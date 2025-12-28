csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
14h

You are totally on the money... the ages of the deaths where available are totally incriminating... we compile the data no one else is... this is how we remember those who were killed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by csofand and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
15h

Thank you for this research into the attack on our children, CSOFAND. Here is how they are sweeping this deliberate catastrophe under the rig:

It takes exponentially more energy to cover for a lie than it does to tell the truth. The bigger the lie, the more astronomical the amount energy is required to sustain it. Eagle eyed readers will notice that this immutable law of nature is on full display throughout the linked article below:

The powers that shouldn't be are going all in to program us to believe that healthy children and young adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been normal in order to cover up their genocide with the COVID injections. Here are a myriad of reprehensible studies and headlines they are fabricating to achieve that perception:

Children Having Heart Attacks - The New Demented Normal: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/children-having-heart-attacks-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by csofand and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 csofand · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture