csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

I am wondering exactly HOW MANY people have actually died? It seems that these tables are the only way we can get an idea of the immensity -- perhaps this is the reason for the collapse. And it was the Deagel Report that forecast 2/3 of Ameruca's population to "die-off" in 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by csofand and others
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
1h

You are looking at data nobody else is analyzing - or thought to analyze. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by csofand
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 csofand
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture