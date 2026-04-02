csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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1Walker's avatar
1Walker
4d

Love this! I hate that we (most of us including me)have been so blind to what they have been doing all along. Ugh!

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1 reply by csofand
Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
4d

Bisecting EVIL like you do is disgusting . . .but apparently very needed. EVIL ACTIONS seem to be the main activity under POTUS Trump under The Christian Vatican in Rome! GET READY! We may soon have The Mark of the Beast: CHRISTIANITY! (Revelation 13:18) by way of his sudden Executive Order (that does NOT first need Congress' approval!) 😲 LEAVE IT or DON'T TAKE IT! Thank you for the work that you do!

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