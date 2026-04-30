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tanzenkran's avatar
tanzenkran
6hEdited

In the fall of 2018 (pre "Covid") I had a persistant (over 5 weeks) deep chest congestion that was not going away and seemed to be getting worse. This was unusual for me I hardly ever go to the doctor but I and my wife went to an acute care clinic in town and got in line. I thought that what I needed was a prescription for some antibiotics to clear up whatever was down in my lungs. After a couple of hours the nurse practicianer that was able to prescribe got out her stethascope and listened to my chest and my story. She prescribed a weeks worth of some antibiotic that I do not recall what it was. Whatever the antibiotic was after a week my symtoms cleared up and I was "cured".

Did I have Covid? Maybe. Apparently these symptoms can be instigated with poison gases in the air at low dosages. People can be exposed to these gases and be ambulatory for weeks before dropping dead.

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
9h

Yeah. . .As we do not even know ALL the dangers contained in Fauci's Ouchies, how do we know the evils in those pcr tests? ☹ By now we SHOULD know that we can not trust the "findings" of BIG HARMA, THE U.S, GOVERNMENT, AND THE MSM UNDER THE CHRITIAN VATICAN IN ROME! 😲

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