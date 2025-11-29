.

Purely by chance I stumbled across some newly released 2025 pension reports from Georgia. In particular, the one for the educators in that state had some surprises. It was a revelation to discover a whopping 8.7 billion dollar investment gain for this pension group in 2021! That incredible statistic all but drowned out the real thing I was intending to look at ... the mortality data. On the same table as that astounding 8.7 billion asset gain was another comparatively modest windfall of 112 million for pensioner’s mortality:

.

That translates to pensioners dying sooner than expected.

Just for context, I was also looking at similar statistics from Michigan. And as is the case from state to state, there are nuances from one report to the next. Michigan provides some information about the still working or “active” members by including numbers for those that “died in service”:

.

The Georgia teacher report does not give you that sort of information.

But I really wanted to know more about what may have happened to the still working educators in that big year ... 2021.

.

.

.

This was the first story that caught my attention as I began crawling the web:

.

.

“Although the teacher shortage is nationwide, Georgia is experiencing one of the most extreme statewide shortages.”

.

.

And then this:

.

.

“… At least 64 of those teachers and staff members have died since Aug. 11, 2021. The spike in teacher deaths corresponds to a spike in COVID-19 deaths fueled by the delta variant. The omicron variant, which appears to be less deadly, now accounts for 99% of cases in the U.S. Taken all together, the list below paints a stunning portrait on the tragic toll the delta variant of COVID-19 took on educators across the state. Here are their names and stories: …”

.

.

.

And then:

.

“… A Georgia family of three was struck by tragedy, and now a 12-year-old boy is left without his parents. On Aug. 30, Sean Hammond passed away after battling COVID-19. Friends of Hammond said he used to teach and coach football in Murray County, Ga., and he was supposed to start coaching again and teaching seventh-grade math at Hammond Creek Middle School in Dalton this year. Unfortunately, he fell sick with the virus before the football team played their first game. Heidi Hammond taught first grade at Chatsworth Elementary School. She died Fri., Sept. 24, only 25 days after her husband … “

.

.

.

I started to think it wasn’t just the pensioners that experienced more than normal deaths in 2021. The still working teachers of Georgia seemed to be getting hit hard too.

.

.

Still poking around, I came across this:

.

.

Education Week took it upon itself to start making a list of teacher deaths in the United States during the first years of the pandemic.

They do give this disclaimer:

“In this memorial, we documented many of the dedicated educators lost to their communities and to the field. It is not a comprehensive collection, as we relied on published obituaries, local news reports, and other verifiable sources to confirm the deaths. We know there are many deaths our gallery did not capture.”

Even though it may be a partial snapshot, it is indeed a very interesting list that can be filtered for year and state. There are some functionality issues with the 2022 links where the site does not seem to filter properly for state - but the information provided for 2021 in particular seems to be properly sorted.

So I did a filter for 2021 and Georgia:

.

Please forgive me now, but I am going to reproduce the entire list. From past experience, I know that things can change over time and I want to have a proper archive of what I am about to show you.

.

.

I know this is hard to look at, but I ask that you do.

Georgia’s is one of the largest lists for any states in 2021.

Please try to see the patterns.

The ages … the dates.

.

The dates are important.

.

.

.

The teachers in Georgia were not allowed to get the emergency use authorized shots until March 8, 2021.

.

Leading up to that date there was a great deal of drama:

.

.

“…A school district in Georgia is mourning the loss of two educators who died within hours of each other from Covid-19. Dana Johnson and Cynthia Lindsey, employees in Cobb County Schools in metro Atlanta, both lost their battle against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators. GoFundMe pages for the two educators confirmed the deaths.”

.

.

“…An ethical dilemma is coming to a boil in Georgia: Who should be at the front of the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Health care workers and long-term care staff and residents were first on the list when the shots arrived in Georgia in mid-December. Later that month, Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey announced people 65 and older, law enforcement and first responders would be added to the list. Since then, a new semester has started for Georgia’s schools, and a series of educator deaths along with quarantine-caused staff shortages across the state have spurred calls to bring teachers and school workers onto the list.”

.

.

“…Georgia teachers, school staff and other vulnerable groups will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 8, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday promising relief for desperate educators who had taken to crossing state lines to get shots … … Murrell has considered driving to North Carolina, where he is certified to teach, and being vaccinated there. Georgia teachers have been traveling there and to Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina to get shots.”

.

If those “itching to get vaccinated” teachers in Georgia couldn’t wait until March 8th, then some nearby states had earlier windows of opportunity:

.

So a very anxious teacher could have gone to Arkansas, perhaps on January 18th.

But more likely, a good deal of them went just next door to Alabama on February 8th to get their shots early.

.

.

.

With this timeline in mind, let’s look again at the dates for those teachers deaths in Georgia. Please scroll back up to the list.

.

There are 70 names on the list.

Only 10 of those died before February 8th - and only 3 died before January 18th.

67 out of 70 died after they could have potentially been vaccinated.

.

But it gets curiouser.

.

The deaths abruptly stop after the first week of March and do not start again until the end of July. But then take a look at the pace of teacher deaths that happen after that. There were a lot of deaths in August.

I will remind you of an important date - August 23rd, 2021.

That is when Pfizer’s shot got the full FDA approval. There may have been some percentage of educators that were waiting for that to happen before agreeing to let it into their bodies. Many of those August deaths were before the 23rd, but I would argue that if there were credible news that the approval was imminent, then a teacher on the fence may go for the jab before the actual approval date.

However, in just the 30 day period after August 23rd on that list of 70, there were 28 deaths.

In the 60 days after … 39 deaths.

.

It looks to me like the spikes in deaths seem to have some temporal correlation to when vaccines were available … AND when we would have seen likely increased interest by educators to get them.

.

*if you have the time to look at the other states on the list of teacher deaths compiled by Education Week, you will find that other Southern states had some similar experiences. For example, Florida had a great deal of teachers pass away and the patterns are similar in that list.

.

I think I will leave this one here for now, this is a lot to mull over. But believe me, there is a lot more.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

