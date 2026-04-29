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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

PCR is used for all kinds of fakery.

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
1h

Here in Orange County, Cali there was a virus going around in the last months of 2019. One

lady shopper I knew cane down with it in Seattle, WA and had to be in the hospital. She felt that

she contacted it while walking by homeless people there. ??? Another shopper had a rough cough for weeks (super spreader?) She said that her doctor told her that she had a virus but did not

know which one. ??? IMPO (In My Prayerful Opinion!) the Covid virus was/is REAL (whether lab made or natural) Fauci's Ouchies are REAL and can be DEADLY! 😲 I don't trust this government's reporting! 😡 Do YOU? 🙄

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