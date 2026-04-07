Where did we leave off? Oh yeah, I think I want to go back to the NRC (National Research Council).

If you recall, in fragment number two we hit a bit of a roadblock trying to find the NRC at the National Academies’ website …

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… we got that error message and I think I now understand why that happened. You see back in 2015, the National Academies decided to retire the NRC as a public facing entity. It didn’t totally disappear. They didn’t get rid of it. They just stopped referring to the NRC in any outward publications. Supposedly the reasoning behind this was to simplify things. That century from 1916 to 2015 where the NRC was the “operating arm” of the National Academies apparently became too confusing for the public …

“Is this accurate? The National Research Council (NRC) in the United States acts as the operating arm of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, providing independent, expert advice to shape policies and solve complex challenges.” Yes — that statement is essentially accurate, with a small nuance worth noting. The National Research Council (NRC) was historically described as the operating arm of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. It coordinated expert committees to provide independent, science-based advice to the U.S. government on policy and complex issues. However, in more recent years, the structure has been simplified: The NRC as a distinct label is used less prominently.

Its functions are now carried out directly under the National Academies (often just called “the National Academies”). Bottom line:

Your statement is correct in substance and historically accurate.

A more current phrasing would say the National Academies themselves provide that independent advice, rather than emphasizing the NRC as a separate “operating arm.”

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… so in 2015 they decided to just quietly retire the name from being used in any external references. But in practice it was still there internally, behind the scenes, doing its thing. In fact, the NRC still has an Executive Officer by the name of Gregory H. Symmes. This guy still maintains the operation making sure the legal obligations of the NRC are being upheld. What does that mean? I’ve come to understand that all of the contracts and agreements that the NRC may have entered into before 2015 are still ongoing and somebody’s got to administer them.

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“What are its legal responsibilities?” The National Research Council (NRC) still exists as a legal entity under the National Academies, so its Executive Officer has responsibilities that are mostly administrative, financial, and legal, even if the NRC no longer operates as a public-facing body. These responsibilities include: 1. Managing Contracts and Agreements NRC reports and studies often involve funding or collaboration with federal agencies, universities, and private partners.

Legally, these contracts are under the NRC entity, so someone must oversee them to ensure compliance.

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So I asked my friends on the Internet … the AI … to help me track down what those contracts might be, and apparently it’s pretty hard to do. There’s no list. It would be very painstaking and time-consuming to even begin to track down what these contracts ongoing might be … or so I’ve been told.

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Did the “operating arm” of the quasi-governmental think tanks of the NASEM go dark in 2015?

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Of course, the whole reason that we’re even here at all is to try to figure out how the whole PCR magic show was set up. So I targeted my search for these pre-2015 contracts to just anything related to PCR testing. And lo and behold … in 2015 itself there was a major study, still under the name of the NRC, called Biowatch.

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National Academies

2015

The United States has a strategic interest in identifying and responding effectively to potential disease outbreaks, whether they result from the spread of naturally occurring pathogens or are due to accidental or intentional release of infectious microorganisms. The web of systems needed to achieve this goal range from environmental monitoring to clinical and public health epidemiology to intelligence community assessments of bioterror threats. Implementing methods to detect the presence of pathogens of concern in the environment forms one component of the strategy. As defined by Homeland Security Presidential Directive 21, biosurveillance is the process of active data-gathering with appropriate analysis and interpretation of biosphere data that might relate to disease activity and threats to human or animal health—whether infectious, toxic, metabolic, or otherwise, and regardless of intentional or natural origin—in order to achieve early warning of health threats, early detection of health events, and overall situational awareness of disease activity. (White House 2007)

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Biowatch had been around for a few years prior to 2015. But this was a major NRC paper looking back on the program, giving new recommendations for moving forward into the future with PCR testing as a coordinated effort in response to emerging health emergencies. Now the original Biowatch program was more focused on the release of a terrorist airborne biological threat … the premise behind it was: how do you coordinate all the PCR testing required?

Good timing there NRC!

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Well, not giving up at that bit of information, I kept probing. One thing led to another, and I stumbled across a very interesting tangent. There was another publication concerned with the PCR tests that I found at the National Academies website. This one was put out later on under the bigger umbrella of the NAS, (no NRC attached, to this one … at least publicly). This April 2020 paper is titled “Rapid Expert Consultation on SARS-CoV-2 Laboratory Testing for the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

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National Academies

April 8, 2020

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… and as I was reading through this paper, a name jumped out at me, one that seemed familiar.

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That’s right, the name that jumped out at me was Kristian Andersen.

I knew I’d seen that someplace before …

Nature

March 17, 2020

Now I know that there are many of you reading this that already know who that is, but just in case you don’t … that is the guy who became famous for being one of the authors of the “proximal origins” paper that early on - almost at the same time that this PCR report came out! - greatly influenced the debate about where the virus came from. That article, “proximal origins”, basically said if you thought it was anything but a natural origin of the virus, then you were batshit crazy. There was no such thing as any lab or man-made element.

Of course it came out that Kristian really didn’t believe that at all.

There are email exchanges that one can go search for that pretty much show that he wasn’t convinced of a natural origin. I think he gave it a fifty-fifty for being made in a lab. But somehow he changed his mind right before he co-authored that very influential paper telling everybody to forget it … all natural, baby!

OK that’s the guy.

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So what was he advising the National Academies folks at around the same time regarding the PCR tests?

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3. Relationship to PCR discussions The rapid expert consultation that Andersen co‑authored explicitly addressed RT‑PCR testing strategies and challenges for SARS‑CoV‑2, including false negatives, sampling, and interpretation — so yes, he was directly involved in National Academies work that examined PCR as a diagnostic tool during the pandemic.

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Hmmm.

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