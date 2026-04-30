.

.

.

I apologize for a few rapid fire posts here. But I have been on a deep dive of late and I just want to get this stuff archived in my electronic filing cabinet … before I forget what I was doing.

.

The other day I was reading one of Jonathan Engler's recent posts and the subject of bacterial infection during “covid” was being discussed. The post was describing a protocol in the early stages that basically excluded treatments for any secondary bacterial infections … no antibiotics. Was this another instance, like the disappearing flu, of shaping the landscape of illness to paint a certain picture?

.

“There is good post-mortem evidence for bacterial involvement in “covid deaths”

Jonathan Engler

.

Let’s look into this bacterial angle a little further.

.

First, I would like to put bacteria into our sense of scale. Remember that I had put the human genome in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 genome into an analogy of a full set of encyclopedias versus a long email - that was 3.2 billion versus 30,000 base pairs/nucleotides. And then of course the revelation that the PCR tests only looked for tiny snippets, 20 to 30 bp/nucleotides each, and around 100 bp/nucleotides in total. In the analogy that equates to one or two words, or even part of a word.

I never knew, but it turns out that bacterial genomes are generally much larger than viral genomes. Generally about 100 times larger. The median range for a bacterial genome is around 3 to 4 million bp/nucleotides. In our analogy of scale, that could roughly equate to one entire volume (book) of the encyclopedia set.

Okay. So then, if bacterial infections are part and parcel of respiratory illnesses, do we reasonably want to consider their presence when doing PCR tests for covid? If you read Jonathan Engler's post, it seems like they took pains to throw the whole bacterial factor entirely out of the window.

Why?

.

Did you know that bacteria can temporarily change your genome?

They can influence fluctuations in your non-coding or random, sometimes called “junk” genetic areas.

Bacteria can temporarily cause these areas to fluctuate? Not quite—bacteria don’t typically make your non-coding DNA “fluctuate” in the sense of changing its sequence or size on the fly. But there are a few important ways they can influence those regions indirectly: 1) Gene regulation (the big one) Bacteria—especially those interacting with your body—can affect how your non-coding DNA is used, not what it is. Non-coding regions include regulatory elements (like enhancers and promoters). Signals from microbes can change: which genes are turned on/off how strongly they’re expressed For example, gut bacteria can influence immune or metabolic genes by altering regulatory activity in these regions. 2) Epigenetic changes Bacterial presence can lead to changes in epigenetic marks (chemical tags on DNA or associated proteins), such as DNA methylation. These changes: don’t alter the DNA sequence do affect how non-coding regions control gene expression can be temporary or longer-lasting depending on conditions 3) Rare DNA changes In some cases, bacteria can contribute to actual DNA changes, but this is uncommon and usually indirect: Certain infections can increase inflammation → more DNA damage Very rarely, fragments of microbial DNA can integrate into host genomes (much more common with viruses than bacteria) So what’s the right mental model? Instead of “bacteria make non-coding DNA fluctuate,” think: They can tune how those regions function, like adjusting settings, rather than rewriting the text. In your encyclopedia analogy: Non-coding DNA = indexes, bookmarks, cross-references, and formatting rules Bacteria = someone temporarily changing how those references are used (highlighting sections, adding sticky notes), not rewriting the pages themselves If you’re thinking about a specific context—like gut microbiome, infection, or genetic stability—I can get more precise. But those on/off signals would give varying results in a PCR test? Good question—but in most cases, no: those on/off signals don’t change a standard PCR result. Why not? A typical PCR test is just asking: “Is this DNA sequence present, and how much of it is there?” It doesn’t care whether the gene is active or inactive. Regulatory changes in non-coding DNA (enhancers, silencers, etc.) affect gene expression PCR (standard DNA PCR) measures DNA sequence abundance The underlying sequence usually stays the same → PCR signal stays the same When would you see variation? There are a few important exceptions: 1) If you’re measuring RNA instead (RT-PCR) With reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR): You’re measuring RNA levels, not DNA RNA reflects gene activity So if bacteria influence gene expression: RNA levels go up/down RT-PCR signal does change This is commonly used in research and diagnostics (including tests for SARS-CoV-2, where the target is viral RNA). 2) If DNA copy number actually changes Rare, but possible: Gene duplications or deletions Certain immune cell rearrangements Some infections causing genomic instability Then PCR could detect differences. 3) Epigenetics (specialized PCR methods) Standard PCR ignores epigenetic marks, but specialized methods can detect them: e.g., methylation-sensitive PCR In those cases, bacterial effects could show up indirectly Clean way to think about it DNA PCR → “Is the page in the book?” RT-PCR → “How often is this page being read aloud?” Bacteria can influence the reading, not usually the presence of the page.

.

.

.

Here is another quote from Jonathan Engler’s post:

“The majority of episodes of pneumonia are caused by bacteria, often coming after a viral infection (hence influenza and pneumonia are lumped together often in statistics).”

.

Isn't it interesting that the flu disappeared and bacteria no longer mattered in your respiratory illness in 2020.

Wow!

Covid … what strange times!

.

Do I know that “they” used fluctuating bacterial presence and that potential influence on PCR tests to create an intentional false picture of the pandemic?

No.

.

Could it have happened?

.

You tell me.

.

.

.

Share