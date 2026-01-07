.

Did you know that there are seven US states that will not let you make a public records request if you are not a resident of their locale?

Well that is the case.

Here are the stingy 7:

Alabama,

Arkansas,

Delaware,

New Jersey,

Kentucky,

Tennessee,

and Virginia

I verified at least one of those the hard way a few days ago.

Unaware of the the Arkansas law about this restriction, I sent this in the the Arkansas Teachers Retirement System (ATRS):

“Hello, I would like to see if you can provide the following information.

I am looking for the number of your active members in your database that died in the calendar year of 2021. In addition to the number, could you please provide the date of death in each case. I do not ask for any personal information to be provided. If the information is easier to provide in a fiscal year format, then FY2021 and FY2022 would cover the entirety of 2021 on a calendar basis, I believe.

I am a not for profit researcher. I am trying to get information on how the pre-pandemic trends compare to the post-pandemic years. I feel that this is in the public’s interest and ask that you waive the fee.

I understand that some costs may incur however, and I would be able to afford $25 if needed.

Thank you for any help you can give.

Sincerely, …”

If you have been reading my recent posts about the teacher deaths of 2021 you will understand why I am making such an inquiry. In a nutshell, my contention is that 2021 is the perfect window to look at statistics for teachers mortality during the pandemic. This is because the first months of 2021 saw the rollout of EUA vaccine availability to educators as a group (exact date varied by state), also there is the built in start of the school year sometime around August. So far, I have seen patterns in teacher mortality that cluster around these two parts of 2021. I am hoping that further public records requests will either confirm this pattern or show us something else. I have to resort to public records requests because no official entities are compiling and publishing the lists of their own accord.

Arkansas told me to take a hike … or more exactly, the General Counsel told me to.

Now anytime I end up getting responses from the head attorney, and not the ‘run of the mill’ public records officer, I think that maybe I’m touching a nerve. In any account, it was a dead end.

You know me, I do not take no for an answer.

So I headed straight for the archive of the past annual reports to see what I could find.

Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports (ACFR)

*Since the focus here is to understand what happened to the working teachers in 2021, we will be going through the reports looking for anything talking about the active members. Fortunately, these ATRS reports do give us plenty to look at in that category.

page 19

Total Active: 68,265

We can see that there are more active members than retirees. As we go further back one year at a time, will we see that active number fluctuate - especially around 2021?

And keep in mind as we do this digging into the numbers of this report, that it is a fiscal year ending on June 30th document.

page 15

Total Active: 68,249

(These older ones going back separate the vested and non-vested into two numbers, so I will give you the total as we go.)

page 16

Total Active: 68,127

page 16

Total Active: 66,633

page 16

Total Active: 66,900

page 16

Total Active: 68,457

So here is my takeaway from those numbers:

From June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020 a total of 1,557 active members were taken off the total.

From June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 a total of 267 active members were taken off the total.

From June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022 a total of 1,494 active members were added to the total.

All the other years, before and after, seem to show that the ‘normal’ active workforce hovers around 68,250 .

Did those active members that were taken off simply just get added to the retiree number? - (that category does seem to go up as the other goes down.)

Or are some active member deaths hiding in the reductions?

We may have to look elsewhere in the document to attempt to find that out. All we can reasonably deduce from this data, in the context of the 2021 timeline, is that by June of 2021 there was a reduction in the total active members. And by the following June, in 2022, the normal active staffing level had somehow been replaced.

Further in.

Death-In-Service Benefits = Active folks that died while employed.

2024

page 69

2023

page 65

2022

page 76

2021

page 74

2020

page 70

2019

page 70

Death-In-Service Benefits.

If there are fewer … a gain.

If there are more … a loss.

From July 1st of 2021 to June 30th of 2022 there were 4 million dollars more Death-In-Service payouts than they expected.

This may be an appropriate time to revisit my Education Week graph of all their recorded teacher deaths in the US for 2021:

Right after July of 2021, the second wave of educator mortality kicked in.

Let’s keep going.

2024

page 83

A little closer.

Now that is not 4 million dollars … like we saw in the above stats and graph for the actuarial gains and losses … but it is another piece of the puzzle showing the picture that something big happened to the active members between July 1st, 2021 and June 30th, 2022.

Is that fair to say?

So let’s end this one by going back to that Education Week list.

Here is what they have for Arkansas in 2021:

.

This list is not as lengthy as some of the others we have seen, like Florida or Texas, but even in this small sample we can notice some of the same trends.

5 out of 8 are in the three months January to March. And the remaining three are all after July.

Nothing after the first week of March up until the first week of July.

Curiously similar to the big picture.

But let me ask you this.

Does that 8 person list look like a 4 million dollar swing on an actuarial table?

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

