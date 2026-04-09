csofand’s Substack

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
10h

I’m sad your work isn’t getting the exposure it deserves. I’m not going to try to second-guess you by encouraging you to change your mind, so instead I’ll accept that you have your reasons.

However, I’ll miss your original and very important research, which has revealed information that no one else has noticed or talked about. I’m very grateful for all you’ve done.

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Matt Bult's avatar
Matt Bult
10hEdited

Sorry you feel that way. I appreciate you.

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