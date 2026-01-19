csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1h

Thank you for keeping at this.

Reply
Share
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
9m

I like the direction of ‘more creative, less analytical’ and I think you’ve found a good balance. The presentation of data is conscientious and thorough, infused with -- and motivated by -- human emotion that gives a sense of purpose to the project.

Those billions in pension profits really speak for themselves, especially coming after the names and photos of the deceased.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 csofand · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture