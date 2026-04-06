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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
16h

'“Bacteria and viruses don’t respect territorial boundaries,” said Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health in an agency statement.'

Ironically, they seemed to in Europe because there wasn't an excess mortality spike in Germany and Portugal in April 2020 while there was in neighbouring countries ... which we might put down to lack of the aggressive trials that were implemented in the neighbouring countries.

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/covid-19/excess-mortality-what-you-arent-being-told/

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
19hEdited

Well. . .It is my understanding now that 9/11 was an inside job as was/are COVID 19 and

Fauci's Ouchies. or at least with U.S. Government approval. 😲 Methinks that it is Iran

with Russia that will soon attack Israel AND the U.S.: Ezekiel 38 - 39, Psalm 91, Joel 2.

If Iran waits much longer, they may not be able to do so. ???

HEY ~ WELCOME TO THE BIBLICAL LAST DAYS! Yahshua The Messiah Returns VERY SOON!

I post the truth now on Instagram. ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦HalleluYah! Hebrew 🕎 :"Praise ye Yah!" 🙏

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