The Sunday Night Preemptive Strike by the Money Man
In the Days Just Before the Explosive Death Surge that Happened in April & May of 2020, Jay Powell Sees the Future and Sows the Seeds for Financial Salvation
A reader on one of my last posts made a very fair observation. They basically said that it shouldn’t be at all surprising to see substantial pension fund investment gains when the stock market does so well.
I couldn’t agree more.
My recent focus on the historic investment gains that many public pensions received in fiscal year 2021 has been coupled with another phenomenon in the same general time period - unusual mortality patterns. Are they related? I do not know for sure. But they sprang up at the same time … a very “out of the ordinary” time.
Of course, everything that I have been looking at in this examination happened in the context of the first years of the “covid” pandemic, where nothing was what we were used to. The patterns of death are explained officially by the emergence of a novel pathogen that human beings had never had to battle before.
But is my reader that pointed out the obvious cause and effect relationship between public pension investments and Wall Street correct that it was all just “business as usual” and nothing equally extraordinary happened in the world of money at this time?
March 15, 2020
Global coordinated action
“The Fed also cut reserve requirements for thousands of banks to zero. In addition, in a global coordinated move by centrals banks, the Fed said the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank took action to enhance dollar liquidity around the world through existing dollar swap arrangements.
The banks lowered the rate on these swap line loans and extended the period for such loans. The actions by the Fed appeared to be the largest single day set of moves the bank had ever taken, mirroring in many ways its efforts during the financial crisis that were rolled out over several months. Sunday’s move includes multiple programs, rate cuts and QE, but all in a single day.
…The Fed added in its statement that it “is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals.” ”
That day was March 15th of 2020.
The above CNBC article tells us some information about what the Federal Reserve did on 3/15/2020, but is that all there is to know about it? I will admit that when all this was going on back in 2020, I was not paying close attention to anything in this arena.
I was trying to find a mask.
To help me sort this out, I asked ChatGPT to fill me in on this history.
Here are some of the things I found out about this modern day Ides of March:
At that precise moment in time, on the day of 3/15/2020, only 41 people were confirmed to have died from “covid” in the United States.
The first case of an infection having only been reported on January 20th.
The federal reserve had never done such a drastic move in response to any other health event in its history … not even in 1918 for the Spanish Flu.
The quantitative easing (QE) that was put into place in this instance was different from all the other times the federal reserve had applied QE. In this case it was referred to as “QE Infinity” since there was (in practice) no cap placed on it.
March 24, 2020
“It took eight days for the Federal Reserve to go from QE of $US700 billion ($1.19 trillion) to unlimited buying of bonds to stave off an economic and financial crisis.
Forget the bazooka. The Federal Reserve has gone nuclear.”
At one point in my back and forth with ChatGPT on the unprecedented actions taken by the Federal Reserve on this single day, it made this comment:
“The Fed essentially treated COVID as a systemic financial contagion risk, not just a medical one — a conceptual shift in how “shocks” are defined.
Bottom line, if your standard is: A sudden, discretionary Fed rate intervention explicitly motivated by a health crisis rather than observable economic collapse -then March 2020 has no true historical precedent.”
Because forty one people had died.
As it turns out, March was not done with historic financial moves.
While querying ChatGPT about the amazing public pension plan investment gains of 2021, I asked several things:
“You said:
can you explain the pertinent financial aspects of the post-covid rebound? how would that produce this level of investment gain?
ChatGPT said:
Absolutely — and this is a really good lens for understanding why 2021 looked so extreme without being mysterious or “off-the-rails.”
I’ll focus on the financial mechanics, not the politics.
1. The starting point mattered: a compressed base
The COVID shock in early 2020 caused:
Sharp equity sell-offs
Credit spread blowouts
Valuation compression across risk assets
Even though 2020 ended positive for many portfolios, prices in March–April 2020 reset from a very low base.
So going into 2021:
Expected returns were mathematically higher
Risk premia were elevated
Asset prices had room to re-inflate
This “low denominator” effect is critical: rebounds are percentage-amplified.
2. Unprecedented liquidity injection
From a purely financial standpoint, the post-COVID environment was defined by
liquidity abundance …
…Bottom line
The post-COVID rebound produced outsized pension investment gains because liquidity, policy support, valuation reset, and asset-mix mechanics all aligned at once. The result wasn’t magic — it was a rare convergence of financial forces that mechanically pushed returns far above long-term norms.”
