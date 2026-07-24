csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
27mEdited

Could be some kind of write off. But until you look closer, who knows? But it's kind of spooky if I was a shareholder.

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KA's avatar
KA
1h

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00074597

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