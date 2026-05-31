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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

Nice compilation video for you on Kansas suing pfizer and why it never made the news: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dP8IeU0vefvj (4.5mins]

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1 reply by csofand
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
42m

That’s a scary scarecrow image -- Kansas isn’t in Kansas anymore.

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