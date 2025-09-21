Readers that have been with me for a while will know about my first tour of the country looking at pension reports in each state. The reason I did that was to see if those official documents contained any clues about the potential harms caused by the (often mandated) medical interventions … the so-called covid “vaccines”. The pension reports usually tell you about members removed from the rolls and any benefits payed out for deaths. Most reports provide tables showing data for the last ten years, which is very useful for us (now) to compare pre and post pandemic numbers.

After I completed the pension tour of the USA, I put all the reports into one final compilation. It is a bit creative and includes some of my personal story. I think I will separate out the state pension list and just post that by itself … but that is for another day.

With this post today I am going back to that project. I feel that it is still very important to document as many of these as I can during this unique window of opportunity.

Virginia was one of the most troubling states for me to report originally.

This graph is why:

Roanoke

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

City of Roanoke Pension Plan

For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

page 77 (Retiree and Beneficiaries Added To and Removed From Rolls)

page 91 (Schedule of Benefit Payments by Type)

Norfolk

Norfolk Employees’ Retirement System

A Component Unit of the City of Norfolk

ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

page 77 (Schedule of Retirees and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)

page 90 (Schedule of Deductions by Type)

Richmond

Richmond Retirement System

A pension trust fund of the City of Richmond, Virginia

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024

page 58 (Schedule of Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna's new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

