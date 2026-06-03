Illinois / 2025 SURS - State Universities Retirement System Annual Report
Investment Gains of 2021 & Unexpected Mortality
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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.
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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.
Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.
Right?
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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***
84th Annual Comprehensive Financial Report
for the State Universities Retirement System of Illinois (SURS or the System),
a component unit of the State of Illinois
for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.
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The Big Payday
page 52 (Schedule of Investment Returns)
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That is a decent 23.83% rate of return on investments in 2021.
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page 97 (Changes in Fiduciary Net Position–Defined Benefit Pension Plan 10-Year Summary ($ in millions))
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Well that looks to be a little over 4 billion dollars in gains for investment from 2020 to 2021.
Nice!
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Unexpected Mortality
I have to say that this is a strange one. The statistics that SURS provides are on the one hand very generous … but on the other, do not make total sense. Especially in regards to the active members.
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Let’s begin.
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First off, I do not believe I have seen this before. A standard Annual Comprehensive Financial Report that straight up states the number of members that died:
page 89 (Analysis of Change in Membership)
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You can either take my word for it, or go back a page or two in this document, but these are numbers for the active members. Basically, this is saying that amazingly there were less (active) folks dying during the pandemic … and after. Even that larger number for 2022 did not top 2018’s total active deaths.
Okay.
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still on page 89 (Schedule of Retirees and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)
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Well this here is saying that 2025 had the most removals in the ten year range.
2,602 members removed in 2025.
That is more than 2020 or 2021.
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page 98 (BENEFIT DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE - in millions)
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2025 is the biggest payout of death benefits … 2020 and after.
6.1 million dollars in 2025.
Only 2017, for some reason, had a larger payout in the ten year range.
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But the next one is where the disconnect comes in. It is for the death refunds. Which we all know by now is a statistic for the active members that died before retirement.
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still on page 98 (REFUND DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE - in millions)
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Even though there seems to be a mixing of terms going on here, I believe it is clear that this is a bona fide death refund category we are looking at.
The umbrella table descriptor is … “REFUND DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE” … Okay?
2025 has the clear and unambiguous largest payout in the ten year range.
23 million dollars!
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Larger than 2020 or 2021.
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(Just saying).
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So now go back up to that first table I showed you that supposedly gives you the numbers for the active members that died in each year. How does that jive with what I just showed you?
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Something is off.
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I am really starting to worry that 2025 is showing us a relapse into the dark days of the pandemic with these mortality statistics … I hope I am wrong.
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*in case you have forgotten …
Pandemic Milestones:
January 20, 2020
-First covid case in the U.S.
December 11, 2020
-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization
December 18, 2020
-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization
August 23, 2021
-Pfizer full FDA approval
December 2021 / January 2022
-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations
-Rapid booster uptake
January 31, 2022
-Moderna full FDA approval
August 31, 2022
-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines
April 10, 2023
-Biden declares the end of the pandemic
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WOW! Sadly, Fauci's Ouchies are the weapons that keep on killing!
They are murders that are still (STILL!) ignored by BIG HARMA, THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, AND THE MSM UNDER THE CHRISTIAN VATICAN
IN ROME! 😲 Seems that lawsuits that are started are totally dismissed.
Is this toxic world 🌎 going to ride into the sunset of final prophetic events without any public acknowledgement of the Nazi-style jabs?
THANK YOU for your work of shedding light on the horrible FACTS!