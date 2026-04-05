OK, wow. You made it to part three of this “series ?” on the PCR test.

Yay!

I’ll admit, it’s been a bit fragmented so far … I have been jumping around from tangent to tangent. That’s how the story is going … like an onion, I say! … and partly the result of my less-than-perfect record keeping. I tend to get excited and follow threads that seem important in the moment - hopefully it’s still coming together in a way that makes sense. Probably moving forward, these posts may get a little more loose and fast, to keep up with the new angles. And hopefully, presented as still smaller bites that are easy to digest.

So, where were we?

Last time, I was talking about the National Academies of Sciences (NAS or NASEM), the National Research Council (NRC), and the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) and how they all were in some way connected with the story of how the PCR tests were set up during the pandemic. That is a story that goes back decades, if not a century.

*oh yeah, I forgot to mention that NIST angle again … remember I told you about Gina Raimondo not that long ago and her connection to NIST?

.

.

.

Now, I want to circle back to the ATCC and bring things forward into the pandemic era.

As we saw earlier, the ATCC played an instrumental role in getting PCR tests ready to go. They helped ensure things were set up properly in the United States, and from there, those systems were effectively exported around the world. They provided the samples that a lot of people calibrated their PCR tests to.

Now let’s take a look at the leadership of the ATCC.

Currently, the organization is led by Ruth R. Cheng. She stepped into the top role about a year ago, but her connection to the ATCC goes back to the very start of the pandemic. In fact, she joined in January 2020 … remarkably well-timed, to say the least!

From there, she rose quickly through the ranks. Within about five years, she became the head of the entire organization—a position she still holds today.

Not bad … going from a new hire to being in charge of the largest general culture collection in the world … in just five years time!

.

.

.

So who is Ruth R. Cheng?

.

.

.

.

ATCC

“… She also led ATCC’s R&D and BioNexus scientific teams. Her leadership positioned the company into areas important to ATCC’s future including bioinformatics and biological reference data …”

.

.

.

Surprisingly, there isn’t much publicly available about her early life. I’ve tried tracking down background information, but details like where she was born or her early upbringing are hard to find. There are a few scattered references - mentions in Chinese American business association announcements around 2015, and possibly her name on a handful of patents, but beyond that, information is pretty limited.

However, I did find a video in which she’s interviewed and talks in her own words about how she got started at the ATCC, and how being in the right place at the right time played a role as the pandemic emerged.

Take a look:

.

(Full video at Youtube)

.

.

.

Okay so there is another hot mess.

I don’t know if I have proven anything with this tour of some available tangents. I guess I am just hoping to pique your interest. Maybe ask yourself if what is lining up supports the notion that things could have been in place for someone to tinker with things.

Things that turned your world upside down.

Share