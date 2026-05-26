csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
5h

I’m glad you’re doing this tedious, overlooked work -- as you say, it’s for the sake of preserving a record that may be useful in the future.

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1 reply by csofand
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
2h

Just to let you know, csofand, the NHRS links result in a "blocked" message for me.

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3 replies by csofand
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