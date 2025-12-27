Tell It
The schools of Kentucky during the contagion.
My last post about the teachers in Florida was a hard one to do.
The sheer volume of information that I had to sift through was pretty draining. The lists of names from Education Week and the Florida Education Association were long, and cross referencing them took some time.
Well this one will be a little easier … I hope.
These lists for Kentucky are not as long, but I hope that what we have to look at will be instructive.
.
Once again, I apologize.
.
.
.
April 03, 2020 | Updated: December 19, 2022
.
.
By luck, I have come across another list for Kentucky school workers that died during the pandemic.
It is compiled and reported by the Louisville Courier Journal. Their list combines 2020 deaths and 2021 deaths. Many of the Education Week names also appear in the article.
.
December 8, 2021
.
.
Here are the names for 2021 that were not already on the Education Week list:
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Education Week had 16 names and we were able to identify 7 more in the Louisville news article, so we have a total of 23 teachers.
.
As before, I will now graph the days that each teacher died.
.
.
Though the numbers are much smaller, this graph is eerily similar to the one I just did for Florida … don’t you think so?
.
.
.
So what are the dates we need to know about for Kentucky?
December 11th & 18th (2020) - Pfizer and Moderna (EUA) Emergency Use Authorizations.
January 18th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Arkansas.
February 8th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Kentucky.
(see screenshot below)
August (10-15) - start of the school year.
(see screenshot below)
August 23rd - Pfizer full FDA approval.
.
Education Week: Where Teachers Are Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine
January 15, 2021 | Updated: April 05, 2021
.
.
.
I am guessing that most teachers in Kentucky that wanted to go to the front of the line waited for the February 8th window in their own state.
*(It is possible some took a trip to Arkansas or Illinois to get in sooner, but the graph doesn't show that in any big way).
But if you take another look, there are a couple of blips around 2/8/21.
.
.
No, the action doesn’t get going until the start of the school year - just like in Florida.
.
.
If you were in the middle of a raging pandemic, would you expect to see not a single death of a school worker from March to August?
.
.
Does that make any sense to you?
.
.
Like I said in that last Florida post, I think this shows that the teachers in Kentucky mostly waited until the school year was about to start to go and get their shots. And it is still my contention that those injections caused them much harm.
.
.
Just look at the graphs.
.
.
.
*in case you have forgotten …
Pandemic Milestones:
January 20, 2020
-First covid case in the U.S.
December 11, 2020
-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization
December 18, 2020
-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization
August 23, 2021
-Pfizer full FDA approval
December 2021 / January 2022
-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations
-Rapid booster uptake
January 31, 2022
-Moderna full FDA approval
August 31, 2022
-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines
April 10, 2023
-Biden declares the end of the pandemic
.
.
.
I posted this man selling the H1N1 flu to the press and the public in 2009 in your last post's comments csofand, but I'll do so again here because I think it's that "good".
Meaning, I think it is that telling.
Minute 7 has him explaining how to sell the deaths that will occur - but that would occur in any year anyway.
https://vimeo.com/320913130
Yes, yes, the death dates of Kentucky's school employees DO seem eerily similar to Florida's.
I'm glad this report was a bit easier than the incredible amount of work you did with Florida discovering;
"The fact that the first half of the calendar year of 2021 only had 19 names is very interesting to me. In the back of my mind I wonder if that is why the link to this information disappeared from the FEA website, and why the Wayback Machine shows that server error? Did someone think this lopsided discrepancy in the timeline might be problematic in some way?
But hey, what is that peeking over the error message? A little blue circle on October 19th. What might be there, one wonders?
It has the missing names for the rest of 2021.
So we will be adding 19 names from this list. The other list had 114 names on it, but two were from 2022. So the combined 2021 list should represent 112 + 19, or 131 teachers."
Thank you for your Librarian Sleuthing!
Another thing we were told repeatedly by tin hatters, is that hospital protocols were killing people, and that hospitals were making a literal killing off killing.
I don't know what's true and what isn't but here is one site that popped up quickly.
https://www.protocolkills.com/hospital-protocol