One-sentence summary
Yes — a once-in-a-generation real-economy shock and a once-in-a-generation financial-policy response aligned perfectly, and pension portfolio mechanics amplified the result into an outlier year.”
5. Takeaway
The Fed’s early March 2020 cuts were proactive crisis management, justified by:
Uncertainty around COVID’s economic impact
Rapid market turmoil
Desire to maintain liquidity and credit flows
This preemptive action directly fed into higher asset prices in 2021, because it lowered discount rates, supported risk assets, and prevented a deeper market crash.
“would it be reasonable to say that without this preemptive stance by the fed and other government agencies, there may not have materialized the extraordinary investment gains in 2021?”
Yes — that would be a very reasonable and widely supported statement.
“You said:
I hear you describing a deliberate response to the economic aspect of the pandemic. infusing liquidity I think you said. Also stimulus was a term. Who exactly did these measures and how much did these particular actions contribute to the investment gain magnitude?
ChatGPT said:
Exactly — the post-COVID rebound was a policy-driven amplification of an economic shock, and it helps to break down who did what and roughly how it fed into investment returns, while keeping it concrete.
1. Who acted?
a) Monetary policy — Federal Reserve (the Fed)
The Fed cut interest rates to near-zero (March 2020)
Launched massive asset purchases (QE):
Treasury securities
Mortgage-backed securities
Ensured liquidity in money markets and corporate bond markets
Effect:
Lowered discount rates → higher valuations for equities, bonds, and other risk assets
Made borrowing cheaper → stronger corporate balance sheets
Reduced downside risk in markets (investors more willing to take risk)
b) Fiscal policy — U.S. Congress & Treasury
Passed multiple stimulus packages:
CARES Act (~$2.2 trillion, March 2020) …”
✅ Bottom line:
The extraordinary 2021 investment gains were not purely luck or natural market cycles. They were the product of historic alignment between economic shock and unprecedented preemptive policy measures. Without that forward-looking intervention, it’s very reasonable to conclude the gains would have been smaller and less dramatic.
”were the March preemptive moves by the Federal Reserve the only influential policy adjustments they made that influenced the economy in the early pandemic?
No — the March 2020 preemptive rate cuts were just the beginning. The Federal Reserve took several additional, significant policy actions in the early months of the pandemic that had major influence on the economy and financial markets. Here’s a structured overview:
3. Credit facilities for businesses and municipalities
March–April 2020: The Fed created several special lending programs, including:
Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) – buys new corporate bonds
Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) – buys existing corporate bonds
Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) – buys municipal debt to keep local governments liquid
Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) – supports consumer/business loans
Effect:
Prevented credit markets from freezing
Reduced risk premiums on corporate and municipal bonds
Boosted investor confidence in risk assets
“you said: March–April 2020: The Fed created several special lending programs, including: does that mean these never existed until that point? are they still being used?
Exactly — those special lending programs (often called “emergency facilities”) did not exist before March 2020. They were created specifically in response to the COVID-19 crisis to address extraordinary liquidity and credit issues that normal Fed operations couldn’t handle.
Here’s the breakdown:
1. New facilities created in March–April 2020
FacilityPurposeNotes on creationPMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility)Buy newly issued corporate bonds to support large businessesNever existed pre-pandemic; created March 2020SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility)Buy existing corporate bonds/ETFsCreated March 2020; unusual because Fed normally doesn’t buy corporate securitiesMLF (Municipal Liquidity Facility)Buy municipal debt to keep state/local governments liquidNew for 2020; allowed municipalities to borrow cheaplyTALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility)Support consumer and business loans via asset-backed securitiesTALF existed in 2008 crisis, but revived and adapted in 2020
Key point: Most of these were emergency, one-off programs designed specifically for pandemic conditions. They were not part of routine Fed policy.
.
“for the rest of the discussion we can leave the specific case of SERS out of the analysis, we can just use a general historic investment return for any pension plan as a talking point. but we will still keep a 27% return as a data point.
Perfect — that actually makes the discussion cleaner. We can now talk in general terms about pension plan investing, using the 27% market return in 2021 as a reference for an extraordinary year, without tying it to SERS specifically.
Here’s how we can frame it moving forward:
1. 27% as an outlier for pension portfolios
Typical large public pension plans target long-term returns of ~6–7% annually.
Standard deviation of annual returns is roughly 10–12%, depending on asset mix.
A 27% return in a single year is roughly +2–2.5 standard deviations above expectation, which is considered extraordinary in historical context.
