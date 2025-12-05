csofand’s Substack

2d

Good one, dear csofand.

Relatedly:

AMERICAN MASTERS

Dr. Fauci visits D.C. to battle vaccine hesitancy

Season 37 Episode 2 | 7m 2s

Film premier 3/21/23

Promotional Clip:

https://player.pbs.org/viralplayer/3078349760/

TRANSCRIPT - BRIEF EXCERPT

3:45

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: What are we going to do about those other states?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Oh my God. They're going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country. It's so crazy. I mean—

[cut]

They're not doing it because they say they don't want to do it, they're Republicans, they don't like to be told what to do.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: Right.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: And we got to break that, you know, unpack that.

[cut to a new doorstop scene]

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: How you guys doing with vaccine?

WOMAN IN BLUE MASK ON PORCH [a younger woman and a small child appear in in the doorway behind her]: Oh.

WOMAN IN DOORWAY: Hello.

WOMAN IN BLUE MASK ON PORCH: [inaudible] I'm going for the interview soon.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: Oh, you should get it first.

WOMAN IN BLUE MASK ON PORCH: Oh.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: OK? That way you won't give it to them.

WOMAN IN BLUE MASK ON PORCH: I thought, I thought I would give it to them if I get it.

[cut]

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: No! No, not at all! In fact we got to get you vaccinated so that if you were to get infected you could pass it on to them.

[cut]

WOMAN IN BLUE MASK ON PORCH: OK.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: So you're actually protecting your family by them getting them vaccinated.

[cut]

WOMAN WITHOUT MASK, STANDING IN DOORWAY: Well, I heard that it doesn't, um, cure it and it doesn't, um, stop you from getting it.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: No.

WOMAN WITHOUT MASK, STANDING IN DOORWAY: So.

[cut]

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: On the very, very, very rare chance that you do get it even if you're vaccinated, it's a very, you don't even feel sick, it's like you don't even know you got infected. It's very, very good at protecting you.

[cut]

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: [inaudible] Anacostia, so get up there.

WOMAN IN BLUE MASK ON PORCH: OK.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: OK?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Alright. See you later.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: Thank you. Have a good day.

[cut]

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: The people in America are not settled with the information that's been given to us right now. [while the man is speaking, camera cuts to view of Mayor Bowser frowning]. [cut] So I'm not going to be lining up taking a shot or and a vaccination for something that wasn't clear in the first place. And then you all create a shot in miraculous time. It takes years to——

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: But [inaudible] ——

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: create vaccinations.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: ——Dr. Fauci [inaudible] vaccine.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Well, it used to take years.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: OK, it used to, it did used to take years.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: You know how many years were invested in this, in this approach? About 20 years of science to get us to be able to do a good——

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Twenty years is not enough. And nine months is definitely not enough——

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: No——

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: ——for nobody to be taking no vaccination that you all came up with.

[cut]

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: The only reason I'm talking to you right now, as close as we are, is that I've been vaccinated.

[cut]

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Right.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: But if it allow thousands of people like you don't get vaccinated, you're going to let this virus continue to percolate in this country and then this world.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Something like the common flu then, right?

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: And not like, not like the common flu.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: It's much more serious that the flu.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Well the flu killed a lot of people actually too.

[cut]

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: You know how many people died of the flu the last year? I mean, not this year, virtually none, but the previous year? About 20-30 thousand. And you know how many people have died from covid 19 in the United States? 600,000 Americans.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Well you, well that, well, the, the number that you all giving that died, that, that's once again, that's you all's number.

[cut]

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: You gonna pass?

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Yeah. Definitely.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: Alright.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Because when you start talking about paying people to get vaccinated, when you start talking to me about incentivizing things to get people vaccinated, there's something else going on with that.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: Yeah, it's, I—

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Something else, something else going on with that.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: It is something going on with it.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: Yeah, something else.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: You're right. But I'm glad millions of people, like me and most everybody here [indicates entourage of several people], didn't get a [inaudible]. You know what their incentive was? Protecting their health and protecting the city. But that's ——[she waves dismissively, and starts to walk away] I won't keep you any more.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: It's OK because my, my,——

[camera shows Dr. Fauci with arms crossed and smiling smugly, as he, Mayor Bowser, and their entourage walking away; camera then returns to filming man on his doorstep, calling after them]

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: Thank you, thank you for your time.

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: My, my incent——

[cut]

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP [calling after Mayor Bowser, Dr. Fauci, and entourage as they walk away]: Your campaign is about fear. It's about inciting fear in people! You all attack people with fear.

[cut]

MAN IN BASEBALL CAP ON DOORSTEP: That's what this pandemic is. It's fear, it's fear, this pandemic. That's all it is.

[cut]

DR. FAUCI is shown sitting in the back of a sedan. He takes a small bottle of hand sanitizer and sprays his palm. Then we hear the sound of his hands rubbing together.

7:02

[END]

# # #

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES:

Mayor Muriel Bowser's website is https://mayor.dc.gov/biography/muriel-bowser

Dr. Anthony Fauci was the Director National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) from 1984 until his retirement in 2022. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/about/anthony-s-fauci-md-bio

2 replies by csofand and others
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
2d

This is a welcome consideration of issues that aren’t being discussed but which haven’t gone away, thanks.

And I also remember the Bowser video that Transcriber B mentions -- good to revisit that segment.

1 reply by csofand
