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In “Why do people still believe in Covid?” Jonathan, Martin Neil , and Norman Fenton pulled together threads about PCR testing to remind readers that claims about a spreading novel virus causative of a unique disease are baseless and the WHO’s pandemic declaration was unwarranted, if not fraudulent…

Novelty and immunity: Why were we so blind to the obvious?

Agreed, though I am not 100% convinced that there had to have (necessarily) been purposeful manipulation. The capacity for perverse incentives, fear and prior assumptions to make people see patterns in random data never ceases to amaze me. My own view is that “variant spread” was a function of the recipe for the primers being distributed over the internet. Totally agree with you about the “sequence” being an entirely in silico construct which, once released into global repositories, was bound to be found when suitable primers were released. BTW as I am sure YOU know (but many do not appreciate) …

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“ … no, not in the strict COVID-specific sense before the virus was sequenced. PCR tests need primers/probes that match the viral genome, and those SARS-CoV-2-specific targets were developed after the genome sequence became available in January 2020. [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8929009/)

For **antigen tests**: also not as SARS-CoV-2-specific tests before sequencing, because the test antibodies have to be chosen against a known viral protein target, and that target was identified from the virus’s sequence and protein structure once the virus was characterized. [illumina](https://www.illumina.com/areas-of-interest/microbiology/public-health-surveillance/coronavirus-sequencing.html)

For **antibody tests**: not as SARS-CoV-2-specific tests either, because those tests require the viral antigen to be known so the assay can detect human antibodies against it; that design also depends on having identified the virus first. [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7184973/)

So the short answer is: the general **platforms** already existed, but **COVID-specific versions** of PCR, antigen, and antibody tests depended on knowing what SARS-CoV-2 was, which meant having its sequence or equivalent target information first. [asm](https://asm.org/articles/2020/october/sars-cov-2-sequencing-data-the-devil-is-in-the-gen?fbclid=IwAR14wdJ2n02Nq5mLNxw3zWbRfc4BTj8_HFP0wc27Bkzp5s3LibgFLWhCG4s)