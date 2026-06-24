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tanzenkran's avatar
tanzenkran
27m

2023 year sure does pop up! Was that a juggle the books one time write off?

How is the Life Insurance Industry working now? Do they adjust their premiums to the trend in mortality year to year? Or do they have the massive reinsurance companies (I envision the Rothchild sort of companies) that tell them what their premiums can be?

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
27m

The elderly are the primary target for three reasons:

1) he or she was old, makes their death +100x fit the narrative

2) the goal is to impoverish us all, with extended etirement/SSA member money paid out over time, as such there is always a wealth generation engine in the family paying bills, helping out, etc.

Conversely, with an instant insurance payout of this savings, young bucks splurge on fancy cars and expensive vacations. This, once dirzzling nest egg, is gone in a flash. Family poverty is enhanced dramatically without old hands to guide and provide as needed.

3) and most importantly: death of the elderly means the death of family and community wisdom. The children wake up to find their knowledgebase of hard life lessons is decimated. This black hole of expierence never stops echoing ever more intently into the future and this guts - the powers that shouldn't be - opposition and resistance like no other vector of attack.

COVID-GAME-THEORY-EXECUTE

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