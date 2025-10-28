My recent post “ This One is for Bill ” revisited a pension report from New York ( New York State and Local Retirement System ) that I had posted about previously. I made the comment that this document was somewhat unique in that it had an end date of March 31st. In fact, it is the only pension report I have found thus far with that endpoint. Additionally, I now understand that the actual report is not released until approximately four months after any end date ( presumably to compile the data ). Because of that, this is the first new report of 2025 that I have access to, since most of the other retirement systems use a June 30th end date and will release their reports after the end of October.

Readers that have been with me for a while might be familiar with another research project I did recently where I looked at monthly all cause mortality in every US state. New York was one of the places that exhibited a phenomenon I dubbed the “ Ghost Bomb ”. This was an unusual spike in mortality around April/May of 2020. My graph of that event was made using numbers from the CDC Wonder database.

But back to the pension report.

Initially I believed that this pension report for the “ New York State and Local Retirement System” seemed to back up that monthly mortality Ghost Bomb event with the unusual large number of members removed for FY2020.

But please consider the timing of events involved. The giant spike in monthly mortality shown with the CDC data happens in April of 2020. Contrast that with the largest members removed on the pension report in FY2020.

The pension report ENDS on March 31st.

There is a time disconnect between the two large numbers.

Some independent researchers have speculated that this event in New York was potentially manipulated and may involve some data fraud. I now wonder if that is a real possibility.

The assertion of data fraud sometimes speculates that the orchestrators of the “pandemic event” manipulated the timing of the release of statistics. If I agree with this concept, then it would help make sense of the discrepancy between the pension report and the CDC monthly data.

If I were the planner of the “pandemic event” and I knew that one of my goals was to frighten the hell out of the citizens so that they would basically do anything I advised … pulling together a very large and very scary statistic of death would fit the bill nicely. What if the boring pension report that nobody really looks at has the more accurate timing of the data? What if that neglected document also shows evidence of the early spread of “something” - like Bill Rice Jr. has talked about?

The problem is that one is yearly data and the other is monthly data. We just don’t know in the pension report where things happened in the year. Was it sudden, in a few months - or was it a more gradual spread of whatever you want to call it?

But the CDC numbers are unequivocal, the shit hit the fan in April 2020.

Then again, maybe this is all just an example of clerical differences in compiling reports.

Could be.

Seems a little fishy though.

But hey, why don’t we take a look at the new 2025 pension report a little closer while we are here?

It’s been a while since I did one of these, so I might be a little rusty. But here we go.

Looking at the new report I am a somewhat happy to say the members removed are starting to taper back down. But that is tempered by the fact that the death benefits continue to climb - FY2025 has the largest figure for that stat by a good margin. Another bad sign in this report are the figures for accidental and ordinary death benefits. This is a unique feature found in this retirement system’s reports, I’ve not seen it elsewhere. Again, the new ordinary death benefits in this fresh report have the largest number in members with less than five years of service. That can’t be a good thing.

NYSLRS

New York State and Local Retirement System

A pension trust fund of the State of New York

2025 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

For Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

*the above graph only uses the numbers for the ERS members. The members removed are still above the pre-pandemic average, but thankfully are starting to go down.

page 175

(SCHEDULE OF RETIRED MEMBERS AND BENEFICIARIES Added to and Removed from Benefit Payroll)

*death benefits are not slowing down!

page 181

(SCHEDULE OF DEDUCTIONS FROM FIDUCIARY NET POSITION)

page 198

(NEW BENEFITS — ACCIDENTAL AND ORDINARY DEATH)

*this is what I had to say about this “Ordinary Death Benefits” stat in my first post:

“This next table caught my attention because the numbers seem to say that the most new death benefits are happening in the employees that have under 10 years of service - a reasonable assumption is that means younger people. I then looked back into the available reports going back to 2004, just to see if this was an odd thing or not. In general, it usually is the 10 -14 years of service crowd that has the biggest number of new death benefits in the pre-pandemic era. After 2020, that shifts to the under 10 years of service workers having more new death benefits.”

*I am sad to see that trend continuing in this latest report.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

