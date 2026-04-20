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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
20h

Well. . .Could COVID-19 have been artificially generated? And, still (STILL!) no true word about COVID on the MSM! 😲 SHAME ON THEM! 😡

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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
8h

I'm afraid I don't believe in a virus at all. From Day One when they showed us the nonsenses of people falling flat on their faces and laid out on hospital floors I knew immediately "This is a psyop" and for psyops they do what they want for real and fake the rest - it's all about mind control and they didn't want a virus they only wanted us to believe in one.

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