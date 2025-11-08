Some of you may recall that Debbie Lerman did mention HeritageHub in her article “Same Excess Death Patterns in Multiple Data Sets After mRNA Vaccine Rollouts”. Though she did illustrate her “three spike pattern” in that post, there is another earlier spike that was not really examined in detail. That is the big jump in mortality around April of 2020 … which I later termed the “Ghost Bomb”.

I became intrigued by this phenomenon and began looking for any further evidence of it, state by state, in the CDC Wonder database. I did several posts about this topic: see this and this and this. What I discovered in the CDC data was that it only seemed to be happening in what we call “blue states” - not all of them, but a good portion. Now that I am digging around in this new database, I decided to take a look for any evidence of these Ghost Bombs.

What I found surprised me.

Not only is there evidence of those Ghost Bombs in the same places that I had found them before, but in the HeritageHub numbers they are showing up in almost every state … blue and red!

But it gets even more curious.

These bombs were going off much earlier … there are huge explosions all over the United States in February of 2020.

I became aware of the idea of an earlier spread of Covid (or something) than what was generally acknowledged thanks to the work of Bill Rice Jr.

I hope Bill will take a look at this information. Maybe it will help his research.

This series of screenshots is to document the sudden increase of monthly mortality in virtually every state of the US starting in February of 2020. The source of the data here is HeritageHub.

This first image is a not filtered for any single state. This is a combined number and graph for the entire geographic area that HeritageHub reports.

To do this search at HeritageHub, you only need to start by entering the range of “2019 - 2020” in the “Year of Death” field. Next enter the state you are looking for in the “Keyword(s)” field. Once you run the search, we are not really concerned with the total results. There will be a bar graph generated on the left side panel. That is where the good data will show up. But the last thing we should do is go down to the bottom of the left side panel and select the “Source location”. We will want to use only sources from the state we searched for, this is to make it as clean a result as we can.

Now you will see the source location filter indicated and the bar graph will have been updated to reflect that. If you hover your cursor over the individual months on the bar graph it will tell you the number of records.

So how can we reconcile the different timing of this event between HeritageHub and the CDC Wonder database?

Just to remind you of what some of those CDC graphs looked like:

.

And let me say again, it is not just the timing … also, how do we explain the apparently “selective” states that had the Ghost Bomb event only in the CDC statistics?

Something very curious is going on here.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

