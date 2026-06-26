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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
9hEdited

Lincoln Financial? The name sounded familiar. So I googled it. This company was involved with the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. It was found guilty of misleading investors and had to pay out fines and was also sued by investors. It's possible that their own records cannot even be trusted. And, it's horrible that they took the name of possibly America's greatest president, Abraham Lincoln! 😲

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Transcriber B
3h

Impressive!

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