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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

Kansas Public Employees Retirement System

2025 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

A component unit of the State of Kansas

For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

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The Big Payday

Topeka Capital-Journal

August 17, 2021

“The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System saw its investment portfolio turn in one of the strongest years ever in the 2021 fiscal year — although lawmakers are still parsing out how to handle a significant unfunded liability going forward. Pension funds nationally have announced sky-high investment returns, powered by a stock market that has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, helping states beat out their expected gains several times over. Kansas was no exception, KPERS Spokesperson Kristen Basso said in an email, reporting a 26.3% rate of return for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in June. For context, that is the third highest return in the past 45 years and well above the state’s assumed rate of return of 7.75%.”

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But the actual pension report is making a more modest claim, they watered it down just a little.

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page 48 (SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENT RETURNS - Last 10 Fiscal Years)

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A little closer:

That is a pretty good 25.89% rate of return on investment for 2021. Still by far the best in the ten year range.

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page 122 (Revenues by Source Last Ten Fiscal Years)

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A little closer:

That looks to be a little under 5 billion dollars gained in investments from 2020 to 2021.

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Unexpected Mortality

I am probably going to keep saying this … making graphs is tedious and time consuming. So I will continue to recycle my previous ones and ask that you imagine the new year added.

Here is the members removed from rolls graph from my previous visit to this Kansas pension system:

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I have always been curious why I see these anomalous big spikes before the pandemic. This is not the only pension report I have seen it happen in. As it turns out, this is an area where using a little targeted AI is most helpful:

Yes, there is a very specific actuarial and policy reason for that spike in the “removed from rolls” data in FY2018. The spike was caused by data-cleaning of long-inactive accounts following a 5-year post-employment rule, combined with an influx of lump-sum contribution withdrawals stemming from high public-sector employee turnover from previous years. 1. The 5-Year Mandated Account Cleanup For non-vested members (those with fewer than 5 years of service) who leave public employment, Kansas law mandates that they must withdraw their funds within 5 years. [1] After 5 years of zero activity, their accounts officially stop earning interest.

Around 2018, KPERS systematically processed, finalized, and removed thousands of these long-abandoned, non-vested “inactive” accounts from the active and inactive membership databases to clean up their actuarial ledger. [1]

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So there you have it, it was a “one-off” housecleaning event.

Which then justified my tweak to the graph that I did in that previous Kansas post:

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This is one of the clearer examples of the pre and post pandemic effects of “something” going on. That “something” not showing up until FY2021 and after.

You know what I think it was (not “covid”).

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Okay, so what about the new info?

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page 118 (RETIRANTS, BENEFICIARIES - CHANGES IN ROLLS - ALL SYSTEMS)

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That says 3,994 members were removed in FY2025. That would give us another bar on the graph roughly equal (but slightly higher) to the FY2023 one.

That is still well elevated above the pre-pandemic norm.

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Surprisingly, this report from Kansas is chock full of several further death mortality numbers - more so than a lot of other bigger pension systems.

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page 123 (BENEFITS BY TYPE - Last Ten Fiscal Years)

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Some closer looks:

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The red box here on the Death Benefits is 2021 through 2025.

2025 is the largest in the ten year range - a big jump of almost 5 million dollars in just one year.

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On this column for Refund of Contributions - Death, the big jump in numbers happened in 2022 and 2023 (red box). As we should know by now, this statistic for “death refunds” is showing us mortality in the active members … presumably younger people.

Before 2020 this payout was averaging around 6 million dollars a year. Those two biggest sums aside for 2022 and 2023, the figure for this statistic in 2025 is still worrisome … it is well above the pre-pandemic norm …

… bigger than either 2020 or 2021!

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But there is more.

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***Here is another table that appears to restate the same numbers we just looked at, red boxes should have the same info in them:

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page 125 (BENEFIT AND REFUND DEDUCTIONS FROM NET POSITION BY TYPE)

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But please do notice the terminology discrepancy in the first line. The generic Death Benefits from before has been changed to say Death In Service Benefits:

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As we have come to understand lately, this term is another that is distinct in its reference to active members that die before retirement. The phrase is quite literal - death in service.

Is this a typo? Is one or the other incorrectly categorized? I do not know. But if this is not a mistake, then this is a tandem of statistics that show some serious harms happening with the active members in this pandemic … a misfortune that never seems to end.

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Even in as wholesome a place like Kansas.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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