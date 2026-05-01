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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
8h

HA! I know this . . .by not taking Fauci's Ouchies I have a 100% more possibility of NOT being harmed or dying! 😲 I LOVE THESE ODDS!

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Sanjoy Mahajan's avatar
Sanjoy Mahajan
8h

Don't forget the trick of the "S-gene dropout." In the old days, when Convid first "appeared," a positive Covid test needed two positive primers (S and N, I think) and one negative (the control primer). This choice produced a rate of roughly 0.5% positives (all positives are false here).

When Omic(r)on showed up, the script writers told their $cientists that this "variant" had no S gene. Thus, a positive test for this variant needed only one positive primer (N) and two negative (S and the control). Voila, the rate of positives went way up, perhaps by a factor of 10. Omicron is spreading so fast!

The only contagious entities in the whole Convid operation are fear and lies.

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