I fear that I have stumbled onto something I was not looking for.

In my last couple of posts about the deaths of school employees in Florida and Kentucky I noticed a similarity in the pattern of deaths. The two graphs I made plotting the distribution of those events were almost identical - the lion’s share in each place happening right around the start of the school year.

Is this evidence of harm caused by the aggressively pushed, often mandated, covid vaccinations? You be the judge. But I will say that it makes sense to me that the timing of when teachers would have likely gone in to get their shots is crucial to consider when looking at the pattern of deaths.

The consistent trail of crumbs in each place tells this story …

school workers were fearful to go physically back into the schools

if they had to, then most of them demanded to be at the front of the line for the miracle vaccines

in most places they were not in the first round of ‘essential workers’ to get the shots

teacher unions and associations lobbied local governments to prioritize educators for the vaccines

the date that school workers were allowed to get vaccinated varied from state to state

some educators travelled to other states to get vaccinated as early as possible

.

All of that I just listed for you would obviously have created a great sense of urgency in the school workers. Surely there would have been a good portion of them that would have gone wherever necessary to get the promised protection ASAP. But I also think that there may have been a large part of those workers that put off rolling the dice on the ‘emergency use only’ gene therapies until they had to start the new school year. These two phases are what I think I am seeing in the graphs from Florida and Kentucky.

But as some of you may remember, I started this recent teacher series with a couple of other states, Georgia and Texas. At the time, I did not make the death distribution graphs in those places.

.

Well now I think it is time.

.

.

.

Georgia

I would have liked to find some other sources of dates for educator deaths in Georgia like I was able to in Florida and Kentucky. I did try, but surprisingly no teacher associations or groups are compiling such lists (Florida seems to be a lone example for that, so far). Why such organizations are not making the lists of their members that died during 2021 is interesting to me. Would such lists show clearly what I am suggesting with my graphs?

Maybe.

.

However, I did share this news story in my previous post for the Georgia teachers:

.

That article does provide all the names and dates but it is not a list for the entire year and many of the names will already be on the Education Week list.

So I decided to make the following graph solely from the Education Week dates (go to the previous Georgia post to see screenshots of all the dates).

.

Have we seen this pattern before?

Yes, I think so.

.

What we need to know about the timing in Georgia:

December 11th & 18th (2020) - Pfizer and Moderna (EUA) Emergency Use Authorizations.

January 18th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Arkansas . (see screenshot below)

February 8th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Alabama . (see screenshot below)

March 8th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Georgia .

August (1-7) - start of the school year in Georgia . (see screenshot below)

August 23rd - Pfizer full FDA approval.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Texas

I also tried in Texas to find other sources of data for this analysis, but did not come across anything official. The best I could do was this WFAA news story where they claimed to be compiling a list of names:

WFAA

May 18, 2021

“… Since no state entity is keeping records of educator deaths from COVID, WFAA is. Based on a search of news reports, obituaries, fundraising accounts and social media posts, WFAA has collected the names of more than 80 Texas teachers, coaches, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselors, administrators, librarians, bus drivers, and other school employees who died from the coronavirus. RELATED: Dozens of Texas educators have died of COVID-19. These are some of their stories Because the number is based only on deaths that received some sort of public recognition, the number is certainly an undercount …”

The article is not laid out very well and the names and dates are inconsistently arranged. I could not track down the complete list they said was made. But even if we could see it, this article was written in the middle of May and would not have shown the entirety of 2021.

So once again I will only be using the Texas list provided by Education Week.

There were four names on that list that had unknown death dates (go to the previous Texas post to see screenshots of all the dates). I was able to track down when two of those happened using my new friend Heritage Hub (see this if you are not familiar with it and my past experience).

.

.

.

After adding in those two dates, here is the graph:

.

.

It is similar to the others, but a little different in that the largest cluster seems to be around the start of the year instead of when school started. To be sure, there is definitely a large number of deaths that appear when classes got underway in August, but January through March were big for teacher deaths in Texas.

.

What we need to know about the timing in Texas:

December 11th & 18th (2020) - Pfizer and Moderna (EUA) Emergency Use Authorizations.

January 18th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Arkansas .

February 22nd - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Oklahoma .

March 3rd - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Texas . (see screenshot below)

August (1-14) - start of the school year in Texas . (see screenshot below)

August 23rd - Pfizer full FDA approval.

.

.

.

.

Did Texas have a lot more teachers that wanted to get vaccinated at all costs? So much so, that they may have taken a trip to get it accomplished?

I honestly don’t know the answer to that.

I can only throw out a few crumbs I have found.

.

Make up your own mind.

.

.

.

The Dallas Morning News

(reproduced by the Denton Record-Chronicle)

February 6, 2021

“… Given current demand in the state and the crush on its vaccine allocations, it’s highly unlikely that all Texas teachers will be in line to get the shots until the school year is finished. “It’s clear that we’re an afterthought,” said Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association. “We’re not ‘essential employees’ until you want schools back open, and then we’re not essential after they are.” … … When the Phase 1B criteria were released, eligible educators like Duncanville’s Flo Judd scrambled to get in line to be immunized … She called pharmacies and clinics and was placed on waiting lists in at least five counties — to no avail. “It’s very difficult to get into any of those,” she said in late January. “I’m doing all I can.” … … In deciding who would be in Phase 1B, the panel took a broader approach “driven by Texas data,” Lakey said. The panel didn’t want to confuse the public with too many subgroups and phases, a problem that happened during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009. Yes, Phase 1B is “very big,” but that was done to get the vaccine out quickly, Lakey said. Teachers as a group didn’t make the cut … … Texas’ educator unions and professional associations were miffed by their exclusion … … As for Judd, her vaccine appointment finally came through. On Monday, she got her first shot in Henrietta, a two-hour drive from Duncanville on the highway to Wichita Falls. “But I would have driven to California or wherever if necessary!” she wrote to a colleague.”

.

.

.

Texas Tribune

December 3, 2020

“… In an interview, Clay Robison, a spokesperson for the Texas State Teacher’s Association, said many educators are concerned about being in schools and would rather not be there in person, but having access to a vaccine “would ease some of their concerns a bit.””

.

Arkansas Times

March 11, 2021

“… Vaccine tourism presents challenges both logistical and ethical. But for people terrified by the COVID-19 threat and ready to break loose after a year of quarantine cabin fever, the travel planning and moral bargaining are worth it … … Not just a regional phenomenon, vaccine tourism is happening across the U.S., with an untold number of pandemic-panicked shot seekers crossing state lines to chase the peace of mind that comes with boosted immunity. Stories of people flying from one state to another are common … … As Arkansans head outside state lines for vaccines, others come here for their shots. More than 1,500 out-of-state residents had gotten their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas as of March 3, said Gavin Lesnick, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health.”

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

