A reader on one of my last posts made a very fair observation. They basically said that it shouldn’t be at all surprising to see substantial pension fund investment gains when the stock market does so well.

I couldn’t agree more.

My recent focus on the historic investment gains that many public pensions received in fiscal year 2021 has been coupled with another phenomenon in the same general time period - unusual mortality patterns. Are they related? I do not know for sure. But they sprang up at the same time … a very “out of the ordinary” time.

Of course, everything that I have been looking at in this examination happened in the context of the first years of the “covid” pandemic, where nothing was what we were used to. The patterns of death are explained officially by the emergence of a novel pathogen that human beings had never had to battle before.

But is my reader that pointed out the obvious cause and effect relationship between public pension investments and Wall Street correct that it was all just “business as usual” and nothing equally extraordinary happened in the world of money at this time?

CNBC

March 15, 2020

Global coordinated action “The Fed also cut reserve requirements for thousands of banks to zero. In addition, in a global coordinated move by centrals banks, the Fed said the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank took action to enhance dollar liquidity around the world through existing dollar swap arrangements. The banks lowered the rate on these swap line loans and extended the period for such loans. The actions by the Fed appeared to be the largest single day set of moves the bank had ever taken, mirroring in many ways its efforts during the financial crisis that were rolled out over several months. Sunday’s move includes multiple programs, rate cuts and QE, but all in a single day. …The Fed added in its statement that it “is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals.” ”

“…all in a single day”

That day was March 15th of 2020.

The above CNBC article tells us some information about what the Federal Reserve did on 3/15/2020, but is that all there is to know about it? I will admit that when all this was going on back in 2020, I was not paying close attention to anything in this arena.

I was trying to find a mask.

To help me sort this out, I asked ChatGPT to fill me in on this history.

Here are some of the things I found out about this modern day Ides of March:

At that precise moment in time, on the day of 3/15/2020 , only 41 people were confirmed to have died from “covid” in the United States.

The first case of an infection having only been reported on January 20th .

The federal reserve had never done such a drastic move in response to any other health event in its history … not even in 1918 for the Spanish Flu .

The quantitative easing (QE) that was put into place in this instance was different from all the other times the federal reserve had applied QE. In this case it was referred to as “QE Infinity” since there was (in practice) no cap placed on it.

Financial Review

March 24, 2020

“It took eight days for the Federal Reserve to go from QE of $US700 billion ($1.19 trillion) to unlimited buying of bonds to stave off an economic and financial crisis. Forget the bazooka. The Federal Reserve has gone nuclear.”

At one point in my back and forth with ChatGPT on the unprecedented actions taken by the Federal Reserve on this single day, it made this comment: “The Fed essentially treated COVID as a systemic financial contagion risk, not just a medical one — a conceptual shift in how “shocks” are defined. Bottom line, if your standard is: A sudden, discretionary Fed rate intervention explicitly motivated by a health crisis rather than observable economic collapse -then March 2020 has no true historical precedent.”

“…all in a single day”

Because forty one people had died.

As it turns out, March was not done with historic financial moves.

While querying ChatGPT about the amazing public pension plan investment gains of 2021, I asked several things:

“You said:

can you explain the pertinent financial aspects of the post-covid rebound? how would that produce this level of investment gain?

ChatGPT said:

Absolutely — and this is a really good lens for understanding why 2021 looked so extreme without being mysterious or “off-the-rails.”

I’ll focus on the financial mechanics, not the politics.

1. The starting point mattered: a compressed base

The COVID shock in early 2020 caused:

Sharp equity sell-offs

Credit spread blowouts

Valuation compression across risk assets

Even though 2020 ended positive for many portfolios, prices in March–April 2020 reset from a very low base.

So going into 2021:

Expected returns were mathematically higher

Risk premia were elevated

Asset prices had room to re-inflate

This “low denominator” effect is critical: rebounds are percentage-amplified.

2. Unprecedented liquidity injection

From a purely financial standpoint, the post-COVID environment was defined by

liquidity abundance …

…Bottom line

The post-COVID rebound produced outsized pension investment gains because liquidity, policy support, valuation reset, and asset-mix mechanics all aligned at once. The result wasn’t magic — it was a rare convergence of financial forces that mechanically pushed returns far above long-term norms.”

