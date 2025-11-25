I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

Well it seems that I have stumbled on to yet another project.

In my last few posts (here and here) I have discovered a little wrinkle buried in the minutia with some of these boring state and local pension reports. In the actuarial gains and losses tables (if the particular report has one) there may be signals of some big moves that happened in 2021. This is definitely true for the first two cases I examined: Michigan and Georgia (teachers retirement system). In each of those places there was a financial signal for an excess death of pensioners and also a large investment gain, both occurring in 2021.

Remember how the Pew Research folks filled us in on the miraculous economic turnaround that state and local pensions pulled off between 2019 and 2021?

Well, they were not the only ones talking about it.

“What is the State of Pensions in 2021? State retirement systems in America improved from last year, but are still Fragile. This an annual report on the current status of statewide public pension systems, put into a historic context. State and local governments face a wide range of challenges in general – and some of the largest are growing and unpredictable pension costs. The scale and effects of these challenges are best understood by considering the multi-decade financial trends and funding policy decisions that have brought public sector retirement systems to this moment. The financial market volatility over the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic has ultimately been a positive investment climate for institutional investors like state pension plans. And the federal government has provided substantial financial aid to states and municipalities, smoothing over what could have been seismic budgetary shortfalls in some jurisdictions due to tax revenue declines. The combined historically unprecedented nature of these events continues to create an unpredictable environment for state pension plans.”

Equable

Milliman: Public Pension Funding Index

Look at that meteoric rise in the “Funded Ratio” right as the pandemic sets in!

Wow.

But was this an across the board trend for the entire country in 2021?

Or was it somewhat selective?

I am going to start by going back to a map I shared in my post “Your Money ... And Your Life / Cui Bono?” It is a breakdown of all the US states and how healthy their pension plans were in 2019.

(source link)

As you can see, Michigan is in the bottom ten … and Georgia just missed it.

Recall that Michigan and Georgia (teachers) received substantial actuarial gains for pensioners dying before expected in 2021, but it was their investment gains that were truly jaw-dropping. Michigan saw 1.3 billion go into the asset column in 2021, and Georgia (teachers) saw an impressive 8.7 billion come in as a 2021 asset credit.

Surely if these “worst” cases could see miraculous investment gains in the midst of the pandemic, then surely the “best” players would be doing even better, right?

Well then who is number one on the map?

South Dakota … let’s go there and just take a look at their big windfall from 2021.

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

A Pension Trust Fund of the State of South Dakota

for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

(link to all yearly reports)

page 55 (Actuarial Liability Gains/Losses For the year ended June 30, 2021)

These statistics from South Dakota are simple and straightforward - no finicky decimal points here, just whole numbers in the millions.

“Gain due to mortality” says it all. There was a $15 million dollar asset for people dying in FY2021.

So, South Dakota got that end of the stick … but what about the other end?

The big payout!

“(Loss) due to VRA investment return” doesn’t sound as good. VRA simply stands for “variable retirement account”, and that investment area saw $2 million go bye-bye.

Where are the South Dakotans big billions (or even just some millions) for being the best?

Hmmm. Guess they don’t know how to play in the big casino like those Georgians do. Maybe those Georgia folks got some insider trading advice from those people in Atlanta?

… a refresher on those big payouts from Michigan and Georgia:

***As a last thought on this one, are there any noticeable differences in the past graphs that I have made for these three locations?

Georgia Teachers had a big year in 2021 for “members removed”.

Not as dramatic as the Georgia Teacher rise for 2021, but it is still the largest bar on this Michigan graph.

South Dakota did have a “members removed” rise in 2021.

This seems to confirm the consistent trend for all three states - that they saw more people die than expected in FY2021. And that gave all three an actuarial gain in the retiree mortality column.

But what about those statewide all cause mortality graphs I produced not that long ago?

.

.

Take a look at all three of those “all cause mortality” graphs and clearly the most dramatic is Michigan with its ghost bomb going off in April of 2020. Nothing like that is seen on the other two graphs. But I will say that if you look at Georgia’s, there is a steady climb in mortality throughout 2020 which does not appear on the South Dakota graph. The South Dakota graph is very tranquil up until the end of 2020 (and beginning of 2021). Then all three locations got hit with a big spike in mortality at that time … spike number one in Debbie Lerman’s 3 spike pattern.

So I would argue, based on these graphs, that South Dakota was not seeing the 2020 rise in mortality like the other two states. Is that related in any way to their poor investment returns for FY2021? I do not know. But if I were to say yes to that question, then I would be suggesting that “somebody” wanted a bunch of extra people to die in the first stages of the pandemic … for whatever reason … and that they financially rewarded the facilitators.

Then again, maybe they are just reckless gamblers there in South Dakota, placing crazy wild bets in the big casino.

Could be.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

