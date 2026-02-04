In my last post I laid out the parts of a little puzzle I am working on.

In the spring of 2020 there were some places in this country that saw very unseasonal increased mortality.

In the following year (fiscal year 2021 ) many of these same places had huge windfalls in their public employee pension plans due to historic investment gains.

These investment gains were happening simultaneously with additional increased member mortality into 2021 and beyond.

A look back at the solvency of these same pension plans in 2019 shows that many of these locations that had the strange 2020 spring death surge were in pretty bad financial shape right before the pandemic hit.

Previously I pointed out that in the 14 US state locations that saw this big spring mortality spike, there were six that also showed up in the bottom ten of the worst pensions of 2019.

Since I have dubbed that April/May death surge the “Ghost Bomb,” these places are now the Ghost Bomb Six.

They are:

Massachusetts

Pension System Rank: 41

Michigan

Pension System Rank: 42

New Jersey

Pension System Rank: 44

Pennsylvania

Pension System Rank: 45

New York …

Pension System Rank: 46

Illinois

Pension System Rank: 49

The pensions are ranked with 1=best, and 50=worst.

What I am going to attempt next is to show you just how well these troubled pension plans did investment-wise in fiscal year 2021. After that, I will try and shed some light on how many of the pension system’s members died in the same period.

If you have been with me for some time, then you know that not all pension reports are structured the same. I will try my best to make my assessment of each of the six places as consistent as I can.

With that said, let’s go to Massachusetts.

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

“The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) today announced that the pension fund returned 29.5 percent net of fees for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. It was the highest fiscal year return in the fund’s 35-year history - outperforming its benchmark by 8.9 percent, net of fees. MassPRIM’s record-setting return equates to a net investment gain of $22.1 billion for the fiscal year, $6.7 billion above a benchmark return, net of fees. Assets under management reached a record $95.7 billion, while net outflows to pay pension benefits were approximately $1.2 billion. The return is the highest MassPRIM has recorded since 1986 –the year the fund was established –when it achieved a return of 25.6 percent, and the highest relative return since 2000, when the fund outperformed by 5.9 percent.”

When I first travelled to Massachusetts to look at their pension system, I ran into a bit of a roadblock. It seems that there are 104 pension systems there. And no one organization oversees all of them and makes a single report. (Probably the closest we will get to that is the MassPRIM that I quoted above).

Without making you read my entire process of discovery there, I will just share a few pieces from that earlier look around. One of the bigger groups of those 104 is the MSRB (Massachusetts State Retirement Board).

Just now I went back to one of their past reports to see what this one pension group in Massachusetts experienced with their investments in FY2021:

MSRB 2022 Annual Statement

page 13

*so even though they can’t tell us what happened in FY2020, just look at that major turnaround in the funded ratio starting in FY2021!

page 20

As you can see, the jump from FY2020’s net investment income to the one in FY2021 is a steep and dramatic one. Nearly an 8 billion dollar swing!

(Should you want to look at all MSRB past reports, they are here.)

Using the numbers from the past MSRB reports I was able to make this graph:

As you can see, the rise above the previous mortality average happens in FY2021 and stays elevated into FY2022 … and beyond.

Here are the actual numbers from FY2020 and FY2021:

2020

(page 11)

2021

(page 12)

FY2020 total deaths in active and retired members: 1,861

FY2021 total deaths in active and retired members: 2,026

Well there you have it, my first stab at showing you what happened in 2020 and 2021 for the tandem of mortality and investments in a Massachusetts pension system. I’ll hopefully get better at it as I go. But my takeaway is that this is definitely a case of an incredible turnaround financially for a previously strapped pension system.

Good job in 2021 Massachusetts!

Sorry about the excess deaths of your public servants though.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

