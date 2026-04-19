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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
8h

Well. . .Peter Bogner most likely is a member of the loyal opposition to the Covid Conspiracy truth. Your title reminds me of Adolf Hitler who had strong Bavarian ties although he was actually born in Austria near the Bavarian border. Methinks the Covid "virus" and Mengelefauci's Ouchies have strong ties to German Nazi experiments! 😲

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1 reply by csofand
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
7h

Pace Jayna, I read your title as a reference to “The Manchurian Candidate,” a great novel and film (I mean the original with Frank Sinatra and Angela Lansbury -- I haven’t seen the remake), in which mind control, murder, surveillance and covert identities operate behind the scenes to control the action that the public is shown in order to confuse and distract the audience (the scarlet fingernail) from the dirty tricks that really drive and direct the show.

This post proves, at least from where I stand, that you can state your case effectively without always laying out every single detail and connection (“rabbit hole”) explicitly and laboriously as documentation of your inductive insight -- while still presenting the evidence thoroughly enough to persuade me that your conviction is right, given everything else we know now.

As you put it, “Here I am just going to tell you what I think ... I think it is possible that Peter Bogner was always meant to be a misdirection. He was chosen to set up the virus sharing platform, outside of the establishment, to insulate the main players, just in case it all went south. If any scrutiny were later to come for GISAID it would be focused on Bogner the person, and not the actual function of the institution in helping to create the origin story of covid.”

I agree, Bogner is a front, a Manchurian candidate, set up to take a fall so that onlookers will blame him instead of faulting the master manipulators (and their institution, GISAID, which he represents and personifies) who pull his strings.

This is another brilliant and promising — or should I say ominous — report, thank you.

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