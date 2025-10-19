Recently, the generous Bill Rice Jr. did something very nice for me when he cross-posted one of my posts. As a result of that, the post has generated a good deal of views, and I did gain many new subscribers. Thank you Bill!

Your kind gesture means a lot.

Now, I am hoping to return the favor in some small way.

Not long ago I was engaged in a project looking at pension reports from around the country. That research was examining the data in those documents for any signs of harm done by the experimental injections administered during the covid pandemic event. By pure chance, a few days ago I revisited one of those past pension systems and had a little epiphany …

NYSLRS

New York State and Local Retirement System

A pension trust fund of the State of New York

2025 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

For Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

(The link above is to the most recent pension report for FY2025 - I’ll have some additional points about that to discuss another time).

The first time I went to the “New York State and Local Retirement System” looking at their FY2024 report, I made this observation:

Here is a question about the following table. Why, if the fiscal years in this report end on March 31st, do we see the biggest number of members removed in 2020? (Recall, that fiscal years are usually named by their end date, not their start date). That would imply, either, that it was the 75% of the of that fiscal year in 2019 that saw the big removal - OR, it was the 25% of the fiscal year in 2020 that was so intense from Covid that by March 31st the removals just piled up? Remember, the first case in the U.S.A. was not officially noted by the CDC until January 20, 2020. Something to think about.

page 175

Now, it is a rare case that you get a pension report that ends on March 31st. The vast majority end on June 30th. But why this is crucial here, and why it pertains to what Bill Rice Jr. has been talking about with the early spread hypothesis, is the strange large number of members removed in FY2020. You would expect that sort of biggest number to show up on this chart in FY2021. As I stated in my original post for this pension document, 75% of this figure (19,931) resides in 2019 and only 25% of it is actually in 2020 - that is just what happens with a end date of March 31st.

These pension documents are probably not looked at by many folks other than retirees, potential retirees and the administrators of the plan. So there seems little likelihood of somebody trying to “hide” anything in these numbers.

If ever there was a little smoking gun for Bill’s hypothesis of early spread, I think this is a good one.

Go Bill!

