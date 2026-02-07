csofand’s Substack

Now this is personal. My mom was Italian.

Allen, thank you. You always provide valuable context to what I have looked into.

I hope that I have done the topic some degree of justice. I am not kidding when I say that this is all fairly new to me. Any help you or Suavek or Dr. Yeadon can give will be welcomed.

March 9, 2020 — Black Monday 1: Stock market takes first historic drop of 2020 crash and the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops -7.99%.

March 12, 2020 — Black Thursday: Stock market takes second historic drop — Industrial Avg. drops 10% marking the biggest single-day percentage decline for the index since the infamous "Black Monday" crash on October 10, 1987, when stocks tumbled 23%.

March 16, 2020 — Black Monday 2: The stock market has its third historic drop.

America's major stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at its lowest point in more than three years as Wall Street's coronavirus panic worsened. The Dow closed down nearly 13%.

March 18, 2020 — The European Central Bank announces a huge money printing program to keep the financial system functioning. The 750 billion euro bailout is given to the financial sector to fight the coronavirus crash.

March 19, 2020 — The largest pension in the US, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers), reports $67 billion (16.7%) in losses since January "as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global financial markets."

March 21, 2020 — German Company B. Braun proudly delivers a large quantity of midazolam to Bergamo, Italy.

March 23, 2020 — The Fed abandons previous limits on Treasury and mortgage-backed securities purchases.

March 25, 2020 — The New York Federal Reserve inks a deal with BlackRock for "pandemic support programs."

March 27, 2020 — The historic $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (H.R. 748), known as the "CARES Act," is signed into law by President Trump. It is by far the most expensive single spending bill ever enacted in American history, equaling about half the $4.4 trillion that the US Congress spent in the entire previous fiscal year.

Article snippet:

Why Italy?

...

In order to launch the shock-and-awe phase of the Covid Operation into the Western world it was necessary to create the narrative of a viral invasion.

...

Italy also had the motivation which becomes apparent once you understand the Covid story through the lens of money, power, control, and wealth transfer.

A financially bankrupt country with a financial sector desperate for bailouts and a command structure run by central bankers made for a willing and compliant government.

For reasons unrelated to the poor health of its citizens Italy has been dubbed “the sick man in Europe” for the past decade by the EU financial sector.

Like much of Europe the Italian government was facing extreme economic pressures in 2019.

While Europe as a whole was economically stagnant, Italy officially slipped into recession in early 2019. Anxieties in the Eurozone were high with concerns that the “Italian problem” would spread and trigger a meltdown across an already teetering global economy.

Italy's government debt had mushroomed to the fourth-largest in the world and the biggest in the EU. This crushing debt was placing a strain on the EU creating tension between Rome and Brussels.

By May 2019 Italy’s financial crisis was said to be “posing major threats to the monetary targets of the European Central Bank” and if not reined in, “could shatter market confidence in the entire Euro area, putting the EU in big trouble.”

The predicted tsunami of financial collapse” staring European Central Bankers in the face came to a head in 2019.

With no time to spare, the tried and true bailout scheme was proposed in order to rescue large players and interests. European commissioner for economy, Paolo Gentiloni, warned “A whopping €1.5 trillion ($ 1.63 trillion) could be needed to “deal with this crisis.”

All chatter about the financial industry bankrupting the nation by looting public funds, politicians destroying public services in deference to large vested interests and the depredations of the

casino economy were washed away with the fresh telling of a crisis sparked by the ‘outbreak of Covid-19.’

Globalists and financial institutions who saw their financial empires coming apart at the seams sought an avenue to salvage their crumbling financial and political empires.

But they needed a cover story.

A cover story big enough to disguise their gross financial mis-management and suppress the social problems they created.

That cover story perfectly presented itself in the form of a “novel virus.”

Ultimately the European Central Bank (ECB) agreed to a €1.31 trillion ($1.46 trillion) bailout of European banks followed up by the EU agreeing to a €750 billion recovery fund for European states and corporations.

This fat package of “long-term, ultra-cheap credit to hundreds of banks” was sold to the public as a necessary and benevolent program to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and workers.

As part of the EU recovery plan the €750 billion was divided in two parts. One included €500 billion to be allocated as grants based on each country's “recovery needs.” Italy would be getting the biggest slice of the pie.

...

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/italy-2020-inside-covids-ground-zero-was-there-really-a-pandemic/

