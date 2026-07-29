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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
35m

Yeah. . .as some have predicted, harm and death are getting MUCH WORSE. 😥 And, sadly, people we may know are getting to be more like "bots" in those zombie movies. Most of them I did not watch. Personally, I believe that there is only REAL hope for those believing in the TRUE Bible faith during this "Twilight Zone Apocalypse." 😲 I post the truth publicly on MeWe and Instagram. ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 HalleluYah! Hebrew 🕎: "Praise ye Yah!" 🙏

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

I would guess based on disability trends, going forward these numbers will be rising no matter what happens.

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