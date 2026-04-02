Last time, I introduced you to ATCC, the American Type Culture Collection. This time, I want to go back and look at where it actually came from, who started it, what it was meant to do, and how it all began back in the 1920s. But before we get there, we need to rewind a little further … to World War I. That’s really where the story starts.

You see, ATCC had parents.

Around that time, under the umbrella leadership of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), the National Research Council (NRC) was created under Woodrow Wilson as the U.S. was preparing to possibly enter WW1. From what I’ve been digging into, the NRC came out of a pretty pivotal era in U.S. history. In 1916, Wilson and his administration realized that modern warfare wasn’t just about soldiers, it was becoming more dependent on science and technology. Things like communication systems, medical advances, and weapons development were all becoming increasingly important.

So, to pull all of that together, Wilson asked the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) to organize the country’s top scientists and help coordinate their work … (you know, just in case). Thus the NRC was born.

So, the NRC seemed to be pretty important to the whole war effort. It pulled scientists together to support military projects as the U.S. geared up for the war. It also worked on improving technologies: like aviation, medicine, and engineering … and helped connect government and industry so they could better work together.

Yay, better warring!

Thanks NRC.

.

Oh, and by the way … they were ‘Johnny on the spot’ when that pesky Spanish Flu popped up … how convenient!

But as we know, there may be more to that story.

.

(Check out this link that our friend Allen provided to me recently).

.

.

.

So anyway, the NRC didn’t just go away after the war. It stuck around. In fact, they started to attract some pretty big players and money. Around 1919, the Rockefeller Foundation stepped in with significant funding, which helped the NRC keep going and grow into a more permanent part of the scientific landscape.

.

Well then you guys have got to have something to do then … don’t you?

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Birth of Molecular Biology

.

.

.

Did the NAS and the Rockefeller Foundation decide to have a baby?

.

In the mid-1920s, scientists recognized the need for a centralized repository for microorganisms to support research across the United States. Early material came from informal collections, including the Winslow collection, but there was no permanent home for these cultures. In October 1924, a committee of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) convened to plan a long-term solution. This effort, supported by seed funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, led to the formal establishment of the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) in 1925.

The NAS committee played a coordinating role, helping organize the scientists and resources necessary to launch the collection (the National Research Council itself did not directly found or fund ATCC). With these foundations in place, ATCC grew rapidly, publishing its first catalog in 1927 and eventually becoming a cornerstone resource for microbiology research worldwide.

However, the fledgling ATCC faced financial challenges in its first years. In 1930, the Rockefeller Foundation provided significant additional funding that helped stabilize operations and expand the collection.

Fast forward to today. All of these institutions are still around. The National Academy of Sciences added “Engineering” and “Medicine” to its repertoire and is now called NASEM, for short. But NRC and ATCC are still the names of those folks.

.

None of them are true government agencies.

.

You see Woodrow was pretty damn busy before that big war … making all kinds of quasi-governmental agencies, that functioned on the peripheries of oversight. Ever heard of the Federal Reserve?

Yeah that was another one of his babies, way back in 1913 he popped that one out.

.

.

.

But don’t take my word for it. Here’s what Chat says about whether the NAS (or NASEM) is a government body…

.

Not exactly — it’s a bit nuanced: Official Status The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine ( NASEM ), including NAS, NAE, NAM, and the NRC , is chartered by the U.S. Congress.

This means it has an official congressional charter (NAS was chartered in 1863), which gives it recognition and authority to advise the federal government.

However, it is not a federal agency: it is an independent, private, nonprofit organization. What that means in practice It operates independently of the government , sets its own research agenda, and manages its staff and operations.

Its advice and reports are highly influential in government policy, especially in science, engineering, and medicine.

It can receive government contracts and grants to conduct studies, but it is not part of the executive branch like NIH or NSF. ✅ In short: Chartered by Congress → official recognition

Private, nonprofit → not a government agency

Highly influential in policy → often treated as “official advisors”

.

So as you can see, this non-governmental status extends down to the NRC, since it sits under the NASEM. That means that when Woodrow created the National Research Council in 1916, it was kind of like a new ‘Federal Reserve” situation for war technology.

Is it still?

Hmmm.

.

.

.

The National Research Council (NRC) does not seem to have an official page that I could easily find … Hmmm.

The link that Chat gave me did this:

.

.

.

And ATCC?

.

ATCC / Our History

“Following the outbreak of Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in December 2019, ATCC responded to the need for credible reference materials by developing four new quantitative synthetic RNA constructs for development and control of molecular-based detection assays. ATCC also acquired key SARS-CoV-2 isolates – including USA-WA1/2020, the North American reference strain, with plans to continue acquiring variants of concern in genomic and heat-inactivated formats.”

.

.

.

Wikipedia

“It is now the largest general culture collection in the world.”

.

.

.

Chat on the nature of ATCC:

Key Points ATCC is independent from the federal government — it is not a federal agency.

It can collaborate with government bodies (like NIH, FDA, and NASEM committees), and its materials are used in government-funded research.

Its founding was supported by NAS committees and the Rockefeller Foundation, but it was never formally part of the government. ✅ In short: ATCC is a private nonprofit repository that serves research worldwide — highly important in science, but not a government organization.

.

.

.

“It is now the largest general culture collection in the world.”

.

.

.

Okay, that is enough for this one. But we have to get to the pandemic, right?

.

.

.

Next time.

Share