.

.

.

.

.

.

.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (NMERB)

Links to all Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports

.

.

.

The following tables are from the archived reports.

The area we want to focus on are the two lines for “Death before retirement”.

I have provided a close-up of that area on each table.

There are three categories to consider there.

Active

Inactive - vested

Inactive - non vested

The “active” is what we thought we were after, but we may need to include these “inactives” as well. It is my theory that these “inactives” may be on-call or substitute teachers working in the school system. I have contacted the pension system to clarify that point. I will let you know what they say about that. Vested simply means did the worker stay for the minimum number of years, usually it is five (at least that is what it was in my county job) before leaving permanent employment. I will give you the totals of all categories as we go through these, but I think it is really the “inactives” that tell us something really extraordinary here.

.

Total of 30.

.

Total of 31.

.

Total of 26.

.

Total of 18.

.

Total of 27.

.

Total of 26.

.

Total of 43.

.

Total of 44.

.

Total of 50.

.

Total of 24.

.

Let’s visualize those totals on a graph (and do keep in mind that these are fiscal years that end on June 30th):

.

So from July 31st of 2021 to June 30th of 2022 (the zone of interest) there was marked increase in the non-retired members deaths. And it continued through fiscal year 2024, which had the most of all.

.

.

But what if we only graph the “inactive” deaths by year?

Now this last graph would have been even more impactful if I had left 2016 off of it. But that would be cherry picking, and that is not what we are here to do. Honestly, I do not understand that big number way back there. But I do think the rest of the graph is trying to show us something important. If I am right that these inactives largely represent substitute teachers, then I have a further speculation to make. It is my contention looking at this graph, that as the pandemic set in, many teachers decided to get out of full employment and went on call. Picking up substitute work would not have exempted them from covid requirements.

In New Mexico that was get vaccinated or test weekly:

.

VACCINATE-OR-TEST FOR SCHOOL WORKERS Under that public health order detailing the vaccination requirements for workers in hospitals and congregate settings, the state also outlined a new vaccinate-or-test policy for workers in New Mexico schools. All school workers in public, private or charter schools who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who are unwilling to provide proof of vaccination to their respective supervisors must, effective Monday, Aug. 23, provide proof of a COVID-19 test on a weekly basis. Gov. Lujan Grisham implemented an identical policy for state government employees through the State Personnel Office earlier this month. “Our priority is keeping students and staff safe and learning in school buildings,” said Public Education Secretary-Designate Kurt Steinhaus. “We know from experience that in-person learning is the gold standard. Masks are part of that safety strategy, but vaccinations are the best tool, hands down. Because of increasing infections in schools due to the Delta variant, we need to work together to step up our game and focus on COVID safety measures that can keep our schools open for learning.”

Office of the Governor

Michelle Lujan Grisham

.

.

.

But what about the elephant in the room?

.

.

.

Remember where I started with all this …

… my public records request:

.

.

That is 215 dates of death they provided for calendar year 2021.

.

If we patch together a facsimile calendar year for 2021 from these tables of FY2021 and FY2022, we would only get around 35 non-retired deaths.

FY2021 had 26, and FY2022 had 43.

Add the two together and get 69.

Divide that in half and we have around 35.

Make sense?

.

Well no, it doesn’t.

.

How the hell do we get to 215?

.

Unless there is something going on that they didn’t put in the annual reports.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

Share