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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
5hEdited

So much READING. . .and so little time! All questions about Covids and Dr. Mengelefauci's Ouchies probably will not be answered before the end of time. Why some get ill after one jab. . .and others not after many? 😲 There is TOO MUCH we do not know! ☹ The other day a neighbor told me that folks having O Positive blood type do not get Covid. HMM. . . Is THAT the reason I did not come down with it? Or, was it the natural supplement I was taking, Swanson Vitamins' 600 mg. NAC (Cysteine, an amino acid) capsules? I'm just thankful I did not get it, did not get quackcined, and still act like a more normal human being! 😊

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

Are all antibody tests bogus or just the Covid antibody tests?

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