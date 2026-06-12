slice of life... sitting on the back stairs this morningcsofandJun 12, 2026472Share...… it’s okay to not fill up space...472Share
It’s beautiful with both a purposeful and accidental look: the symmetrical grid seems to select for pebbles of similar weight and size even as they’re all shaped differently and are distinctly identifiable.
The small leaf-blade is a nice Zen touch - the single living anomaly that “doesn’t belong”, a sort of obscure connection to the viewer.
Maybe you could paint it or part of it or paint over/around this photo of it.
I love that you have an artist's eye.