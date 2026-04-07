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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
21h

Good sleuthing on bad actors.

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
1d

HA! Birds of a feather . . which I have replaced with "Rats of a TAIL. . .belong in JAIL!:" 🐭

We still quibble over the origins of COVID-19 and Fauci's Ouchies. . .while POTUS Trump

threatens to obliterate Iran! 😲 WELCOME TO THE LAST DAYS ~ A Twilight Zone Apocalypse!

I post the truth publicly on Instagram. ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

HalleluYah! Hebrew 🕎 : "Praise ye Yah!"🙏

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