“outside of the federal reserve’s actions around march of 2020, what other major financial moves by government in this same timeframe occurred?
Yes — there were several other major government financial actions around March–April 2020 that were separate from the Fed’s monetary moves. These were largely fiscal and regulatory interventions aimed at stabilizing the economy, supporting households and businesses, and keeping credit flowing. Here’s a structured overview:
1. Fiscal stimulus packages (Congress & Treasury)
a) CARES Act (March 27, 2020) – ~$2.2 trillion
Direct payments to households ($1,200 per adult + $500 per child)
Expanded unemployment benefits (extra $600/week)
Business support:
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses
Emergency grants and loans for critical industries
State and local government aid to prevent layoffs and service disruption
Financial impact:
Injected cash directly into the economy → supported consumer spending
Reduced default risk for businesses → stabilized corporate bonds and equity markets
Boosted investor confidence → risk assets rebounded faster …”
✅ Summary
Beyond the Fed’s March 2020 rate cuts and liquidity programs, major government financial moves included:
CARES Act (~$2.2 trillion) for households, businesses, and local governments
Treasury backing for corporate credit and PPP loans
Regulatory relief for banks and insurers
Temporary tax deferrals and payment protections
These fiscal and regulatory measures amplified the Fed’s efforts, stabilizing both the economy and financial markets, which helped enable the extraordinary market performance in 2021.
“CARES act: State and local government aid. how did this exactly get administered?
The CARES Act’s aid to state and local governments was a major component of the $2.2 trillion package, but it was structured differently from direct cash payments to households or businesses. Here’s a clear breakdown of how it was administered:
1. Direct funding to state and local governments
a) Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF)
Amount: $150 billion allocated for state, local, and tribal governments
c) Timing
Funds were distributed in April–May 2020 to state treasuries.
✅ Summary
Administered through the Treasury’s CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund), with direct allocations to large cities and states, and smaller localities receiving funds via their state.
Strictly for pandemic-related costs, not to replace general revenue losses.
Stabilized local government finances, indirectly supporting financial markets, which helped pension portfolios and other investors by keeping municipal bond valuations intact.
“with this indirect support from this source, did this have some indirect impact on the 2021 investment gains?
Yes — conceptually, the CARES Act’s indirect support did contribute to the environment that allowed extraordinary investment gains in 2021, though its effect was more foundational than directly additive. Let me explain:
1. Mechanism of impact on investment gains
Maintaining public payrolls
CARES Act funds helped keep state and local employees on payroll, ensuring that employer contributions to pension funds continued uninterrupted.
This prevented forced withdrawals or underfunding, keeping pension portfolios fully invested.
A fully invested portfolio benefits fully from market rebounds, amplifying gains when markets surged in 2021.
Preventing state and local budget crises
Without the relief funds, some governments might have had to delay pension contributions or cut capital spending, which could have reduced pension inflows or depressed municipal bond markets.
By stabilizing budgets, CARES Act funds supported the broader market and credit environment, indirectly boosting asset values.
Stabilizing municipal bond markets
Pension plans often hold municipal bonds. CARES Act aid reduced default risk and prevented yield spikes, which stabilized bond valuations.
This helped pension portfolios avoid losses in 2020 and participate fully in the 2021 rebound.
2. Scale of the effect
While the CARES Act didn’t directly generate returns, it enabled conditions for gains:
Ensured contributions continued → portfolio fully invested
Reduced risk of fire-sale of assets → stable valuations
Supported municipal and credit markets → better returns for fixed income holdings
Conceptually, it’s fair to say it contributed a portion of the foundation for the 27% 2021 gain, but the major drivers were still:
Federal Reserve actions (rate cuts, QE, credit facilities)
Broad fiscal stimulus supporting corporate earnings
Rapid post-shock market rebound
✅ Summary
CARES Act funding indirectly helped pensions by stabilizing government budgets and payrolls, which kept funds invested and market exposures intact.
This preventive effect supported the extraordinary 2021 gains, but it was secondary to the direct market-driving policies like …
… Fed liquidity and fiscal stimulus.
March 15th the Fed changes the world in a “single day”.
.
March 27th the “CARES” Act helps inject 2.2 Trillion dollars into the economy.
*in case you have forgotten …
Pandemic Milestones:
January 20, 2020
-First covid case in the U.S.
December 11, 2020
-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization
December 18, 2020
-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization
August 23, 2021
-Pfizer full FDA approval
December 2021 / January 2022
-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations
-Rapid booster uptake
January 31, 2022
-Moderna full FDA approval
August 31, 2022
-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines
April 10, 2023
-Biden declares the end of the pandemic
Now this is personal. My mom was Italian.
