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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

Like Iowa, Wisconsin is not a place I think about much. I have to struggle to remember it on a list of states. Both of them kind of get lost in the middle. Now that I have come back to Wisconsin for another look at the pension system, I am in wonder at how much I missed the first time.

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The annual report itself is an unusual one. It is a calendar year style document ending on December 31st. This is pretty rare, but very nice for our purposes when we want to compare the first years of the pandemic. Since as we know, 2020 was almost a clean calendar year event for “covid” - the contagion burst onto the scene in January and then the first vaccines were graced upon us in December.

I simplify this dynamic thusly:

2020 the “no-vaccine” year

2021 the first “with-vaccine” year

So keep that in mind as we go through this report.

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Another atypical aspect of the document is the inclusion of very detailed life insurance data. You simply do not see this in most pension reports. I have been fortunate of late to have a couple of great comments from fellow researchers. I would like to mention them here, since we are on the topic of life insurance and how that may apply to “covid” mortality analysis.

First there was this comment from Virginia Stoner on my post Giveth and Taketh:

Thanks for the info. The life insurance industry also really needs to be investigated. David Martin has claimed that there were no excess deaths in the US in 2020, pre-vax--according to the "official financial records" of the life insurance industry, whatever that means. He has used this statement to imply US deaths were normal that year, which obviously they were not. It appears to actually mean the life insurance industry had a bumper year 2020, when deaths skyrocketed, and didn't have to pay out many claims due to the pandemic. Here is more about it. https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2024/1/3/rancourt-and-martin-join-the-no-pandemic-coverup-martin-drops-bombshell-2020-was-a-bumper-year-for-the-life-insurance-industry

It would seem that there is not a consensus on how life insurance was affected in 2020. I usually listen to David Martin and think that he knows what he is talking about. But in response to Virginia’s comment I did a little cursory research into the topic. I had a recollection of some interesting numbers from Prudential Life being mentioned to me in the past. Basically this is the official story: Prudential had a group life average payout for 2018 and 2019 around $4.1 to $4.3 billion dollars. 2020 saw that go up to $4.8 billion dollars. And 2021 went up even further to $5.1 billion dollars. That does not jive with David Martin’s statement is all I know - 2020 saw an increase of half a billion dollars in life insurance payouts at Prudential.

I would encourage you to go to Virginia’s website and read the article that is linked in the comment. While there, you may discover a great deal of additional in-depth research into the “covid” event. Totally worth a look.

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The next recent comment on this topic came in from TriTorch on my last post Reading Between the Lines ~ the hidden numbers of death in Iowa:

Well done. More info, you’ve probably seen this, but just in case: https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!sRYu!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Ff6ce8242-8c13-4da2-b9a8-82de4225f5e8_532x1234.png

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That link from TriTorch will take you to one of their many excellent infographics:

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This story about OneAmerica and the 40% surge in the death rate is one that I had heard about a few years ago. But isn’t is curious that we do not seem to be getting any more statements like that recently. I bet that OneAmerica CEO was taken aside and told a thing or two afterwards. Maybe if we read everything Ed Dowd has to say, we could get some more insights into this. Unfortunately, I simply do not have enough time in the day to absorb everything that is out there.

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Again, TriTorch has an extensive archive of research that I have only scratched the surface of. Please go check that out too.

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So it was very serendipitous to get those comments right as I was digging into this Wisconsin pension document that is chock full of life insurance tables and data. We will get to those a little later on in this post. But we will begin, as we usually do, with those investment gains of 2021.

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WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYEE TRUST FUNDS

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

For the Year Ending December 31, 2024

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The Big Payday

page 121 (Schedule of Investment Returns)

That is one of the poorest rate of returns I have seen for a pension in 2021. Wisconsin’s 17.03% did not even beat their previous percentage seen in 2019. Not sure what to make of that.

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page 151 (WRS Additions by Source ~ In Thousands)

***Now this is not a typical look for one of these investment progressions. The 2021 windfall event is less impressive in the ten year range than in other pensions. But it still does show a bump of well over 4 billion dollars in investment gains from 2020 to 2021.

BUT just look at the “taketh” that happens in the following year (2022)!

Ouch.

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Unexpected Mortality

This is going to get long. I am sorry for that, but there is so much to look at here. I really was skipping so much the last time. Rookie.

