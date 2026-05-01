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Hey, guess what? Today I'm not going to put any AI quotes in this writing! Let's see if I can pull it off.

***Not that I haven't used AI to get to this point.***

…but let's see if I can just tell you in my own words a recap of what I found out.

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This is another thought experiment, just to try and get a grasp on the numbers involved with the pandemic and the logistics of the PCR tests.

Here I am revisiting the primers designed for the initial PCR tests.

Each primer was around 20 to 30 base pairs long. I am trying to figure out how common it would be for one such small snippet to just randomly show up in the very large human genome, which is around 3 billion base pairs.

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It turns out the answer is a 0.27% chance of it happening … which at first glance surprised me, I thought it would be much higher than that.

But if you apply that 0.27% chance to the global population, you get a potential 1 in 366 person instance of that 20 to 30 base pair sequence just showing up randomly. Now if you apply that 1 in 366 … again, to the global population … that's very roughly about 21 million people on the planet that would just have that randomly occur in their genome.

Interesting, don't you think?

In 2020, do you know how many people supposedly had “covid” at the same time? Best guess is (at most) maybe around 7 to 8 million people on the planet in 2020 had “covid” simultaneously. Were those all PCR tested? No, not all of those were confirmed by a PCR test. You see, that 7 to 8 million concurrent case count was a number that was derived from modeling … a modeling number? … you don't say!

When it comes to actual PCR test confirmed cases of “covid” at one time in 2020? … then, that was maybe 1 to 2 million globally, tops.

I just showed you the math … that just by pure chance there COULD have been close to 21 million people walking around with that 20 base pair sequence in their genes.

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Have I just proven this is what definitely occurred with the PCR tests?

Nope.

But it is one more thing to think about when the asking the question of how believable those tests were. Those tests, the case counts and the “covid” deaths are the backbone of the entire pandemic narrative.

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I personally believe the PCR tests were manipulated in some way to achieve the narrative they wanted. I am just exploring every way that could have been helped along.

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