One-sentence summary

Yes — a once-in-a-generation real-economy shock and a once-in-a-generation financial-policy response aligned perfectly, and pension portfolio mechanics amplified the result into an outlier year.”

5. Takeaway

The Fed’s early March 2020 cuts were proactive crisis management, justified by:

Uncertainty around COVID’s economic impact

Rapid market turmoil

Desire to maintain liquidity and credit flows

This preemptive action directly fed into higher asset prices in 2021, because it lowered discount rates, supported risk assets, and prevented a deeper market crash.

another question of mine:

“would it be reasonable to say that without this preemptive stance by the fed and other government agencies, there may not have materialized the extraordinary investment gains in 2021?”

Yes — that would be a very reasonable and widely supported statement.

Then I probed a little further …

“You said:

I hear you describing a deliberate response to the economic aspect of the pandemic. infusing liquidity I think you said. Also stimulus was a term. Who exactly did these measures and how much did these particular actions contribute to the investment gain magnitude?

ChatGPT said:

Exactly — the post-COVID rebound was a policy-driven amplification of an economic shock, and it helps to break down who did what and roughly how it fed into investment returns, while keeping it concrete.

1. Who acted?

a) Monetary policy — Federal Reserve (the Fed)

The Fed cut interest rates to near-zero (March 2020)

Launched massive asset purchases (QE): Treasury securities Mortgage-backed securities

Ensured liquidity in money markets and corporate bond markets

Effect:

Lowered discount rates → higher valuations for equities, bonds, and other risk assets

Made borrowing cheaper → stronger corporate balance sheets

Reduced downside risk in markets (investors more willing to take risk)

b) Fiscal policy — U.S. Congress & Treasury

Passed multiple stimulus packages:

CARES Act (~$2.2 trillion, March 2020) …”

✅ Bottom line:

The extraordinary 2021 investment gains were not purely luck or natural market cycles. They were the product of historic alignment between economic shock and unprecedented preemptive policy measures. Without that forward-looking intervention, it’s very reasonable to conclude the gains would have been smaller and less dramatic.

”were the March preemptive moves by the Federal Reserve the only influential policy adjustments they made that influenced the economy in the early pandemic?

No — the March 2020 preemptive rate cuts were just the beginning. The Federal Reserve took several additional, significant policy actions in the early months of the pandemic that had major influence on the economy and financial markets. Here’s a structured overview:

3. Credit facilities for businesses and municipalities

March–April 2020: The Fed created several special lending programs , including: Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) – buys new corporate bonds Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) – buys existing corporate bonds Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) – buys municipal debt to keep local governments liquid Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) – supports consumer/business loans

Effect: Prevented credit markets from freezing Reduced risk premiums on corporate and municipal bonds Boosted investor confidence in risk assets



“you said: March–April 2020: The Fed created several special lending programs, including: does that mean these never existed until that point? are they still being used?

Exactly — those special lending programs (often called “emergency facilities”) did not exist before March 2020. They were created specifically in response to the COVID-19 crisis to address extraordinary liquidity and credit issues that normal Fed operations couldn’t handle.

Here’s the breakdown:

1. New facilities created in March–April 2020

FacilityPurposeNotes on creationPMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility)Buy newly issued corporate bonds to support large businessesNever existed pre-pandemic; created March 2020SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility)Buy existing corporate bonds/ETFsCreated March 2020; unusual because Fed normally doesn’t buy corporate securitiesMLF (Municipal Liquidity Facility)Buy municipal debt to keep state/local governments liquidNew for 2020; allowed municipalities to borrow cheaplyTALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility)Support consumer and business loans via asset-backed securitiesTALF existed in 2008 crisis, but revived and adapted in 2020

Key point: Most of these were emergency, one-off programs designed specifically for pandemic conditions. They were not part of routine Fed policy.

Then I brought it back to the pensions …

.

“for the rest of the discussion we can leave the specific case of SERS out of the analysis, we can just use a general historic investment return for any pension plan as a talking point. but we will still keep a 27% return as a data point.

Perfect — that actually makes the discussion cleaner. We can now talk in general terms about pension plan investing, using the 27% market return in 2021 as a reference for an extraordinary year, without tying it to SERS specifically.

Here’s how we can frame it moving forward:

1. 27% as an outlier for pension portfolios

Typical large public pension plans target long-term returns of ~6–7% annually.

Standard deviation of annual returns is roughly 10–12%, depending on asset mix.

