In an effort to make this one shorter than usual, I am just going to cut to the chase. And if I were you, reading my posts, I would be saying … “oh great here comes another exercise in mind-numbing statistics, yay!”

So here is a try at some brevity

Unum is the largest disability insurance carrier in this country.

“Yes, Unum Group is widely recognized as the largest provider of group and individual disability benefits in the United States and a leading disability income insurer globally. [1, 2]”

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I mentioned this company in my last post about New York Life. That reference was about a statement from Unum itself (in a company publication) that group disability numbers were causing recent financial losses.

I decided to follow this lead a little further, and tracked down Unum’s statutory filings on their website. If New York Life seemed overly byzantine to me, well, these guys take the cake. As with New York Life, Unum has multiple offshoots, each with their own set of documents to sift through.

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I got very lucky with my first stab in the dark.

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That “AS” on the file type I believe stands for Annual Statement ~ and then one assumes that “QS” stands for Quarterly Statement. So moving forward, I can just go straight to those annual documents.

In my last post I introduced you to the Five-Year Historical Data tables. We are going to look at that table again here for Unum. As last time, we are going to focus on the second page of the table where it breaks down Net Gains From Operations. But first I will remind you that these numbers we are going to see are lacking three zeroes:

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Annual Statement for the Year 2025

of the

UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA

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page 23

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That is pretty small, so here are those A & H (Accident and Health) long-term care numbers a little closer:

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Do keep in mind that anything in parentheses ( ) is a loss.

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What the hell just happened in 2025 with the long-term care … and what is it?

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“In an insurer's National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) statutory filing, A&H long-term care designates the specific Accident and Health (A&H) line of business reporting financial data, claims, and long duration contract reserves for policies providing chronic or personal care coverage over a period of 12 consecutive months or longer.”

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Here is the list of those numbers with the three zeroes added back on:

2021 … -$61,271,236,000

2022 … -$36,950,719,000

2023 … -$26,640,513,000

2024 … -$45,115,508,000

2025 … -$781,315,326,000

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Do you see what I see?

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That looks like well over 700 BILLION dollars increased from 2024 to 2025 in losses to Unum for long-term care.

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Do you have another explanation?

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