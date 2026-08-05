I am sorry, but if you are one of our "Team" that thinks it is okay to bash the PCR tests for "covid", but still hold up antibody tests as proof of anything ... you are not being helpful
In fact you are playing right into the criminals hands
Rosetta
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Haystack of Needles
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Agreed, though I am not 100% convinced that there had to have (necessarily) been purposeful manipulation. The capacity for perverse incentives, fear and prior assumptions to make people see patterns in random data never ceases to amaze me. My own view is that “variant spread” was a function of the recipe for the primers being distributed over the internet. Totally agree with you about the “sequence” being an entirely in silico construct which, once released into global repositories, was bound to be found when suitable primers were released. BTW as I am sure YOU know (but many do not appreciate) …
ALL downstream tests rely on the fidelity of “the sequence”, including “serology”:
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… ALL downstream tests rely on the fidelity of “the sequence” …
… including “serology.”
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“Could any of these tests have existed for “covid” before the SARS-CoV-2 virus was sequenced in January of 2020?”
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“ … no, not in the strict COVID-specific sense before the virus was sequenced. PCR tests need primers/probes that match the viral genome, and those SARS-CoV-2-specific targets were developed after the genome sequence became available in January 2020. [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8929009/)
For **antigen tests**: also not as SARS-CoV-2-specific tests before sequencing, because the test antibodies have to be chosen against a known viral protein target, and that target was identified from the virus’s sequence and protein structure once the virus was characterized. [illumina](https://www.illumina.com/areas-of-interest/microbiology/public-health-surveillance/coronavirus-sequencing.html)
For **antibody tests**: not as SARS-CoV-2-specific tests either, because those tests require the viral antigen to be known so the assay can detect human antibodies against it; that design also depends on having identified the virus first. [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7184973/)
So the short answer is: the general **platforms** already existed, but **COVID-specific versions** of PCR, antigen, and antibody tests depended on knowing what SARS-CoV-2 was, which meant having its sequence or equivalent target information first. [asm](https://asm.org/articles/2020/october/sars-cov-2-sequencing-data-the-devil-is-in-the-gen?fbclid=IwAR14wdJ2n02Nq5mLNxw3zWbRfc4BTj8_HFP0wc27Bkzp5s3LibgFLWhCG4s)
Perplexity
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So much READING. . .and so little time! All questions about Covids and Dr. Mengelefauci's Ouchies probably will not be answered before the end of time. Why some get ill after one jab. . .and others not after many? 😲 There is TOO MUCH we do not know! ☹ The other day a neighbor told me that folks having O Positive blood type do not get Covid. HMM. . . Is THAT the reason I did not come down with it? Or, was it the natural supplement I was taking, Swanson Vitamins' 600 mg. NAC (Cysteine, an amino acid) capsules? I'm just thankful I did not get it, did not get quackcined, and still act like a more normal human being! 😊
Are all antibody tests bogus or just the Covid antibody tests?