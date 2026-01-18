Well this is embarrassing.

I was in the middle of my usual obsessive searching for clues to build my case in New Mexico, when I had a rude awakening.

Something I had been relying on all this time looking at the teacher deaths of 2021 turned out to be … unreliable.

But I should have known better.

The pension system for the teachers in New Mexico is called the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (NMERB).

I sent in my canned public records request and they responded very quickly. I give them very high marks for cooperation.

Please do remember that my request is for the dates of death for their active (still working) teachers.

Here is the dataset they provided:

That is 215 dates of death.

The dates are not in chronological order. I assume that this was originally an alphabetical list that now has the names removed.

Of course I sorted it chronologically and made a graph:

As I have done a few times now, that weekly graph looks like this as a monthly:

And that monthly looks like this as a curved line:

Here is the Education Week chart of when teachers were allowed to get vaccinated in each state (go back to this post for more information about that):

Now here is where the embarrassing part comes in.

Normally, I would now be preaching to you about how all those anxious New Mexico teachers (just itching to get vaccinated!) could have gone to some nearby states with earlier windows of opportunity. Since comparatively that March 8th is pretty late in the game.

And indeed I was putting all that stuff together when I came across this:

KRQE

January 8, 2021

“This is welcome news and a critical step in getting back to the educational gold standard, which is in-person learning,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a news release. “Prioritizing educators early in the vaccine distribution process shows New Mexico’s continuing commitment to the health and safety of these vital frontline workers in whose hands we entrust the future of our children.” In Phase 1B, which is estimated to run until the spring, the vaccine will be available to New Mexicans with the following sequence (The latter group includes early education and K-12 educators): Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

And just to make sure, I sought a second opinion:

So there it is …

Education Week did not know what they were talking about when they said March 8th, 2021 was the date teachers had to wait until in New Mexico for the vaccine.

It was really …

… January 8th …

… the earliest date there is on that calendar!

How does that change our interpretation of the graphs I made above?

Radically, I would say.

(there is a lot more going on in the New Mexico teacher story, but I will pick that up perhaps another time)

Supplemental Information

The start of school in New Mexico is early to mid August:

Education Week list of “educators we lost to covid” for New Mexico in 2021:

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

