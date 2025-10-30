As I said in my last post, most pension reports are of the “ending on June 30th” variety. And the general rule of thumb is that the actual report is released about 4 months later. Well, I have a new one just in. It is from the state of Washington, which is appropriate, since that is the state I started with the last time I looked at all the U.S. retirement systems.

That last time I examined the Washington data, I had sent in a FOIA request to the retirement system asking for the number of members that had died in each of the last ten years. It was not a happy picture painted by the answer I received.

This time I am going to do my normal procedure and go directly to the Washington pension report that is available online.

The last visit to this pension system only looked at the member death statistics provided by the FOIA answer. I did do an update to that post at a later date and added the corresponding “members removed from rolls” numbers from the FY2024 online report. I will say with this new FY2025 report the members removed numbers are nothing extraordinary. But they are going down, thankfully.

It is something else that I neglected to include last time, probably because it is buried almost at the very end of the lengthy document, that I would like to focus on this time around.

Death Refunds.

First of all, Washington’s report is a very dense and complex one. There are several groups represented in the single report, all with their own tables and subgroups.

page 34

(A. Reporting Entity)

The state of Washington, through DRS, administers eight retirement systems for employees of the state and political subdivisions: • Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) • School Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) • Public Safety Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) • Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS) • Law Enforcement Officers’ and Fire Fighters’ Retirement System (LEOFF) • Washington State Patrol Retirement System (WSPRS) • Judicial Retirement System (JRS) • Judges’ Retirement Fund (JRF)

You will see in the screenshots that follow just how many there are. I have taken the liberty of adding all the numbers together from the various groups to give you a big picture graph of the combined death refunds. But I will point out some noteworthy individual numbers as we get to them below.

Annual Comprehensive

Financial Report

Pension Trust Funds of the State of Washington

for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

*here is a table I produced of all the groups combined death refunds from which the above graph was made:

pages 265 to 273

(Schedules of Benefit Expenses and Refunds by Type)

Dollars in Thousands … add three zeroes to those numbers!

*take a look at the next table, 2025 has a very significant increase for death refunds.

*on the next table, both 2024 and 2025 see a doubling of death refunds compared to 2021. Which is odd since 2021 would have seen the worst of the pandemic.

*not to beat a dead horse, but again 2025 compared with 2021, a doubling of death refunds.

*again, 2025 compared to 2021 … sixfold increase!

*twelvefold increase 2021 to 2025. (Also happened in 2023)

*okay this next one is the most troubling to look at. I am saddened at what must have happened to the teachers of Washington to almost see a tripling of death refunds from 2021 to 2025!

.

.

Sorry to be the bearer of this bad news.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

