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This post is just a place marker in my electronic filing cabinet … you know, that place you all call Substack. If you absolutely loathe any use of AI, then you may want to move on. I will not try to change your mind on that, your instincts are sound. I will continue to consult sources like ChatGPT for the time being because I think the answers it gives are illustrative of what the controllers of the narrative allow to be known. On certain topics it is a useful tool to get up to speed on complex sets of facts. But you should NEVER take any AI's word for anything. They lie. Cross reference and verify.

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This is a continuation of my several recent posts looking into how the PCR tests were set up and potentially manipulated during the pandemic.

Today I am going to print an AI response to a question regarding the sharing of the original sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The reason for this is to get an answer as to whether or not that sequence made public on January 10th of 2020 was crucial not only for subsequent PCR tests, but also for retrospective serology looking for antibodies. This issue came up when I was reading some of Bill Rice Jr's recent posts. As you may know, Bill is almost single-handedly pressing the investigation on early spread of “covid.” I think he is on to something there. The main proof of this possibility is the detection of antibodies in stored samples predating January of 2020. What I never understood was how antibody tests functioned and what they meant. My understanding is that it detects the evidence of your body fighting a certain illness. But in this case, the illness was not even defined (original sequence) until January 10th of 2020. Everything hinges on that one event … the publishing of the sequence. Then the question is, do you have confidence in that data? Do you trust that there was no funny business going on?

If you do have doubts about that original sequence … then that shadow goes forward and backward.

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*this next exchange is with the out of the can Google AI.

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“Correct. The January 10, 2020 sequence release was the “Rosetta Stone” for the pandemic, acting as both a forward-facing blueprint and a backward-looking verification tool.”

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## 1. Retroactive Verification (The “Backward” Look)

The Charité protocol team had designed their primers based on older SARS-related viruses. Without the January 10 sequence, their test was technically “blind” to the specific nuances of the new virus. Once they received the sequence, they were able to: [1, 2]

* Validate Specificity: Confirm that their [E gene](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6988269/) (screening) and [RdRp gene](https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf) (confirmatory) targets were 100% matches for the actual Wuhan virus. [1, 3]

* Retroactive Confirmation: This allowed researchers to go back to archived samples from December 2019 and early January 2020 to confirm that the illnesses being seen were indeed the same pathogen. [4, 5]

## 2. Framework for Retroactive Serology

The sequence didn’t just help with PCR (detecting the virus itself); it allowed scientists to synthesize the specific viral proteins—like the Spike (S) and Nucleocapsid (N) proteins—needed for antibody tests. [4, 6]

* Creating “Ancestral” Antigens: Researchers used the January 10 sequence to build [serology assays](https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39565133/) based on the “ancestral” version of the virus. [7]

* Hunting for “Patient Zero”: Using these tests, large-scale studies (like the [NIH’s All of Us program](https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/13920/)) tested blood donations from late 2019. These studies found [anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7799215/) in U.S. samples as early as December 2019, suggesting the virus was circulating weeks before the first official cases were recognized. [8, 9, 10]

## 3. Establishing the “Ground Truth”

The January 10 sequence (accession [MN908947](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7330846/)) established the baseline for all future research.

* Tracking Evolution: Every variant that followed (Alpha, Delta, Omicron) was measured against this original “Wuhan-Hu-1” sequence to see how many mutations it had accumulated. [7, 11]

* Vaccine Development: Because the sequence was available so early, Moderna and Pfizer were able to start designing the mRNA sequences for their vaccines almost immediately in mid-January 2020.

In essence, that single data upload turned a “mysterious pneumonia” into a precisely defined biological target that could be tracked both into the future and back into the past.

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[1] [https://www.who.int](https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/protocol-v2-1.pdf)

[2] [https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6988269/#:~:text=A%20viral%20genome%20sequence%20was%20released%20for,2002/03%20outbreak%20of%20SARS%20in%20humans%20%5B3%2C4%5D.)

[3] [https://www.who.int](https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf)

[4] [https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11257073/)

[5] [https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33252659/)

[6] [https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8786865/)

[7] [https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39565133/)

[8] [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/13920/#:~:text=Serologic%20Testing%20of%20US%20Blood%20Donations%20to,Coronavirus%202%20%28SARS%2DCoV%2D2%29%2DReactive%20Antibodies:%20December%202019%2DJanuary%202020.&text=These%20findings%20suggest%20that%20SARS%2DCoV%2D2%20may%20have,United%20States%20prior%20to%2019%20January%202020.)

[9] [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/13920/#:~:text=Antibodies%20to%20SARS%2DCoV%2D2%20in%20All%20of%20Us%20Research%20Program%20Participants%2C%20January%202%2DMarch%2018%2C%202020.&text=Our%20findings%20indicate%20SARS%2DCoV%2D2%20infections%20weeks%20prior,first%20recognized%20cases%20in%205%20US%20states.)

[10] [https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7799215/#:~:text=These%20findings%20suggest%20that%20SARS%2DCoV%2D2%20may%20have,United%20States%20prior%20to%20January%2019%2C%202020.)

[11] [https://www.nature.com](https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-51029-9)