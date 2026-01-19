.

So, nice readers, I am kind of at a point with all this stuff where I just don’t want to worry so much about explaining every detail. Pretty much I feel like this Substack of mine is becoming an electronic file cabinet anyway …. for csofand’s obsession. Why is csofand obsessed? He’s mad that nobody ever seems to be held accountable for this fucking evil shit that was done. Well, if this is the fever dream we are all living in, like some bizarre death sequence in a David Lynch film, then I might as well just do this filing in my cabinet in a way that gives me some satisfaction. So it is going to be more creative, less analytical. Sorry if that means things will be more obscure from this point forward. This is a lot of work and the returns are sometimes meager. That equation is untenable in the long run.

I think what will probably happen from now on is that I will give you what I got, and then keep adding to it as I have time. If you are interested in what I am doing, then check back on a post later to see if it has been updated with more stuff.

This also means that fragments will be in here waiting for polishing at a later time.

If you are one of the interested folks that live out there in the digital ether and would like me to explain anything I am filing in this collection, then do make a comment.

If you do not know what some of the following means, try looking at the first part.

The following is a graph of the active (still working) teacher deaths. It is not filtered to show only “covid” deaths.

It is all cause.

Educators were allowed to get vaccinated on January 8th of 2021.

The Education Week list has only 6 cases of teachers that died from “covid”.

Notice that five of the six happened less than 45 days after the January 8th, 2021 rollout of vaccines for educators in New Mexico.

This is as good time as any to state this - most of what I am compiling with these teacher deaths of 2021 is attempting to show that a certain percentage of those who took the shots were harmed fairly quickly. That is why the date of the vaccine rollout in a given area is important. But I am not saying all vaccine injury shows up immediately. I believe that many of the harms only manifest months or years later. What I am looking for is a signal in 2021 of those immediate cases of injury.

We are mainly looking for clues in the active member numbers. Let’s go back to the 2021 annual report.

We will see a significant reduction in that active member pool from FY2020 to FY2021. Did they just retire? Did some die?

The biggest cuts in members were in Tiers 1 and 3. Tier 4 actually grew significantly. Common sense says that 1 is the older folks, and 4 is the younger folks. But that is not necessarily true in each case. It really is only a hire date indicator. You could be hired recently, but be older when that happened. Make sense?

NMERB 2021 Annual Report

page 37

page 93

page 110

page 114

Take a look at the Investment Income line there. That is a 4 billion dollar swing from one year to the next.

NMERB 2025 Annual Report

page 163

page 164

Yes, the New Mexico teacher pension fund also got the big payday in 2021.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

