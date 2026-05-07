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So this is a return to Maryland.

My first time there, which was early on in my pension tour of the country, I reported that I was told that this retirement system does not track the mortality numbers of its active members. A long time reader, David Shohl, made the above comment at the time. That was back before I learned by trial and error how to read between the lines in these reports. I have now serendipitously come across a fresh annual report from this Maryland pension system. I think we may now be able to give David a less obscure picture.

And it was there the entire time, hiding in plain sight.

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… But first, I want to take a moment to do some housekeeping, and look at what happened here in Maryland with investment gains in 2021. As you know, this has been a real eye-opener in many of the recent reports I have done.

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

For the Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

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page 157 (TEN-YEAR HISTORY OF REVENUES VS. EXPENSES)

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To my eye, just from that graph, it looks like a very healthy increase from 2020 to 2021 in revenues. I would estimate that to be a little over 12 billion dollars. One of the better lump sums I have seen.

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What about the rate of return?

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page 115 (TEN-YEAR HISTORY OF TIME-WEIGHTED ANNUAL RETURNS & GROWTH OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO)

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So looking at that lavender line for the rate of return on investments, the 2021 meteoric rise seems to be solidly of historic proportions in this range.

26.7% !!!

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The Mentor

Fall 2021

“THE MARYLAND State Retirement and Pension System portfolio returned a record-setting 26.7%, net of fees, on investments for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The fiscal year earnings far exceeded the System’s 7.40% actuarial assumed rate of return and surpassed its policy benchmark of 24.41 by 230 basis points. The fund’s performance raised the System’s assets to $67.9 billion, an increase of $13.3 billion over the prior fiscal year.”

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Okay, so my estimate was low … a little over 13 billion dollars.

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Nice!

Now let’s get back to the question we started with. Are there clues in these Maryland reports that may tell us what may have happened to the active working folks? As we learned recently, one of the terms that can point towards this information is “death refunds.”

page 149 (SCHEDULE OF REFUND EXPENSE BY TYPE)

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As you can see, these numbers do go up and down in the Death Refund column. Which means this is not cumulative year to year, these are single year numbers, without doubt. Please consider what we are seeing here. 2020 should stand out as the worst, being that it had no vaccines to save everyone from the contagion. But keeping in mind that these are fiscal years ending on June 30th, we could also reasonably assume that fiscal 2021 could have been another largest entry. Instead we are confronted with the undeniable evidence here that 2022 and after saw way more payouts for the early demise of the working members. Generally double what was paid in 2020. How do we reconcile this with the “safe and effective” narrative?

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But there is more.

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As I hinted at in the subtitle of this post, there is another term we need to familiarize ourselves with … “Death in Service Pre-Retirement Benefits.”

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also page 149 (SCHEDULE OF BENEFIT EXPENSE BY TYPE)

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Again, this is a column where it can go up and down, as evidenced by 2016 and 2017.

This is what I had to say about this table in my first post:

“* I show this next table to point out that the Death In Service Pre-Retirement Benefits are very constant, hovering around $21,500,000 for the period 2015-2019. Then they start to tick up in 2020. The largest sum is in FY2024, where approximately another $5,000,000 in this benefit was added to the pre-pandemic average.”

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At that time I was kind of worried about that 5 million dollar increase being a serious indicator of something still going wrong in Maryland. Well I don’t need to tell you, I am even more worried now. Take another look at the 2025 number in that column.

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So what does this mean … what are Death In Service Pre-Retirement Benefits?

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“why would a pension report have a separate entry for “death in service” and death refunds? are they not both for employees that died while working?” A pension report lists Death in Service and Death Refunds separately because they represent two different types of financial payouts with distinct funding sources, tax treatments, and eligibility rules, even though both occur while an employee is actively working. Death in Service (DIS) is usually an employer-funded benefit (often a lump sum multiple of salary) designed to provide for survivors.

Death Refunds are the return of the employee’s own accumulated contributions (often plus interest) to their estate or beneficiary.

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So there you have it. I just learned the distinction myself before writing this post. Death Refunds are from the employees own contributions, and Death In Service Pre-Retirement Benefits come from the employer’s funds.

In both cases, here in Maryland, there is evidence from this report that “something” caused ever increasing payouts after 2020 … payouts for the active working folks dying before retirement.

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*One last thing, (as if that was not enough) let’s look at the members removed before we go.

In the last report I made for Maryland, here was the graph:

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I am not going to make a new one, I will just show you the new table and we can pretty much imagine what the new bar would look like.

page 132 (SUMMARY OF RETIREES AND BENEFICIARIES ADDED TO AND REMOVED FROM ROLLS)

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Yeah, it would pretty much match the largest bar already there on that graph for 2020/2021.

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Not encouraging, sorry.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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