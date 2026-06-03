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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

84th Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

for the State Universities Retirement System of Illinois (SURS or the System),

a component unit of the State of Illinois

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

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The Big Payday

page 52 (Schedule of Investment Returns)

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That is a decent 23.83% rate of return on investments in 2021.

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page 97 (Changes in Fiduciary Net Position–Defined Benefit Pension Plan 10-Year Summary ($ in millions))

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Well that looks to be a little over 4 billion dollars in gains for investment from 2020 to 2021.

Nice!

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Unexpected Mortality

I have to say that this is a strange one. The statistics that SURS provides are on the one hand very generous … but on the other, do not make total sense. Especially in regards to the active members.

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Let’s begin.

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First off, I do not believe I have seen this before. A standard Annual Comprehensive Financial Report that straight up states the number of members that died:

page 89 (Analysis of Change in Membership)

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You can either take my word for it, or go back a page or two in this document, but these are numbers for the active members. Basically, this is saying that amazingly there were less (active) folks dying during the pandemic … and after. Even that larger number for 2022 did not top 2018’s total active deaths.

Okay.

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still on page 89 (Schedule of Retirees and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)

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Well this here is saying that 2025 had the most removals in the ten year range.

2,602 members removed in 2025.

That is more than 2020 or 2021.

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page 98 (BENEFIT DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE - in millions)

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2025 is the biggest payout of death benefits … 2020 and after.

6.1 million dollars in 2025.

Only 2017, for some reason, had a larger payout in the ten year range.

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But the next one is where the disconnect comes in. It is for the death refunds. Which we all know by now is a statistic for the active members that died before retirement.

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still on page 98 (REFUND DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE - in millions)

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Even though there seems to be a mixing of terms going on here, I believe it is clear that this is a bona fide death refund category we are looking at.

The umbrella table descriptor is … “REFUND DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE” … Okay?

2025 has the clear and unambiguous largest payout in the ten year range.

23 million dollars!

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Larger than 2020 or 2021.

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(Just saying).

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So now go back up to that first table I showed you that supposedly gives you the numbers for the active members that died in each year. How does that jive with what I just showed you?

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Something is off.

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I am really starting to worry that 2025 is showing us a relapse into the dark days of the pandemic with these mortality statistics … I hope I am wrong.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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