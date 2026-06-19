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currer's avatar
currer
8h

You have uncovered some really telling information here. All very sad though, these are real people.

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
13m

Another 30% gain in a pension portfolio in 2021! As I recall, these profits were partly driven by government infusions into the market to offset losses from lockdowns and restricted economic activity. But some of the windfall must be based on speculation that pension membership would be decreasing soon, which would mean long-term fewer payouts (i.e., gains for the fund).

I wonder if the very large “taketh” loss the following year reflects the higher number of payouts which the increased member mortality necessitated -- a short-term loss that would be made up over time as sufficient extra deaths (earlier than expected) begin to reduce future payouts?

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