A 27% return in a single year is roughly +2–2.5 standard deviations above expectation, which is considered extraordinary in historical context.

“outside of the federal reserve’s actions around march of 2020, what other major financial moves by government in this same timeframe occurred?

Yes — there were several other major government financial actions around March–April 2020 that were separate from the Fed’s monetary moves. These were largely fiscal and regulatory interventions aimed at stabilizing the economy, supporting households and businesses, and keeping credit flowing. Here’s a structured overview:

1. Fiscal stimulus packages (Congress & Treasury)

a) CARES Act (March 27, 2020) – ~$2.2 trillion

Direct payments to households ($1,200 per adult + $500 per child)

Expanded unemployment benefits (extra $600/week)

Business support: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses Emergency grants and loans for critical industries

State and local government aid to prevent layoffs and service disruption

Financial impact:

Injected cash directly into the economy → supported consumer spending

Reduced default risk for businesses → stabilized corporate bonds and equity markets

Boosted investor confidence → risk assets rebounded faster …”

✅ Summary

Beyond the Fed’s March 2020 rate cuts and liquidity programs, major government financial moves included:

CARES Act (~$2.2 trillion) for households, businesses, and local governments Treasury backing for corporate credit and PPP loans Regulatory relief for banks and insurers Temporary tax deferrals and payment protections

These fiscal and regulatory measures amplified the Fed’s efforts, stabilizing both the economy and financial markets, which helped enable the extraordinary market performance in 2021.

.

“CARES act: State and local government aid. how did this exactly get administered?

The CARES Act’s aid to state and local governments was a major component of the $2.2 trillion package, but it was structured differently from direct cash payments to households or businesses. Here’s a clear breakdown of how it was administered:

1. Direct funding to state and local governments

a) Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF)

Amount: $150 billion allocated for state, local, and tribal governments

c) Timing

Funds were distributed in April–May 2020 to state treasuries.

✅ Summary

Administered through the Treasury’s CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund) , with direct allocations to large cities and states , and smaller localities receiving funds via their state.

Strictly for pandemic-related costs , not to replace general revenue losses.

Stabilized local government finances, indirectly supporting financial markets, which helped pension portfolios and other investors by keeping municipal bond valuations intact.

.

“with this indirect support from this source, did this have some indirect impact on the 2021 investment gains?

Yes — conceptually, the CARES Act’s indirect support did contribute to the environment that allowed extraordinary investment gains in 2021, though its effect was more foundational than directly additive. Let me explain:

1. Mechanism of impact on investment gains

Maintaining public payrolls CARES Act funds helped keep state and local employees on payroll, ensuring that employer contributions to pension funds continued uninterrupted.

This prevented forced withdrawals or underfunding, keeping pension portfolios fully invested.

A fully invested portfolio benefits fully from market rebounds, amplifying gains when markets surged in 2021. Preventing state and local budget crises Without the relief funds, some governments might have had to delay pension contributions or cut capital spending, which could have reduced pension inflows or depressed municipal bond markets.

By stabilizing budgets, CARES Act funds supported the broader market and credit environment, indirectly boosting asset values. Stabilizing municipal bond markets Pension plans often hold municipal bonds. CARES Act aid reduced default risk and prevented yield spikes, which stabilized bond valuations.

This helped pension portfolios avoid losses in 2020 and participate fully in the 2021 rebound.

2. Scale of the effect

While the CARES Act didn’t directly generate returns, it enabled conditions for gains: Ensured contributions continued → portfolio fully invested Reduced risk of fire-sale of assets → stable valuations Supported municipal and credit markets → better returns for fixed income holdings

Conceptually, it’s fair to say it contributed a portion of the foundation for the 27% 2021 gain, but the major drivers were still: Federal Reserve actions (rate cuts, QE, credit facilities) Broad fiscal stimulus supporting corporate earnings Rapid post-shock market rebound



✅ Summary

CARES Act funding indirectly helped pensions by stabilizing government budgets and payrolls , which kept funds invested and market exposures intact.

This preventive effect supported the extraordinary 2021 gains, but it was secondary to the direct market-driving policies like … … Fed liquidity and fiscal stimulus .

March 15th the Fed changes the world in a “single day”.

March 27th the “CARES” Act helps inject 2.2 Trillion dollars into the economy.

And then the Ghost Bombs went off.

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

