bad asses to help me out on this.

But I don’t. I am a one pony show here.

That said, I do intend to give all those irons in the fire proper attention, when I can.

So right now I would like to just get you up to date on some of the loose ends I’ve got dangling.

To wit …

On the teacher mortality in 2021 front, and my public record requests for that information - I have received a few denials with price tags attached.

Here is my question to the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System:

It was my standard query … How many active/working teachers died in calendar year 2021?

They gave me this answer:

“TRS’ legal department advised that TRS cannot provide dates of death; that is not public information; it confidential. She added that we can give you the total number of persons who died in CY 2021. I was advised by our COO that our developers cannot pull data for active member deaths, just retirees’ deaths, from TRS’ administration system so they will have to do a query (computer programming). Per the attached fee schedule, there is a charge of $95 to fulfill your Open Records Request. Upon receipt of your payment, our developers will work to get a report for you. If you choose to proceed, please make your check payable to Teachers’ Retirement System of Oklahoma, and mail it to: Teachers’ Retirement System of OK Attn: Receipting PO Box 53524 Oklahoma City, OK 73152-3524 Thank you.”

Okay. That is not the biggest fee someone has thrown at me in a public records request. But since a few states are giving me exactly what I have asked for without a charge, this seems a bit much.

I do not think I will pay it.

Here is how it stands in a separate request with the Teachers’ Retirement System in Texas:

“On January 8, 2026, 1 the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (”TRS”) received your request under the Texas Public Information Act (”Act”) (Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code) for the following: “I am looking for the number of your active (still working, not retired) members from your database that died in the calendar year of 2021. In addition to the number, could you please provide the date of death in each case. I do not ask for any personal information to be provided, I do not need any names. If the information is easier to provide in a fiscal year format, then FY2021 and FY2022 would cover the entirety of 2021 on a calendar basis, I believe.” On January 21, 2025, TRS responded noting it would not be possible to release dates of deaths of TRS participants as section 552.0038 of the Act and section 825.507 of the Government Code provide that records of individual TRS participants and information about those records are confidential and not subject to public disclosure. See Gov’t Code §§ 552.0038, 825.507. TRS provided the number of in-service deaths for FY2021 and FY2022 and further noted that providing the information on a calendar year basis would incur a cost estimate.”

And what would that cost?

Wow, tough cookies in the Lone Star State!

In yet another battle with my ongoing public record requests, I currently have an extended back and forth going on with the ERB in New Mexico. As you may recall, I have already made a three part report about this state in my “Switchblades in the Lost and Found” posts. Well, there is probably going to be at least one more. You see, in a follow up request I asked them to provide monthly active member deaths for all the years 2015 through 2024. And the number they gave me for 2021 in the new batch did not match the first total they provided in my first request. You may recall that they said 215 working teachers died in 2021 in the first instance. Well, guess what? That all of a sudden ballooned into 288 in the follow up statistics. I have now been forced to ask which number is correct. As it stands, I have been told that they made a mistake - and it turns out that they somehow added 73 “retired” member deaths to my follow up response spreadsheet of data:

“Good afternoon, I have confirmed that the spreadsheet with the 288 total in 2021 included retired member deaths in the monthly totals which created the discrepancy. However, we were able to run a new query that excluded retired member deaths and I have attached the spreadsheet.”

I honestly do not know what is going on in New Mexico. Remember, this is the location that Education Week completely got the date wrong for when teachers were allowed to get the first vaccines. Off by two months! January 8th … not March 8th.

My only interpretation, at this point, is that either this is a case of incompetence, or some kind of effort to hide the numbers.

Neither option is good.

I’ll let you know how that turns out.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

