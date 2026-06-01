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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

This will be a shorter one. I apologize for skipping my usual thorough explanations here. I feel that these pension updates are becoming tedious for my usual readers, and boring as all hell for anyone new. I totally understand. That said, I still have to archive this stuff as I find it. I’m going to take my meager popularity on Substack as a badge of honor moving forward and really try to stop complaining about it so much. Nobody likes to hear it anyway. But maybe the crickets are telling me that this has merit. It is not controversial … it is dry as a bone fact and data. Not sensational. And maybe, just maybe, somebody is not interested in promoting my findings. Official government data showing the effects of a certain medical intervention going the wrong way would not make their (Substack's) paymasters happy, I think.

Okay, my mini complaining is over now.

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Oklahoma Police

2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

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The Big Payday

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page 113 (Total Changes in Fiduciary Net Position (in 000’s) ( fiscal year ended June 30))

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page 114 (Schedule of Revenue by Source (in Thousands)

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That looks to be that this relatively small pension system realized about a 700 million dollar gain on investments from 2020 to 2021.

2020 … $55,808,000

2021 … $770,131,000

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Unexpected Mortality

page 115 (Schedule of Benefit Payments and Refunds by Type (in Thousands))

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A little closer:

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That bottom figure is the number for 2025. That translates to $856,000 for member death refunds.

That is the biggest payout in the ten year range. Larger than 2020 or 2021 … combined.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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