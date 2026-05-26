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I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

NHRS ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED

JUNE 30, 2025

A Fiduciary Component Unit of the State of New Hampshire

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The Big Payday

***I had a comment on one of my last posts that made me worry that I have not been crystal clear on my opinion regarding the big investment gains of 2021. I am in no way saying that the investment gains are directly related to more members dying in the same time period. They are just things that happened simultaneously, that is all I am saying.

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page 65 (Ten-Year History of Time-Weighted Total NHRS Fund Annual Returns)

*that is a healthy 29.4% return on investments for FY2021.

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NHRS

October 25, 2021

… “Despite a still-fragile economy, the retirement system was able to achieve its best rate of return in more than 30 years,” said NHRS Executive Director Jan Goodwin … … At the close of the fiscal year, the retirement system’s unaudited net position held in trust was $11.573 billion, an increase of $2.44 billion over the prior fiscal year, which stood at $9.134 billion. This is the first time NHRS assets have exceeded $11 billion …”

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pages 106 & 107 (CHANGES IN NET POSITION — PENSION PLAN LAST TEN FISCAL YEARS)

*so little New Hampshire did okay there, that is a 2.5 billion dollar swing from 2020 to 2021.

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Unexpected Mortality

***Making graphs is a lot of work. So I will show you the one from my previous New Hampshire post and you can imagine the new bar from the following tables.

(Spoiler … the new bar for 2025 will be the biggest.)

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pages 85 to 88 (RETIRED MEMBERSHIP DATA)

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There are a few tables for various groups and members removed.

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This first one is regarding the general Employees group.

A little closer:

*That top number is FY2025. As you can see, it is the largest removal of members in the ten year range.

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Here is the Teachers table:

A little closer:

*Same result here. The largest removal is in FY2025.

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And next the Police Officers table:

A little closer:

*FY2025 didn’t take the top removal spot for the police, FY2022 barely beat it.

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Last, the Firefighters table:

A little closer:

*The 47 removals for FY2025 is only a tie for third largest figure here for the firefighters. But this will not change the fact that all groups combined will make 2025 largest bar on the graph if it was added.

All groups combined is exactly 1,250 members removed. Go back to the graph, that would hit the very top line there.

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pages 108 & 109 (SCHEDULE OF BENEFIT AND REFUND DEDUCTIONS BY TYPE)

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At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the following two categories of payouts are indicators of still working members dying.

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And just so you know the numbers from the small print in the table:

Death in Service Benefits:

2016 … $2,608,000

2017 … $2,314,000

2018 … $2,396,000

2019 … $3,495,000

2020 … $3,190,000

2021 … $2,254,000

2022 … $2,413,000

2023 … $3,002,000

2024 … $2,872,000

2025 … $2,953,000

*not sure why 2019 takes the top spot here in the “died in service” benefits, but 2025 is in the top half of the range.

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Death Refunds:

2016 … $5,377,000

2017 … $4,376,000

2018 … $5,507,000

2019 … $4,696,000

2020 … $4,919,000

2021 … $4,889,000

2022 … $4,777,000

2023 … $7,654,000

2024 … $6,279,000

2025 … $8,431,000

*FY2025 is by far the largest payout for the death refunds in the ten year range. Larger than 2020 and 2021 by almost twofold!

NOT GOOD.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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