Last time I hinted that there was an interesting story to be told about the person that started the global influenza database GISAID.

“In January 2006, when mainstream media first took notice of human fatalities caused by the deadly bird flu, public access to the latest genetic sequences of highly pathogenic avian influenza e.g. H5N1 was limited and often restricted due to the hesitancy by affected countries to share their information through traditional public domain archives such as EMBL, DDBJ and GenBank. Public Domain archives, where access and use of data takes place anonymously, neither offered any protection of the owners’ intellectual property rights to the data, or any other valuable incentive to incentivize the sharing of data, such as transparency on the use of data or effective mechanisms that would ensure the acknowledgement of the owners of the virus and recognition of the submitters of the data. Another hurdle responsible for the lack of rapidly sharing influenza data was in part due to the concern of scientists that they were often not credited for their contribution of data, and to no lesser extent, their worry of being ‘scooped’ by those publishing a manuscript first, without their consent. An entirely new approach to overcome these hurdles was urgently needed, one that would provide a sharing mechanism that sets forth a scientific etiquette for the public access and use of influenza data in a verifiable and transparent manner.”

GISAID - History

.

That person is one Peter Bogner. I started to do my normal disjointed accumulation of leads, links and snippets … but it started to get too much. Like most things in this covid story, you can just keep going and going - one thing always leads to another. So right now I want to just stop where I am and, without too much verbiage, tell you what I have.

Why is GISAID important? It is widely credited with sharing the original sequence of SARS-CoV-2. There is some controversy around that, but this is a small detail in comparison to some bigger issues. I think everyone would agree, that the sharing of that original sequence was a watershed event in the trajectory of the entire pandemic.

What do I know about Peter Bogner?

He was born in Germany.

Moved to the United States at a young age.

In his twenties he was accused of fraud in California.

He worked in the entertainment industry for a long time.

He worked at Time-Warner.

He helped start a competitor to MTV in Germany called VIVA.

In 2006 he somehow found himself at a World Economic Forum breakfast hosted by Michael Chertoff (Secretary of Homeland Security 2005-2009). There Bogner became aware of the urgent need for a reliable pathogen data sharing mechanism to fend off emerging pandemics.

Soon thereafter he entered into discussions with Nancy Cox, an official from the CDC, to try and fill the vacuum in influenza virus sharing - a vacuum created by the distrust of the World Health Organization and its ability to credit and safeguard the intellectual property of global virus hunters.

Six Nobel laureates call for the creation of a new global virus platform … give us GISAID!

With the help of Cox, he launched GISAID in 2008.

GISAID was the first to share the original SARS-CoV-2 sequence in January of 2020.

In 2023, Science magazine published an article very critical of Peter Bogner. It reported instances of assumed identities and autocratic control of GISAID.

(link)

.

.

.

(link)

.

.

.

(link)

“… Mr. Bogner and the scientists are confronting a thorny problem that often pits scientific ambition against the demands of public health, whether with bird flu or other diseases. Scientists around the world collect important samples and data, but they don't always want to make them public because sharing the information could jeopardize their chances of publishing papers and promoting their careers. Governments sometimes balk, too, for fear of losing access to the raw material for valuable vaccines …”

.

.

.

(link)

.

.

.

Here I am just going to tell you what I think, and not waste any more of your time. I think it is possible that Peter Bogner was always meant to be a misdirection. He was chosen to set up the virus sharing platform, outside of the establishment, to insulate the main players, just in case it all went south. If any scrutiny were later to come for GISAID it would be focused on Bogner the person, and not the actual function of the institution in helping to create the origin story of covid. That is what I believe.

But it is beyond that. The origin story had to get legs. The virus had to be proven to exist, again and again … with each PCR test. That sequence is what made those tests reinforce the narrative. The story of fear in each person’s mind all over the planet.

…that first picture at the start of this post is not Bogner, that is the magician Penn Jillette … of Penn & Teller fame.

.

Bogner is the red finger nail.

Share