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Virginia Stoner's avatar
Virginia Stoner
9h

I haven't looked at the 2025 death numbers yet for the US as a whole--but what you found here is shocking. Anyway, thru 2024: Most age groups (7 out of 11) ended up in 2024 with about the same or a little lower death rate than they had in 2018. However, 4 age groups ended up in 2024 with a substantially higher death rate than they had in 2018 (children age 1-4, children age 5-14, adults age 35-44, and adults age 85+). Of these 4 age groups, the death rate for children didn't really increase until 2021 (post-vax); however, there was a substantial increase in death rate in 2020 (pre-vax) for both the 35-44 and 85+ age groups--meaning the vax cannot explain all the damage, but could explain some of it. The data is here: https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2025/4/13/death-rates-by-age-group-in-the-covid-years-and-beyond

Every vaccine causes damage sometimes, up to and including death--there is no dispute about that, even among devoted vaccine believers. It's a question of frequency and degree, and a question of how much can be passed off as other things--and there are an infinite number of other things to pass it off as. Remember, from the beginning, there have been more reports of serious injury and death from the Covid vax than from all other vaccines in history combined. This was also covered up from the very beginning, with ACIP duly documenting it, then simply ignoring the shocking numbers--hoping no one would notice, I guess. I broke this story back in April 2021 here, when it was still being widely ignored in alt-media: https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2021/4/19/death-and-the-covid-19-vaccines

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
1h

Though this was a smaller, shorter snapshot it’s still valuable evidence for posterity. And it seems to have prompted Virginia S and other commenters to ask the right questions. Ghost Bomb meets truth bomb.

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