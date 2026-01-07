csofand’s Substack

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
14h

Yep, I'll bet you did hit a nerve there in Arkansas. Thanks for plowing through all this.

Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
4hEdited

I love it! Another citizen journalist/researcher stirring things up, asking questions nobody is supposed to ask.

I once also asked a taboo question of bureaucrats and was told that the agency couldn't answer my question (because of, of course, "HIIPA" reasons.)

I asked the media affairs office of the Alabama Department of Public Health (which has thousands of employees) how many of this agency's employees had "died from Covid" - Not from the "vaccines" but from the respiratory virus proper.

I was told this public health agency didn't have this info or couldn't provide it due to HIIPA reasons.

One might think that if Covid was the most deadly, spreading respiratory virus since the Spanish Flu, that at least a few employees of this very-large agency would have succumbed to it in the past five or six years. One might think one or two employees might have died before they could start getting life-saving vaccines (around February 2021 - 14 months after virus spread started).

But apparently, nobody in this agency died from Covid - or if someone did, the ADPH has decided (for some bizarre reason) that its improper to share the information with the public that pays their salaries.

Personally, I think its very possible, even likely, that no ADPH employee died "from Covid" between January 2020 and January 2026.

A few might have died from the subsequent "vaccine" - but we'll definitely never learn that number.

My take-away: The conspiracy to block relevant and important public data is massive and involves all organizations that supposedly serve the public.

Needless to say, nobody from the corporate journalism world is doing this type of digging. That leaves the Citizen Journalists to do the work the professionals will never do. Fortunately, for the Powers that Be, it's easy to ignore the citizen journalists - many of whom reach only a couple hundred readers in the world.

