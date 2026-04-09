I'm done
See you all later.
I left my job because of the mandates. I came here because I thought it's where I could find my people.
In the end, I belong nowhere.
See you all later.
I left my job because of the mandates. I came here because I thought it's where I could find my people.
In the end, I belong nowhere.
No posts
I’m sad your work isn’t getting the exposure it deserves. I’m not going to try to second-guess you by encouraging you to change your mind, so instead I’ll accept that you have your reasons.
However, I’ll miss your original and very important research, which has revealed information that no one else has noticed or talked about. I’m very grateful for all you’ve done.
Sorry you feel that way. I appreciate you.