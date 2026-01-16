I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

.

.

.

Okay, so it seems that I have a bona fide new project underway.

.

In a nutshell:

What the hell happened to the working teachers in 2021?

… and is it still happening?

.

.

.

To do that, I have been sending out public records requests to as many educator pension systems as I can identify.

.

Here is the canned email:

.

“Hello, I would like to see if you can provide the following information.

I am looking for the number of your active members in your database that died in the calendar year of 2021. In addition to the number, could you please provide the date of death in each case. I do not ask for any personal information to be provided. If the information is easier to provide in a fiscal year format, then FY2021 and FY2022 would cover the entirety of 2021 on a calendar basis, I believe.

I am a not for profit researcher. I am trying to get information on how the pre-pandemic trends compare to the post-pandemic years. I feel that this is in the public’s interest and ask that you waive the fee.

I understand that some costs may incur however, and I would be able to afford $25 if needed.

Thank you for any help you can give.

Sincerely, …”

.

Why am I doing that?

Other than a list that Education Week put together, nobody else seems to be too interested in letting us know this information.

Today I have a breakdown of what I learned from Missouri.

They have two groups: the Public School Retirement System of Missouri (PSRS) and the Public Education Employee Retirement System of Missouri (PEERS).

.

.

.

If you did not read my last post, I am trying out a new way to present the data in the graphs. Take a look at that previous post if you want to know what’s changed and why.

.

.

.

.

Here is the data spreadsheet that I received:

.

It provides 143 dates of death.

.

*Converted to monthly:

.

*Converted to a smooth line (this was applied to the above weekly graph):

.

.

.

Now let’s consult the Education Week calendar of vaccine availability for teachers by state:

*if Education Week puts you behind a paywall, just paste the URL into a new private window:

https://www.edweek.org/policy-politics/where-teachers-are-eligible-for-the-covid-19-vaccine/2021/01

.

.

Missouri was one of the late comers … March 15th, 2021.

.

And if any of our anxious friends in Missouri (MO) could not wait, well they may have gone next door to Arkansas (AR) on January 18th … approximately 2 months earlier than their home state window of opportunity.

.

.

Remember to keep these dates in mind when looking at all these graphs:

December 11, 2020 & December 18, 2020 … Pfizer & Moderna Emergency Use Authorizations

January 18th, 2021 … first day educators were allowed to get vaccinated in Arkansas.

March 15th, 2021 … first day educators were allowed to get vaccinated in Missouri.

August 18th, 2021 … start of school for most of Missouri.

August 23rd, 2021 … full FDA approval for the Pfizer covid vaccines.

.

Do you think those dates show up in the lines of the graphs?

.

.

.

The following Education Week list is 13 teachers. I was able to find an additional 8 teachers that died from “covid” searching the internet (see the Supplemental Information at the end of the post.)

So that is a combined list of 21.

.

*if Education Week puts you behind a paywall, just paste the URL into a new private window:

https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/educators-weve-lost-to-the-coronavirus/2020/04#2021

.

.

And the graph:

.

Well I would say that this is very consistent with just about all the other graphs I have been making. The major trend is that there are two distinct areas of “covid” mortality. The first 3 months of the year and around the start of school.

Here is that all US graph for the Education Week list again:

.

.

.

Now let’s take a look at the current pension report.

.

.

.

PSRS/PEERS of MISSOURI

2025 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

.

.

.

*On this next table I have highlighted the gains and losses line for Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB).

There is only one fiscal year that saw a gain (which oddly is in parentheses … that usually means a loss). That was FY2022. So the only year that saw a gain for this was the one that spanned July 31st of 2021 to June 30th of 2022. I hope you know by now that this is the zone of interest for this deep dive experiment.

.

page 58 (Staff Retiree Health Plan – Defined Benefit OPEB Plan)

.

Well, just what the hell does that mean anyway?

.

.

.

.

The Big Investment Year … 2021

.

This will be a feature moving forward in these posts. If you are not familiar with my recent commentary about the amazing investment returns these pension systems experienced in 2021, then look at this and this.

.

page 74 (Investment Rates of Return)

.

These next tables have the numbers for that investment windfall of 2021.

The PSERS group got a whopping 10 billion dollars put into the asset column. The PEERS was a little more modest, but still, over one billion is nothing to shake a stick at.

.

page 133 (Schedule of Changes in Fiduciary Net Position, Last 10 Fiscal Years)

*Please also notice the Lump-Sum Death Refunds I have highlighted lower down on the tables. The above PSERS group is going the wrong direction in 2025 - it is the largest of that payout on the table! And yes, take a look, those particular numbers do fluctuate up and down.

*The largest Lump-Sum Death Refund for the PEERS group showed up in FY2022. Yes, that is the “zone of interest” - July 1st of 2021 to June 30th of 2022.

.

.

.

This is getting pretty long at this point.

.

I may have to do an addendum to this one later, since there really is a bit more to look at in the current pension report (and past ones too).

.

.

.

Supplemental Information

.

*Here are some snapshots of the other 8 Missouri educators that died from “covid” I found. Since Education Week was including retired teachers on their lists, I have done the same. I did attempt to find examples where the retired educator may have still been involved at a school though.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

*Teri Cook is already on the Education Week list, but I included this to show that the husband died at the exact same time.

.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

