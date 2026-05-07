csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
1d

Gosh thanks for the citation. Now that you have those numbers, they are as ominous as we feared. And not improving with time.

Maryland looks like a classic case -- the telltale heart. And the pension profits are obscene.

Listen, I’ve been writing a new post about the work you’ve done over the last 2 & 1/2 years. It will be medium-length, mainly a summary of what you found on the Legacy site and in the 50-state survey of public pension funds. I’d love it if you’d be willing to look it over when I finish in a couple of days to check for content, accuracy, errors etc. No pressure, but if you don’t mind I think it will strengthen the piece - let me know your thoughts, thanks.

Reply
Share
3 replies by csofand and others
Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
16h

This morning you have given me a sudden burst of clear thinking. If ALL excess mortality is statistically attributed to COVID-19, then it means that NO OTHER MEASURES adopted during the pandemic (lockdowns, vaccines) resulted in additional mortality. But none of these other measures were ever MEASURED before - as they were never tried before. So it is improper and UNSAFE, to simply assume that they caused no additional, unexpected mortality. Accordingly, public health authorities MUST undertake studies to make sure these measures (lockdowns, vaccines) did NOT cause unexpected, additional mortality.

Reply
Share
2 replies by csofand
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 csofand · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture