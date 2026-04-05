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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
18h

Well. . .She's Chinese.. Also she said that her agency was well into vaccine (quackcine?) development. Hmm ??? These words should tell us enough! HA! What would this world now be like without COVIDS and Fauci's Ouchies? 😲 Happy Resurrection Day! Want to be uplifted? Try viewing Holocaust survivors' stories on YouTube.

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Crixcyon
4h

PCR is supposed to find DNA particles in a sample using amplification. What it really finds is particle charge (state of electrical charge). Because it is not readily known by the public, PCR is substituted as a method for discovering viruses or infections. All nonsense, of course.

As long as the public trusts things like tea leaves and palm reading, the medical mafia can run any scenario they want. The HHS is the main driver of false medical doctrine. From the FDA to the CDC, to the NIH to the ATCC...it all adds up to medical tyranny.

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