My last post about the teachers in Florida was a hard one to do.

The sheer volume of information that I had to sift through was pretty draining. The lists of names from Education Week and the Florida Education Association were long, and cross referencing them took some time.

Well this one will be a little easier … I hope.

These lists for Kentucky are not as long, but I hope that what we have to look at will be instructive.

Once again, I apologize.

Education Week

By luck, I have come across another list for Kentucky school workers that died during the pandemic.

It is compiled and reported by the Louisville Courier Journal. Their list combines 2020 deaths and 2021 deaths. Many of the Education Week names also appear in the article.

Louisville Courier Journal

December 8, 2021

Here are the names for 2021 that were not already on the Education Week list:

Education Week had 16 names and we were able to identify 7 more in the Louisville news article, so we have a total of 23 teachers.

As before, I will now graph the days that each teacher died.

Though the numbers are much smaller, this graph is eerily similar to the one I just did for Florida … don’t you think so?

So what are the dates we need to know about for Kentucky?

December 11th & 18th (2020) - Pfizer and Moderna (EUA) Emergency Use Authorizations.

January 18th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Arkansas.

February 8th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Kentucky . (see screenshot below)

August (10-15) - start of the school year. (see screenshot below)

August 23rd - Pfizer full FDA approval.

Education Week: Where Teachers Are Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

January 15, 2021 | Updated: April 05, 2021

I am guessing that most teachers in Kentucky that wanted to go to the front of the line waited for the February 8th window in their own state.

*(It is possible some took a trip to Arkansas or Illinois to get in sooner, but the graph doesn't show that in any big way).

But if you take another look, there are a couple of blips around 2/8/21.

No, the action doesn’t get going until the start of the school year - just like in Florida.

If you were in the middle of a raging pandemic, would you expect to see not a single death of a school worker from March to August?

Does that make any sense to you?

Like I said in that last Florida post, I think this shows that the teachers in Kentucky mostly waited until the school year was about to start to go and get their shots. And it is still my contention that those injections caused them much harm.

Just look at the graphs.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

