At this point I am not expecting much enthusiasm from any readers for this project. It is grim and unpleasant. But as I have said a few times before, things today need to be archived so that some tomorrows down the line, our friends in the future may have a better idea of what happened here.

.

Now back to HeritageHub, I am going to do some fairly simple searches for terms that have become common currency these days. Words that describe the unfortunate outcomes for many that trusted what they were told.

.

But first …

I may be starting to see a few blemishes on the veneer of my new resource. Some of the most obvious terms and phrases will give rather unbelievably tranquil results. A couple that come to mind are “heart attack” and “cancer”:

.

.

Those two searches paint a “pretty okay” picture, don’t you think?

.

But the really unfortunate discovery was that there seems to be a similar problem here as I found previously at Legacy.com when one does a search for the notorious term “died suddenly”.

This is what you get:

.

Wow!

Things are going great.

.

I did an entire post about the disappearing act of just the single word “suddenly” at Legacy.com. I did then (and still do) believe that there was an active effort to suppress the results for anyone searching that term in Legacy’s database because it had become so politicized in the phrase “died suddenly”. I can only assume that the same is happening here at HeritageHub.

.

Usually I can get a better result by simply substituting “unexpectedly” for “suddenly”. But as you can see, “died unexpectedly” is really not more as we would expect in the HeritageHub results:

.

Taking it to the next step, I tried putting in just the word “died”.

I was not anticipating this:

.

Again, Wow!

Are we to believe that the use of this simplest of terms to describe the event of a person’s death is becoming less and less used as time goes by?

I don’t believe it for a minute.

Is this the smoking gun ... that in the fervor to stop the results of any “died suddenly” searches, they put a blanket muzzle on the use of the word “died”? How else can we understand the significant downturn in the use of that very, very ordinary word?

Fishy.

.

But even with this possible compromise of HeritageHub’s search integrity, we can use other less common terms and phrases to get some different results.

.

.

.

Cancer AND Sudden

.

Cancer AND Aggressive

.

Cardiac AND Sudden

.

Unexpected

.

Unexpectedly

.

“Sudden Passing”

.

“Sudden Death”

.

“Unexpected Passing”

.

“Rare and Aggressive”

.

“Undiagnosed Cancer”

.

“Brief Illness”

.

Glioblastoma

.

“Sudden Onset”

.

“Heart Issue”

.

“Heart Issues”

.

“Short Battle”

.

“Stage 4”

.

“Stage Four”

.

Metastatic

.

Sorry.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