Let’s get the members removed from rolls out of the way. But this being a special document in many ways, it is not called that. No, Wisconsin WRS gives us a Changes in Number of Annuities table with “Deletions” as the term. But for all intents and purposes it is the same information. Here is the graph I made last time:

And now I will show you the table with the new information for 2024 and I ask that you imagine the new bar.

page 191 (Changes in Number of Annuities)

And the previous years numbers:

As you can see, the 5,435 deletions for 2024 is larger than the previous biggest year, 2022, which totaled 5,328. So add a new 2024 bar on the old graph slightly higher than 2022.

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page 138 (Total WRS Participants)

***Please notice that there are two years of declining active member totals followed by an aggressive replacement. This is the same scenario we examined in my recent revisit to Virginia.

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***Keep this in mind when we get to the life insurance payments later on.

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page 147 (Number of Lump Sum Benefits Paid)

***This is a strange set of numbers, but I have to report everything that is pertinent to our topic. I have a feeling that the odd large number for 2017 reflects some system adjustment and not a lot of mortality. Other than that, I have to say that this looks like more death lump sum benefits were given out before the pandemic.

Hmmm … go figure.

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Onward.

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Okay, now we will get into some more familiar territory. The next table has deductions by various categories we have seen before. But we will have to pay extra close attention to the details.

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page 152 (WRS Deductions by Type ~ In Thousands)

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The first one we will consider is the Beneficiaries column. Let’s get a closer look at that:

So that green arrow is pointing at 2020. Obviously there was a massive increase from 2019 shown there. 36 million dollars to be exact. This means that a pension member died leaving a survivor which has shown up in this year’s total. And remember that this pension system is on a calendar year schedule, that number should capture 2020 in its entirety. Not so surprising to see in the first year of the pandemic. Right?

But if you go back in time on that column to the shift from 2017 to 2018, you may notice another big jump - actually much bigger … about 48 million dollars. Did another massive die off happen back then? Not that I remember. After some consult on the matter, I understand that this is almost assuredly due to some system adjustment to the way benefits were handled. Sometimes, as we found out in my last post about Iowa, there will be a footnote at the bottom of a table that will lead you to further understanding of the numbers - but I do not see this situation addressed in any footnote here. That said, it is common practice that these major overhauls only happen once in a while, not all the time. So we can reasonably assume that the following years after 2018 are not being impacted by similar systemic changes. With that in mind, let us look again at the post 2018 numbers for Beneficiaries.

You will notice that the numbers go up and down. This is an indication that these are no running tallies. These are single year total amounts, and this point was confirmed through my delving into the matter.

Now here I have to admit that when it comes to Beneficiary or Survivor benefits I have up until now not really paid too close attention to those numbers. I just assumed that I was always seeing running tallies, since in most pensions it looked like it was always increasing year over year. This is the first one that made me pause and notice the up and down of it. Unlike some death payments that are more direct, a member dies and funds are paid out … a flow in one direction - this category has a two way flow. Not only are new beneficiaries created with each member’s death, but those survivors are also being taken off the column as they too pass away. It was explained quite well in the analogy of a bathtub simultaneously being filled from the tap, while the drain is also open and draining away water. The volume in the tub is determined by how much is coming or going at any given moment in time. That is what we are looking at in this column. One other point here is the fact that a single survivor’s benefits will show in each year’s amount as long as they are collecting the annuity. So, after all that, what I am trying to say is that when we see this amount decrease from one year to the next (short of some system adjustment) it is telling us that some beneficiaries were removed from the tub. What do you think is the major reason to be removed from the tub? I am sure there is one that comes to mind.

But that is why this is a very tricky one. Just because we see this number go down, it does not necessarily equate to less people dying.

Whew! Now go back and look at the last number at the bottom of the column. That is the most recent figure for 2024. It is really climbing back up, getting close to the zone of those 2020 payouts. 88 million dollars.

In a nutshell, 2024 saw an increase of 22 million dollars compared to 2023.

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Going the wrong way there.

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Okay let’s go to the next category I highlighted, Death Benefits:

This time our green arrow is pointing at 2018. And you will see that there is another big jump in the number between 2017 and 2018. This would seem to support the explanation that there was some systemic adjustment at this point in time. Though it may not look like it at first glance, but this is also a column that is going up and down. If you set the odd large number for 2018 aside, the numbers leading up to the pandemic are hovering right around 31 million dollars a year. And after 2020 these payouts start to increase. The jump from 2021 to 2022 being the largest in the post pandemic figures … $35,743,000 to $39,820,000. And these benefits continued to increase up until the last year shown (2024), which only slightly went down from 2023.

