Insurance Newsnet

October 26, 2023

“… Despite some signs that excess mortality rates are declining, life insurance executives and actuaries believe the numbers are alarming and could continue to drag earnings and surge death claims for years to come … … The higher-than-normal payouts began in 2020, the first year of the pandemic when insurers saw death benefits rise 15.4% , the biggest one-year increase since the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. The 2021 increase was 10.8%, but fell during the first nine months of 2022, from $74.27 billion in the same period in 2021 … … The Society of Actuaries polls of its members found that in August of last year 85% thought excess morality rates would continue to 2025. Two months ago, the same poll found that 79% believed excess mortality rates will continue through 2026 …”

“… For employer-sponsored group life insurance, a paid claim typically represents a death that occurred 30 to 90 days prior. Group policies generally pay out faster than individual policies because the employer acts as an administrative middleman, but the initial notification lag can slightly stretch the front end of the timeline … … Yes, in the vast majority of cases, a paid group life claim reflects a death that occurred in that same calendar year. Because the average group life timeline is only 30 to 90 days, the clear majority of deaths are processed and paid before the calendar year ends.”

Okay, so the reason that I am throwing that quote at you from my research assistant is to make the case that if we see a certain big jump in Group Life insurance payouts in a particular year, then it (the death) is fairly recent to that bigger number.

As I have gone further into the ACLI life insurance data, it has become apparent to me that some locations saw some very significant death in the working folks … which showed up in the 2023 payments.

Here are those places:

Colorado

Hawaii

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Vermont

Let’s go through each one and look at what I am talking about. I am going to just give you the numbers and a composite graph, should you want to see the source material reproduced, consult this post with the screenshots and links.

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Colorado

2015 … $360,733,000

2016 … $355,514,000

2017 … $438,125,000

2018 … $443,750,000

2019 … $459,911,000

2020 … $506,939,000

2021 … $583,088,000

2022 … $590,324,000

2023 … $603,175,000

2024 … $568,438,000

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Hawaii

2015 … $131,823,000

2016 … $126,624,000

2017 … $99,586,000

2018 … $98,126,000

2019 … $101,217,000

2020 … $96,850,000

2021 … $105,178,000

2022 … $114,592,000

2023 … $132,148,000

2024 … $120,022,000

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Indiana

2015 … $572,425,000

2016 … $549,567,000

2017 … $679,501,000

2018 … $687,234,000

2019 … $691,181,000

2020 … $768,655,000

2021 … $904,443,000

2022 … $893,798,000

2023 … $1,067,084,000

2024 … $880,912,000

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Iowa

2015 … $319,198,000

2016 … $326,020,000

2017 … $273,782,000

2018 … $286,729,000

2019 … $277,945,000

2020 … $315,236,000

2021 … $330,474,000

2022 … $345,071,000

2023 … $489,375,000

2024 … $348,736,000

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Mississippi

2015 … $232,190,000

2016 … $233,162,000

2017 … $268,679,000

2018 … $268,069,000

2019 … $258,140,000

2020 … $309,085,000

2021 … $378,813,000

2022 … $345,194,000

2023 … $456,390,000

2024 … $337,445,000

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Nebraska

2015 … $369,141,000

2016 … $378,131,000

2017 … $162,892,000

2018 … $160,130,000

2019 … $157,476,000

2020 … $184,193,000

2021 … $216,546,000

2022 … $216,903,000

2023 … $512,413,000

2024 … $203,442,000

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New Mexico

2015 … $207,975,000

2016 … $216,399,000

2017 … $168,907,000

2018 … $182,321,000

2019 … $194,493,000

2020 … $201,117,000

2021 … $257,002,000

2022 … $238,985,000

2023 … $421,336,000

2024 … $225,470,000

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North Dakota

2015 … $53,303,000

2016 … $53,804,000

2017 … $51,668,000

2018 … $54,532,000

2019 … $56,605,000

2020 … $61,321,000

2021 … $70,505,000

2022 … $69,689,000

2023 … $522,345,000

2024 … $64,078,000

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Vermont

2015 … $40,602,000

2016 … $42,798,000

2017 … $48,901,000

2018 … $40,928,000

2019 … $45,288,000

2020 … $49,453,000

2021 … $46,258,000

2022 … $49,461,000

2023 … $485,850,000

2024 … $56,251,000

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And here is a graph of all those state Group Life payments combined:

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Are you going to tell me that “covid” just waited until the end of 2022 … and into 2023 to strike these working people down?

I am sure that the majority of these good people did as they were told and got those damn shots, and probably as soon as they could. That disbursement of the miracle cure got underway at the end of 2020, as you well know.

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I will not say anything about the political flavors of the list of those nine states. At one point in my investigations I thought there may be some “red” state / “blue” state stuff going on … maybe there is … but this assortment looks to me to be very across the board. That tells me that these psychopaths really do not care who gets cut down under Charon’s lawnmower.

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This may not be over.

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I’m sorry.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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