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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

Another “not precious” one for you here.

Let’s get into it.

(And again, the inclusion of investment gains from 2021 is not directly tied to the member mortality statistics on my part. They just happened at the same time. If you want to connect those dots, that is your deal.)

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South Carolina / PEBA

2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

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The Big Payday

page 94 (Schedule of Investment Returns)

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There is a very robust 28.48% rate of return on investments in 2021.

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page 108 (Summary of Investment Growth - SCRS (Amounts expressed in thousands))

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That is over 7 billion dollars in investment gains from 2020 to 2021.

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The Police Officers group added well over another billion dollars.

page 108 (Summary of Investment Growth - PORS (Amounts expressed in thousands))

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S.C. Retirement System Investment Commission

July 28, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission (RSIC) today announced a 28.6% net return for the 2020-21 fiscal year, a record high that substantially exceeded the 7.25% annual assumed rate of investment return. The portfolio also outstripped its policy benchmark return for the fiscal year by 3.71%. The fund grew by $8.18 billion in market value during the fiscal year, net of benefits payments, ending the fiscal year with a value of $39.16 billion. “There is no doubt that this was a record setting year for investment performance …”

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page 220 (Trend of Total Pension Trust Funds Additions by Source)

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Unexpected Mortality

I could spend the time to break down the members removed from rolls here, but there is nothing special going on. A quick look shows the peak removals happened in 2021 with a gradual tapering back down:

page 190 (SCRS - Schedule of Retirants Added to and Removed from Rolls)

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Same with the Police (PORS):

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Now there are death benefits and refund numbers to be found on page 228, but if we keep going into the document a litle further we will find a later table that breaks these down into finer distinctions.

Those numbers in the more defined categories are almost assuredly telling us what happened to the active members … and their mortality.

***Suffice it to say that these categories equate to what we have seen elsewhere called “death refunds” and “died in service benefits.”***

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page 232 (Pension Trust Funds Benefit Expenses by Type (Amounts expressed in thousands))

SCRS

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A little closer:

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Those green arrows are pointing at 2021. Everything above that is 2022 to 2025. All of which, leave 2020 in the dust for death payments.

2024 having the largest figure in the ten year range in both categories!

!?! How does that happen in a pandemic graced with safe and effective vaccines warp-sped onto the scene at the end of 2020???

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And the same for the Police:

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A little closer:

“Refunds: Survivor/Other”

“Death Benefits: Active”

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Again, the green arrow points to 2021. Everything above, 2022 to 2025, outstrips 2020 for death payments.

Just think how bad it would have been without those life saving vaccines!

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***The investigation into how the numbers target the active members is in the supplemental section that follows.***

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Supplemental

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https://share.google/aimode/U2KELKqU5b01bbhnz

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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