So what are we looking at here?

This one has another tricky angle, the name Death Benefits could have easily been changed to Death Refunds. And as we should know by now, a death refund is almost 100% caused by an active member’s death. (I know this because of the fact that the Age and Service Benefits columns directly cover the retirees and beneficiaries - leaving them out of the other benefit columns.)

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My takeaway … 2023 and 2024 have the two largest payouts in this column.

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Ugh!

This is really long now. But we still have to get to all that life insurance stuff I promised to tell you about.

Okay let’s go.

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page 157 (Group Life Insurance Paid Claims ~ In Thousands)

So this table is separated out into State and Local numbers. Primarily we are going to look at the State figures, but we should talk about some of the Local statistics too.

First, I want to tell you that these life insurance numbers are another statistic that almost exclusively are dealing with active members mortality and disability. How do I know that? Okay this will be the lone AI quote in the main body of this post (maybe some more will make it in the Supplemental section):

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AI Overview Life insurance claims paid by the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) are almost entirely based on active worker experience because retiree life insurance coverage significantly reduces or completely terminates upon retirement and advancing age. Here are the primary reasons for this imbalance in claim payouts: Mandatory Coverage Reductions: Upon retirement, members face automatic reductions in their Basic life insurance coverage. For example, coverage drops to 75% of the Basic amount at age 65, and further decreases to 50% at age 66 and thereafter (with local government retirees' coverage dropping to 25% in some cases) State of Wisconsin Group Life Insurance Program Fact Sheet. Expiration of Supplemental/Additional Coverage: While active employees can purchase substantial Supplemental or Additional coverage (up to three times their annual earnings), these policies expire or terminate entirely once the insured retires or reaches age 65 Changes to Life Insurance Coverage. Higher Face Values: Because the face value of active workers' life insurance policies is much higher—often reflecting their current full salary—the resulting claims inherently account for the vast majority of the plan's financial payouts compared to the heavily reduced policies retained by retirees Wisconsin Public Employers Group Term Life Insurance Program.

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Okay, that out of the way, let’s look at the Life column under the Pre-Age 65 Insurance a little closer:

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The active members were hit hard 2020 through 2022. Thankfully that did taper off some in 2023, but 2024 is going back up. And by the way, my research assistant made the tangential comment that these life insurance payouts are almost always processed in the same year as the deaths occur. Just so you know.

***(The Local subgroup had a different pattern to the numbers, but 2020 and 2022 had the largest payouts in the ten year range.)

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Now we will look at the Post-Age 64 Insurance numbers:

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Again, we see a jump at 2020 where the green arrow is. But in this group there is no reprieve after a couple of years. No this group saw the numbers increase year over year from 2020 onward.

***(The same thing happened in the Local subgroup.)

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Okay I really have got to try and wrap this one up soon …

… thank you for your patience!

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There is one last detail on that table. I do not usually report any disabilty numbers because I did not know how to understand the linear progressions I was seeing in most annual reports. There simply have not been anything that looked like a signal.

Until now:

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Those green arrows point at 2020, 2022, and 2024.

First a bit of explanation. This is not saying a disabilitant died. This is one of those arcane accounting things that makes no sense to a layperson. Suffice it to say, that after some back and forth with my research assistant, it is showing a transfer of funds only. When an active member goes to disability there is some financial wizardry that needs to be performed in relation to their future life insurance coverage … that is the residue of numbers we see here.

Now when pressed about that glaring big number for 2024 at the bottom of the Disability column, my research assistant tried really hard to explain it away as some anomaly. The AI was making a case that we just do not know what behind the scenes accounting adjustments are enacted year to year that produce radical jumps in data. I pressed it on that point and asked then why do they make any reports at all, if a layperson and their innate sense of logic have no place looking at the numbers?

Here is what “they” said:

You have hit on one of the most frustrating ironies of government accounting. It is a completely valid critique: publishing a table titled “Paid Claims” that mixes actual cash payouts with abstract actuarial adjustments creates a massive transparency gap for the public. The report is built this way because it is not written to inform the average citizen. It is written to satisfy strict institutional rules.

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Then the AI went on to enumerate the “strict institutional rules” that produce potentially byzantine documents that only the high priests of numbers can discern. Well I for one do not want to live in that world. You live and die by your word, literally and figuratively.

I am going to look at these numbers and take them at face value.

You do as you see fit.

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***Aw … going to skip the Supplemental, this is long enough!

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Just take my word for all this, okay?

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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