.

.

.

“Where exactly did the primers come from for the first PCR tests for covid?”

The “primers” used in the first PCR tests for COVID-19 didn’t come from physical samples at all—they were designed from the published genetic sequence of the virus.

Here’s how it worked:

In early January 2020, Chinese scientists sequenced the genome of the new coronavirus (later named SARS-CoV-2) and shared that sequence publicly through databases used by researchers worldwide. That digital sequence is essentially a long string of RNA letters describing the virus’s genetic code.

A team at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, led by Christian Drosten, used that sequence to design PCR primers. Primers are short stretches of nucleotides that match specific regions of the virus’s genome—so if the virus is present in a sample, those primers bind and allow amplification.

Key points:

The primers were computer-designed based on the published genome sequence.

Once designed, they were chemically synthesized by standard DNA synthesis companies (this is routine lab practice and doesn’t require the physical virus).

The initial assay targeted genes shared with related coronaviruses (like SARS) and then more specific regions unique to SARS-CoV-2.

This early protocol—often called the “Charité protocol”—was quickly shared via the World Health Organization and became the basis for many of the first diagnostic tests used globally.

So, in short: the primers came from the virus’s published genetic sequence, not from isolated viral material, and were made synthetically in labs.

Voice

.

NBC interview with the infamous admission:

https://youtu.be/YbSdG2imqEM?si=MNyY52ZTiDNysmnN

.

.

.

Share