Okay, the last couple of posts about the largest disability insurance carrier in this country ~ Unum ~ have been just scratching the surface. The focus on the Five-Year Historical Data tables and the Net Gains from Operations in those posts are a fine starting point, but those glimpses leave a great deal of room for speculation as to why the numbers are what they are.

This time let us try to get closer to the meat of those numbers.

Today we are only going to look at UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA from the list of the various entities under the Unum umbrella.

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*Be sure to filter the “Filing Type” to be “LIFE-AS”.

We will now go to each year’s annual filing for that entity and look at this table:

ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONS BY LINES OF BUSINESS.

In general, it shows up on page 6 .. the pre-2019 tables are slightly different in format. We are looking specifically for the Accident and Health (A & H) numbers that occur on line 13 of the tables. In the pre-2019 tables we will combine columns 9 and 11, post-2019 we only need to look at column 6.

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Unum’s statutory filings on their website.

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2015

A little closer:

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2016

A little closer:

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2017

A little closer:

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2018

A little closer:

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2019

A little closer:

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2020

A little closer:

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2021

A little closer:

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2022

A little closer:

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2023

A little closer:

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2024

A little closer:

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2025

A little closer:

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Okay then, let us put all that into an easy to look at list:

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Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts.

2015 … $1,437,236,646

2016 … $1,407,098,952

2017 … $1,422,554,389

2018 … $1,416,241,238

2019 … $1,407,401,326

2020 … $1,458,104,207

2021 … $1,576,988,938

2022 … $1,515,855,564

2023 … $1,517,524,909

2024 … $1,473,794,820

2025 … $1,618,735,208

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And the graph you know I have to make …

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This is where I am going to say that 2025 should NOT be larger than 2020 or 2021.

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We were promised that if we were all good boys and girls and rolled up our sleeves, then we were building a better world … for grandma.

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But this is the same story here with Unum as what I showed you with Prudential …

2025 was brutal for disability in our working age citizens.

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