csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
1d

It reminds me of how in George Orwell's "1984" novel, it was Winston Smith's job to "rewrite" history so that it would adhere to Big Brother's narrative. "Who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present controls the past." Scary stuff!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by csofand and others
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1d

Excellent! I look forward to reading more about what you find out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by csofand
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 csofand
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture