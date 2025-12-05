Migos … Vaccine

Tricked … Royce da 5’9” featuring KXNG Crooked

You’ve been tricked. That’s what Royce da 5’9” is telling us in his new video for “Tricked,” the latest release from his highly-acclaimed new album The Allegory. The song finds Royce and former Slaughterhouse groupmate Kxng Crooked (also known as Crooked I) discussing the ways in which we’ve all been fooled by the powers that be. One of the ways the people have been tricked, Royce believes, has to do with vaccines. He posits a link between vaccines and autism in the song, as he raps, “From day one at the hospital they target our children/Say they gonna immunize ‘em they somehow get autism.”

Royce da 5’9” Premieres “Tricked” Video, Addresses Anti-Vaxx Lyrics

Complex

UPDATED ON SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

The author of the above article for Complex next takes the opportunity to school the readers about why Royce da 5’9” is wrong:

“This is an idea that has been discredited by medical authorities. The Journal of the American Medical Association points out that “a substantial body of research over the last 15 years has found no link between the MMR vaccine and ASD [autism spectrum disorders.””

He then hammers his point home in a series of questions / statements:

“One more thing about “Tricked.” On the list of people doing the tricking, you have the Centers for Disease Control and the authors of other medical studies who say there’s no link between vaccines and autism, when you rap, “From day one at the hospital they target our children/Say they gonna immunize ‘em they somehow get autism.” Why did you include lyrics saying there is?” . “Isn’t there a danger, being a public figure and bringing up this disproven link between autism and vaccines, that you might be discouraging your audience from getting their kids vaccinated?” . “There are studies from many different countries. It’s not simply America. It’s not just the CDC.” . “This is a belief that has been consistently disproven.”

I have never heard of Complex, and if I am being honest, I have never heard of Royce da 5’9” either. In the article one would assume that this musical artist is being interviewed by one of his peers, someone knowledgeable about his craft and the genre it resides in. If so, then this piece of writing strikes me as unnecessarily combative and seems to take pains to discredit the beliefs of Royce da 5’9” in ways that do not seem very … comradely.

Who is the author of the article?

Someone by the name of Shawn Setaro.

Do with that bit of info what you will. But I personally would lend a little more credence to any critiques of Royce da 5’9” if they were coming from say … another Black rapper.

But please do read the entire article and decide for yourself who you think conducted themselves in a more friendly, thoughtful and respectful manner.

But I did learn one great thing about Royce da 5’9”, they were nominated for a Grammy … that was for the Best Rap Album of 2021.

“… As society battles the pandemic, multiple rappers have spread anti-vaccine misinformation, aiding in the distrust Black people have for the health industry … Grammy-nominated anti-vaxx rap The influx of anti-vaccine raps was clear in 2020 releases. It’s a dangerous trend that has been rewarded with Grammy nominations. The 63rd annual award show grouped rappers like Royce da 5”9, Freddie Gibbs, and Nas, in the Best Rap Album class of 2021. Their respective works cover a wide range of material, with themes of drug dealing, religion, romance, and Black empowerment as central points. Another common idea spread by the artists who created the highly-regarded works of art is the resistance to vaccines.”

okayplayer

December 15, 2020

Everything … Nas

Again, I had not heard of okayplayer, but I have known about Nas for some time.

Nas is in the elite of the genre.

But even that stature will not stop the controllers of damage from running their interference.

After some lip service to the Tuskegee Experiment, the author goes on to say this:

“… The fact that the coronavirus and other health issues disproportionately impact Black communities should be a wake-up call and encourage artists who bespeak social commentary lyrically to commit to researching science and medicine and learn from professionals and proven data before going on about vaccinations and medical practices. Despite the efforts to continue pushing the anti-vaccine bulletin in African American communities through hip-hop — with validation from The Recording Academy — and minimal pushback from peers and industry leaders, there are artists, scientists, and political leaders working to undo the damage done through acknowledgment, education, and inclusion. Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the trusted voice for many throughout the pandemic, has teamed with the Black Coalition against COVID to help bridge the gap with an honest and intentional conversation.”

Again, take that bit of information as you will.

Were there no medical leaders from the Black community to consult?

Please do read the entire article from okayplayer, there is a lot in it. If for nothing else, just to learn the names of all these anti-vaxx rappers and hip hop musicians.

But here is the parting shot from the author of the article:

“…Still, the aforementioned artists who decide to decline vaccinations must adhere to a new level of responsibility and realize the potential danger when their personal, invalidated ideals are presented as factual information, coming from a trusted voice. As vessels of a culture that moves the world, rap artists should be apprehensive to promote unconfirmed paths to health, speculation, and refuted data.”

And who is our writer this time?

DeMicia Inman

Okay. Now we are getting somewhere.

Migos Talk Respect, Relationships, Atlanta’s Mount Rushmore & New Album

Complex just has to weigh in one more time on these uppity rappers.

The writer of this article really pushes back:

“… The extended Culture III rollout continued on Wednesday with a 38-minute Breakfast Club sitdown. Unfortunately, the resulting interview included vaccine misinformation … … As for the vaccine comments, which start up around the 32-minute mark, the topic was broached after Charlamagne brought up the Culture III cut “Vaccine.” Quavo confirmed that he has indeed been vaccinated. Offset, however, has not. Charlamagne, as Angela Yee pointed out, is also not vaccinated. . “This is what I don’t get though,” Offset said. “You take the vaccine but we still gotta take COVID tests right now vaccinated and all.” . The Breakfast Club team then explained that the vaccine is not “a cure,” with Yee noting that it’s a protection against severe disease or hospitalization. This surprised Quavo, who said he was under the impression that he could no longer get COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine. Shortly after, Charlamagne spoke up about why he says he hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine. . “I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” he claimed. “I’m just hesitant because I’ve never seen them in a rush to remedy any other issue in the Black community.” … . … For the record, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and do not make you magnetic. Also, as Yee (who is vaccinated) explained on Wednesday’s show, securing the shot gives you much-needed protection as we move further into our collective return to semi-normalcy. On that note, as always, here’s another reminder to make your own vaccine appointment if you haven’t already done so.

Offset and Takeoff Talk Vaccine Hesitancy During Migos’ ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview

Complex

UPDATED ON JANUARY 6, 2025

And just who is the author?

Trace is fond of upside down crosses for some reason.

Is it just me or do all these stories lack empathy on the part of the writers?

I am not hearing the voices of people struggling to understand their brother or sister and where they are coming from.

The words have the tone of condescension.

They do protest … too much.

I am left to wonder … to whom are they beholden?

