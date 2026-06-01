Oklahoma Police / 2025 Report
... a fragment ... investment gains of 2021 & current death refunds
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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.
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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.
Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.
Right?
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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***
This will be a shorter one. I apologize for skipping my usual thorough explanations here. I feel that these pension updates are becoming tedious for my usual readers, and boring as all hell for anyone new. I totally understand. That said, I still have to archive this stuff as I find it. I’m going to take my meager popularity on Substack as a badge of honor moving forward and really try to stop complaining about it so much. Nobody likes to hear it anyway. But maybe the crickets are telling me that this has merit. It is not controversial … it is dry as a bone fact and data. Not sensational. And maybe, just maybe, somebody is not interested in promoting my findings. Official government data showing the effects of a certain medical intervention going the wrong way would not make their (Substack's) paymasters happy, I think.
Okay, my mini complaining is over now.
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2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report
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The Big Payday
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page 113 (Total Changes in Fiduciary Net Position (in 000’s) ( fiscal year ended June 30))
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page 114 (Schedule of Revenue by Source (in Thousands)
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That looks to be that this relatively small pension system realized about a 700 million dollar gain on investments from 2020 to 2021.
2020 … $55,808,000
2021 … $770,131,000
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Unexpected Mortality
page 115 (Schedule of Benefit Payments and Refunds by Type (in Thousands))
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A little closer:
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That bottom figure is the number for 2025. That translates to $856,000 for member death refunds.
That is the biggest payout in the ten year range. Larger than 2020 or 2021 … combined.
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*in case you have forgotten …
Pandemic Milestones:
January 20, 2020
-First covid case in the U.S.
December 11, 2020
-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization
December 18, 2020
-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization
August 23, 2021
-Pfizer full FDA approval
December 2021 / January 2022
-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations
-Rapid booster uptake
January 31, 2022
-Moderna full FDA approval
August 31, 2022
-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines
April 10, 2023
-Biden declares the end of the pandemic
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I haven't looked at the 2025 death numbers yet for the US as a whole--but what you found here is shocking. Anyway, thru 2024: Most age groups (7 out of 11) ended up in 2024 with about the same or a little lower death rate than they had in 2018. However, 4 age groups ended up in 2024 with a substantially higher death rate than they had in 2018 (children age 1-4, children age 5-14, adults age 35-44, and adults age 85+). Of these 4 age groups, the death rate for children didn't really increase until 2021 (post-vax); however, there was a substantial increase in death rate in 2020 (pre-vax) for both the 35-44 and 85+ age groups--meaning the vax cannot explain all the damage, but could explain some of it. The data is here: https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2025/4/13/death-rates-by-age-group-in-the-covid-years-and-beyond
Every vaccine causes damage sometimes, up to and including death--there is no dispute about that, even among devoted vaccine believers. It's a question of frequency and degree, and a question of how much can be passed off as other things--and there are an infinite number of other things to pass it off as. Remember, from the beginning, there have been more reports of serious injury and death from the Covid vax than from all other vaccines in history combined. This was also covered up from the very beginning, with ACIP duly documenting it, then simply ignoring the shocking numbers--hoping no one would notice, I guess. I broke this story back in April 2021 here, when it was still being widely ignored in alt-media: https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2021/4/19/death-and-the-covid-19-vaccines
Though this was a smaller, shorter snapshot it’s still valuable evidence for posterity. And it seems to have prompted Virginia S and other commenters to ask the right questions. Ghost Bomb meets truth bomb.