Allen, thank you. You always provide valuable context to what I have looked into.
I hope that I have done the topic some degree of justice. I am not kidding when I say that this is all fairly new to me. Any help you or Suavek or Dr. Yeadon can give will be welcomed.
March 9, 2020 — Black Monday 1: Stock market takes first historic drop of 2020 crash and the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops -7.99%.
March 12, 2020 — Black Thursday: Stock market takes second historic drop — Industrial Avg. drops 10% marking the biggest single-day percentage decline for the index since the infamous "Black Monday" crash on October 10, 1987, when stocks tumbled 23%.
March 16, 2020 — Black Monday 2: The stock market has its third historic drop.
America's major stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at its lowest point in more than three years as Wall Street's coronavirus panic worsened. The Dow closed down nearly 13%.
March 18, 2020 — The European Central Bank announces a huge money printing program to keep the financial system functioning. The 750 billion euro bailout is given to the financial sector to fight the coronavirus crash.
March 19, 2020 — The largest pension in the US, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers), reports $67 billion (16.7%) in losses since January "as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global financial markets."
March 21, 2020 — German Company B. Braun proudly delivers a large quantity of midazolam to Bergamo, Italy.
March 23, 2020 — The Fed abandons previous limits on Treasury and mortgage-backed securities purchases.
March 25, 2020 — The New York Federal Reserve inks a deal with BlackRock for "pandemic support programs."
March 27, 2020 — The historic $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (H.R. 748), known as the "CARES Act," is signed into law by President Trump. It is by far the most expensive single spending bill ever enacted in American history, equaling about half the $4.4 trillion that the US Congress spent in the entire previous fiscal year.
Article snippet:
Why Italy?
...
In order to launch the shock-and-awe phase of the Covid Operation into the Western world it was necessary to create the narrative of a viral invasion.
...
Italy also had the motivation which becomes apparent once you understand the Covid story through the lens of money, power, control, and wealth transfer.
A financially bankrupt country with a financial sector desperate for bailouts and a command structure run by central bankers made for a willing and compliant government.
For reasons unrelated to the poor health of its citizens Italy has been dubbed “the sick man in Europe” for the past decade by the EU financial sector.
Like much of Europe the Italian government was facing extreme economic pressures in 2019.
While Europe as a whole was economically stagnant, Italy officially slipped into recession in early 2019. Anxieties in the Eurozone were high with concerns that the “Italian problem” would spread and trigger a meltdown across an already teetering global economy.
Italy's government debt had mushroomed to the fourth-largest in the world and the biggest in the EU. This crushing debt was placing a strain on the EU creating tension between Rome and Brussels.
By May 2019 Italy’s financial crisis was said to be “posing major threats to the monetary targets of the European Central Bank” and if not reined in, “could shatter market confidence in the entire Euro area, putting the EU in big trouble.”
The predicted tsunami of financial collapse” staring European Central Bankers in the face came to a head in 2019.
With no time to spare, the tried and true bailout scheme was proposed in order to rescue large players and interests. European commissioner for economy, Paolo Gentiloni, warned “A whopping €1.5 trillion ($ 1.63 trillion) could be needed to “deal with this crisis.”
All chatter about the financial industry bankrupting the nation by looting public funds, politicians destroying public services in deference to large vested interests and the depredations of the
casino economy were washed away with the fresh telling of a crisis sparked by the ‘outbreak of Covid-19.’
Globalists and financial institutions who saw their financial empires coming apart at the seams sought an avenue to salvage their crumbling financial and political empires.
But they needed a cover story.
A cover story big enough to disguise their gross financial mis-management and suppress the social problems they created.
That cover story perfectly presented itself in the form of a “novel virus.”
Ultimately the European Central Bank (ECB) agreed to a €1.31 trillion ($1.46 trillion) bailout of European banks followed up by the EU agreeing to a €750 billion recovery fund for European states and corporations.
This fat package of “long-term, ultra-cheap credit to hundreds of banks” was sold to the public as a necessary and benevolent program to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and workers.
As part of the EU recovery plan the €750 billion was divided in two parts. One included €500 billion to be allocated as grants based on each country's “recovery needs.” Italy would be getting the biggest slice of the pie.
...
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/italy-2020-inside-covids-ground-zero-was-there-really-a-pandemic/