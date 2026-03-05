From time to time I think it is a good idea to examine the terminology I keep throwing at you. Honestly, it has taken me a long time to even begin to navigate these pension reports with some ease. But it has occurred to me that I myself may not have really understood the difference between a death refund and a death benefit. I have just been on the lookout for anything talking about death. When I find something connected to that word, I record it and report it. On to the next.

Since I have been on a bit of a tangent lately with these Ghost Bombs, I have not really been offering my usual pension report breakdowns for some time. Scanning back chronologically in my posts I landed on this recent one I did for the Texas teachers.

It just happens to have some very striking graphs that show these two categories of death payouts.

Say what you will about the use of AI these days, you probably are correct to be hesitant, but it can help navigate confusing terminology. Especially if you are careful to double check any answers. Chat keeps trying to lie to me!

Practical interpretation for pension reports

When reading actuarial tables:

So in practice, death refund totals in reports are typically driven by pre-retirement deaths, with a smaller portion from very early retiree deaths.

✅ Bottom line:

Your interpretation is reasonable — death refund figures usually reflect members who died before retirement or very soon after retirement, though plan design can create some exceptions.

That wasn't so bad, right?

Why I wanted to straighten this out is hopefully obvious based on that answer … the “refunds” are showing you the deaths of younger people that have not retired yet.

That is very important to know because my usual graphs of the “members removed from the rolls” are almost exclusively showing you retired members and beneficiaries that have died (thus removed).

Now if you go back to some of my past pension report posts, you can see this in a new light. If you find anything in those showing you elevated death refunds, then you are seeing the still working folks dying.

It still pains me to look at this next one.

(I really did not believe it when I first looked at it).

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

