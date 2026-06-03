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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
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WOW! Sadly, Fauci's Ouchies are the weapons that keep on killing!

They are murders that are still (STILL!) ignored by BIG HARMA, THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, AND THE MSM UNDER THE CHRISTIAN VATICAN

IN ROME! 😲 Seems that lawsuits that are started are totally dismissed.

Is this toxic world 🌎 going to ride into the sunset of final prophetic events without any public acknowledgement of the Nazi-style jabs?

THANK YOU for your work of shedding light on the horrible FACTS!

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