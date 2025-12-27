csofand’s Substack

Джил
Джил
6h

I posted this man selling the H1N1 flu to the press and the public in 2009 in your last post's comments csofand, but I'll do so again here because I think it's that "good".

Meaning, I think it is that telling.

Minute 7 has him explaining how to sell the deaths that will occur - but that would occur in any year anyway.

https://vimeo.com/320913130

6h

Yes, yes, the death dates of Kentucky's school employees DO seem eerily similar to Florida's.

I'm glad this report was a bit easier than the incredible amount of work you did with Florida discovering;

"The fact that the first half of the calendar year of 2021 only had 19 names is very interesting to me. In the back of my mind I wonder if that is why the link to this information disappeared from the FEA website, and why the Wayback Machine shows that server error? Did someone think this lopsided discrepancy in the timeline might be problematic in some way?

But hey, what is that peeking over the error message? A little blue circle on October 19th. What might be there, one wonders?

It has the missing names for the rest of 2021.

So we will be adding 19 names from this list. The other list had 114 names on it, but two were from 2022. So the combined 2021 list should represent 112 + 19, or 131 teachers."

Thank you for your Librarian Sleuthing!

Another thing we were told repeatedly by tin hatters, is that hospital protocols were killing people, and that hospitals were making a literal killing off killing.

I don't know what's true and what isn't but here is one site that popped up quickly.

https://www.protocolkills.com/hospital-protocol

