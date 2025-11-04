If you have been with me for a while, you probably know about the first windmill I tilted at … Legacy.com, the self-described “world’s largest obituary database”. The first Substack post I ever did, “what burned here”, was about this popular public death notice site. I spent some time there digging around and then life events pulled me away for a span of time. When I finally went back to check up on the numbers, I was shocked to discover that Legacy.com had removed a very large portion of its obituaries. The numbers I had reported just a few months earlier were showing reductions in the tens of thousands per month. Dumbfounded, I scrambled to try and make sense of what I was seeing. I had taken meticulous notes of the data for my original post, but sadly I did not have the foresight to do extensive screenshots of the Legacy.com database. I simply did not consider that the numbers would be manipulated in this way - I was definitely very naive in the beginning.

Long story short, I resorted to consulting the Wayback Machine to try and find any shred of evidence that what I had originally reported was accurate. In that process of scouring the archived pages at the Wayback Machine, I discovered that Legacy.com had in fact deleted 2.3 million obituary records from its database on one single night … 6/6/24. At that time, it would have been approximately 5% of its entire database. According to my recorded statistics, these deletions were only shifting the numbers in the post-pandemic timeframe.

Debbie Lerman and Brownstone put out an article about this discovery. Debbie did ask Legacy.com to explain the 2.3 million deleted records, but they had little to say other than that they had contractual obligations with their partners. Well, that is where it still stands. Legacy.com has never further explained why those 2.3 million death records were expunged overnight from their database and website.

If you are curious, you can go yourself to the Wayback Machine and see the evidence of that disappearance. I made this post some time ago giving instructions on just how to do that.

So why am I going on about all this, yet again?

“Correct. From one year to the next, in the same month on the calendar, there is a difference of 100,000 obituaries. Please don’t take my word for it. Try it yourself. Compare the last months of 2020 to the last months of 2021 at Legacy.com… “

.

I wrote that in my first “what burned here” post. As I said earlier, that first post was lacking in screenshot documentation … because I was a novice at that point!

I only offered up two images: July 2020 versus July 2021 from the Legacy.com site.

The increase from one July to the next is now only a mere 40,000 deaths if you consult the Legacy.com database today:

I would argue that this reduced number is still ‘something’ - but 100,000 is quite another plateau, don’t you think?

As I have said about myself before, I am one extremely stubborn dude.

I just will not let something like this rest.

So I found another star.

HeritageHub

Describes itself as:

“The premier collection of obituaries and funeral home notices for in-depth genealogical research.”

The “premier” collection for serious researchers seems to corroborate my original report. The 100,000 obituary difference between the two Julys is clearly shown in the Heritage Hub data.

Vindication?

Perhaps. It sure seems that way to me. But I am probably biased … because I hate to be made out to be a crazy liar!

So what happened to the Legacy numbers then? Some commenters have implied that much of my complaints about the numbers changing over time are easily explained by routine housekeeping of data. Assuredly there are duplicates and errors in the death notices that rightly should be cleaned out. After all, I have seen those double entries with my own eyes. To this argument I would say a couple of things. First, why would it take the monitors of a database 3 to 4 years to retroactively clean up those boo boos? I reported my findings about Legacy’s 2020 versus 2021 data way after the fact, in early 2024. Any supposed benign sweeping of the digital debris happened … after February of 2024! Secondly, those multiple entries and other glitches will have the same impact in any timeframe you compare. It is a statistical wiggle that should be always occuring in any snapshot. A tidy-up should not heavily target any one snippet of time (as it apparently did) - only the post pandemic years got the axe!

Does this new source of light in the night sky help us to see that in any way?

Well, I think it does!

Please compare the two databases up until 2020. They move in tandem almost exactly. HeritageHub has a larger pool of numbers than Legacy does, but the curves mirror each other closely - if anything they get closer together as they approach 2020. Then examine carefully what happens after 2020. The gap between the two starts to get bigger - and the dramatic peaks in the HeritageHub line seem to have their tops cut off in the corresponding Legacy line. I have done the math, and this widening divergence post 2020 would account for the missing 2.3 million records at Legacy.com. In other words, if the two lines had stayed at the same rate of distance from each other, there would be another 2 plus million records for the Legacy line 2020 and after.

For me, this is proof that there was a targeted clean up of Legacy’s numbers for the post-pandemic period. In my opinion, that was to make the carnage caused by the experimental medical interventions look not as bad as it truly was.

End of story.

Here I will say, that unlike my examples from Legacy.com, these HeritageHub images can only be accessed by subscribing to their service or by using your library if it subscribes to their database for you.

This is only the beginning of my research using this new source. I will be reproducing more of my past searches here at HeritageHub. I may have some new wrinkles as well. And rest assured, much of the preliminary work has already been done for that.

Most importantly, that is in the form of …

screenshots,

screenshots,

screenshots.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

