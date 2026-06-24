The Workers of 23'
In a balanced cross section of the USA we see a disturbing signal of death manifesting in the year 2023.
October 26, 2023
“… Despite some signs that excess mortality rates are declining, life insurance executives and actuaries believe the numbers are alarming and could continue to drag earnings and surge death claims for years to come …
… The higher-than-normal payouts began in 2020, the first year of the pandemic when insurers saw death benefits rise 15.4% , the biggest one-year increase since the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. The 2021 increase was 10.8%, but fell during the first nine months of 2022, from $74.27 billion in the same period in 2021 …
… The Society of Actuaries polls of its members found that in August of last year 85% thought excess morality rates would continue to 2025. Two months ago, the same poll found that 79% believed excess mortality rates will continue through 2026 …”
“… For employer-sponsored group life insurance, a paid claim typically represents a death that occurred 30 to 90 days prior. Group policies generally pay out faster than individual policies because the employer acts as an administrative middleman, but the initial notification lag can slightly stretch the front end of the timeline …
… Yes, in the vast majority of cases, a paid group life claim reflects a death that occurred in that same calendar year. Because the average group life timeline is only 30 to 90 days, the clear majority of deaths are processed and paid before the calendar year ends.”
Okay, so the reason that I am throwing that quote at you from my research assistant is to make the case that if we see a certain big jump in Group Life insurance payouts in a particular year, then it (the death) is fairly recent to that bigger number.
As I have gone further into the ACLI life insurance data, it has become apparent to me that some locations saw some very significant death in the working folks … which showed up in the 2023 payments.
Here are those places:
Colorado
Hawaii
Indiana
Iowa
Mississippi
Nebraska
New Mexico
North Dakota
Vermont
Let’s go through each one and look at what I am talking about. I am going to just give you the numbers and a composite graph, should you want to see the source material reproduced, consult this post with the screenshots and links.
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Colorado
2015 … $360,733,000
2016 … $355,514,000
2017 … $438,125,000
2018 … $443,750,000
2019 … $459,911,000
2020 … $506,939,000
2021 … $583,088,000
2022 … $590,324,000
2023 … $603,175,000
2024 … $568,438,000
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Hawaii
2015 … $131,823,000
2016 … $126,624,000
2017 … $99,586,000
2018 … $98,126,000
2019 … $101,217,000
2020 … $96,850,000
2021 … $105,178,000
2022 … $114,592,000
2023 … $132,148,000
2024 … $120,022,000
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Indiana
2015 … $572,425,000
2016 … $549,567,000
2017 … $679,501,000
2018 … $687,234,000
2019 … $691,181,000
2020 … $768,655,000
2021 … $904,443,000
2022 … $893,798,000
2023 … $1,067,084,000
2024 … $880,912,000
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Iowa
2015 … $319,198,000
2016 … $326,020,000
2017 … $273,782,000
2018 … $286,729,000
2019 … $277,945,000
2020 … $315,236,000
2021 … $330,474,000
2022 … $345,071,000
2023 … $489,375,000
2024 … $348,736,000
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Mississippi
2015 … $232,190,000
2016 … $233,162,000
2017 … $268,679,000
2018 … $268,069,000
2019 … $258,140,000
2020 … $309,085,000
2021 … $378,813,000
2022 … $345,194,000
2023 … $456,390,000
2024 … $337,445,000
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Nebraska
2015 … $369,141,000
2016 … $378,131,000
2017 … $162,892,000
2018 … $160,130,000
2019 … $157,476,000
2020 … $184,193,000
2021 … $216,546,000
2022 … $216,903,000
2023 … $512,413,000
2024 … $203,442,000
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New Mexico
2015 … $207,975,000
2016 … $216,399,000
2017 … $168,907,000
2018 … $182,321,000
2019 … $194,493,000
2020 … $201,117,000
2021 … $257,002,000
2022 … $238,985,000
2023 … $421,336,000
2024 … $225,470,000
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North Dakota
2015 … $53,303,000
2016 … $53,804,000
2017 … $51,668,000
2018 … $54,532,000
2019 … $56,605,000
2020 … $61,321,000
2021 … $70,505,000
2022 … $69,689,000
2023 … $522,345,000
2024 … $64,078,000
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Vermont
2015 … $40,602,000
2016 … $42,798,000
2017 … $48,901,000
2018 … $40,928,000
2019 … $45,288,000
2020 … $49,453,000
2021 … $46,258,000
2022 … $49,461,000
2023 … $485,850,000
2024 … $56,251,000
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And here is a graph of all those state Group Life payments combined:
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Are you going to tell me that “covid” just waited until the end of 2022 … and into 2023 to strike these working people down?
I am sure that the majority of these good people did as they were told and got those damn shots, and probably as soon as they could. That disbursement of the miracle cure got underway at the end of 2020, as you well know.
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I will not say anything about the political flavors of the list of those nine states. At one point in my investigations I thought there may be some “red” state / “blue” state stuff going on … maybe there is … but this assortment looks to me to be very across the board. That tells me that these psychopaths really do not care who gets cut down under Charon’s lawnmower.
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This may not be over.
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I’m sorry.
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*in case you have forgotten …
Pandemic Milestones:
January 20, 2020
-First covid case in the U.S.
December 11, 2020
-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization
December 18, 2020
-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization
August 23, 2021
-Pfizer full FDA approval
December 2021 / January 2022
-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations
-Rapid booster uptake
January 31, 2022
-Moderna full FDA approval
August 31, 2022
-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines
April 10, 2023
-Biden declares the end of the pandemic
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2023 year sure does pop up! Was that a juggle the books one time write off?
How is the Life Insurance Industry working now? Do they adjust their premiums to the trend in mortality year to year? Or do they have the massive reinsurance companies (I envision the Rothchild sort of companies) that tell them what their premiums can be?
The elderly are the primary target for three reasons:
1) he or she was old, makes their death +100x fit the narrative
2) the goal is to impoverish us all, with extended etirement/SSA member money paid out over time, as such there is always a wealth generation engine in the family paying bills, helping out, etc.
Conversely, with an instant insurance payout of this savings, young bucks splurge on fancy cars and expensive vacations. This, once dirzzling nest egg, is gone in a flash. Family poverty is enhanced dramatically without old hands to guide and provide as needed.
3) and most importantly: death of the elderly means the death of family and community wisdom. The children wake up to find their knowledgebase of hard life lessons is decimated. This black hole of expierence never stops echoing ever more intently into the future and this guts - the powers that shouldn't be - opposition and resistance like no other vector of attack.
COVID-GAME-THEORY-EXECUTE