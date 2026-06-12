csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
5h

It’s beautiful with both a purposeful and accidental look: the symmetrical grid seems to select for pebbles of similar weight and size even as they’re all shaped differently and are distinctly identifiable.

The small leaf-blade is a nice Zen touch - the single living anomaly that “doesn’t belong”, a sort of obscure connection to the viewer.

Maybe you could paint it or part of it or paint over/around this photo of it.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
3hEdited

I love that you have an artist's eye.

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