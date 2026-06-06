.

.

.

“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

.

I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

.

***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

Thank you for sticking with me. I know this is not easy to give your attention to over and over again. But it really is a rush to make a record before these numbers disappear.

.

This West Virginia pension document we are going to examine is a tough one. It is long and densely packed - there are nine different employee groups represented, each with their own tables of numbers … for everything! Ugh.

For most of our discussion we may just be focusing on the top two groups:

Public Employees (PERS)

Teachers (TRS)

The last time I visited this pension system I missed a lot of stuff, which I will hopefully make up for today.

.

.

.

West Virginia Consolidated Public Retirement Board

Pension Trust Funds of the State of West Virginia

(A Component Unit of the State of West Virginia)

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

.

.

.

The Big Payday

*(Any time I see these investment return numbers for 2021 and they are over 30%, I know that it is extra special).

.

.

.

page 79 (Schedule Of Investment Returns)

.

A little closer:

.

.

.

page 200 (Additions by Source, Deductions by Type, and Changes in Plan Net Assets)

.

That is about a 2 billion dollar swing on investments from 2020 to 2021 for the Public Employees group.

.

.

.

page 201 (Additions by Source, Deductions by Type, and Changes in Plan Net Assets)

.

That is well over 2 billion dollars in investment gains from 2020 to 2021 for the Teachers group.

.

.

.

So with these two largest groups we are looking at over 4 billion dollars combined in investment gains. I will not do the rest of the nine groups, but I am sure it would push that total up a bit.

.

.

.

Unexpected Mortality

The last time I visited this pension system I made separate graphs for the members removed in the Public Employees and the Teachers groups. Here again I will show you those old graphs and ask that you help me out by just picturing the new bar for the current year from this fresh report.

.

.

.

Here is the old graph for the Public Employees group:

.

page 138 (Schedule of Retirees and Beneficiaries Added and Removed - PUBLIC EMPLOYEES)

.

A little closer:

That 1,176 member removal for 2024 is still above the pre-pandemic average, but it is thankfully tapering down from those highs 2021 through 2023.

.

.

.

Here is the old graph for the Teachers group:

.

page 146 (Schedule of Retirees and Beneficiaries Added and Removed - TEACHERS)

.

A little closer:

.

A very similar result here. That 1,286 member removal for 2024 is still above the pre-pandemic average but going down from the highs of the previous few years. That is a good sign.

.

.

.

But we should know by now that these are post-retirement stats, no active employee numbers are in these tables and graphs we just looked at.

Can we find the active information somewhere? You definitely can look at each group’s active member total from year to year and try to deduce whether that shows any member mortality, but I do not think that we can. The member counts can fluctuate up and down for various reasons. It would be better to locate definite mortality statistics and see if they are applicable to active members in some way.

.

I will try to spare you the tedious experience of reading my interrogations of various AI sources to figure out what stats in this report may reveal the active member mortality. Long story short, the next tables I am going to show you most likely do have active members included in a significant area … Death Benefits & Refunds.

The AI explained that since this document has structured the next tables with an “Age and Service” area with Retirants and Survivors, that means that the corresponding Death Benefits on the same table will be showing active member information.

*(i’ll put some of my AI dialog in the Supplemental at the end.)

.

.

.

page 209 (Benefits by Type - PUBLIC EMPLOYEES)

.

A little closer:

.

As you can see, the last three years on the top of the column represent 2023 through 2025 and they all are larger than the numbers for 2020 or 2021. In fact, the figure for 2024, $2,306,000, is bigger than both 2020 and 2021 combined.

.

.

.

Also page 209 (Benefits by Type - TEACHERS)

.

A little closer:

.

That figure for 2022 is shocking.

$5,488,000.

.

Almost double the payout from 2020!

But 2023 through 2025 are all still very high compared to the pre-pandemic average for this payout. That average was $2,904,000 per year.

.

“Something” is keeping the active member mortality higher than it was before 2020.

.

.

.

But there is one last little wrinkle.

This very complex document has another teacher group, one that only gets mentioned sporadically for some reason.

It is called the Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System (TDCRS).

The TDCRS is a multiple employer defined contribution retirement system, which is a money purchase pension plan covering primarily full-time employees of the State’s 55 county public school systems, the State Department of Education, and the Schools for the Deaf and Blind who were hired between July 1, 1991 and June 30, 2005. TDCRS benefits depend solely on amounts contributed to the plan plus investment earnings. TDCRS closed participation to new members effective June 30, 2005. In 2008, the West Virginia Legislature provided an opportunity for members of the TDCRS to elect to transfer to the West Virginia Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS). The transfer occurred on July 1, 2008 and a total of 15, 152 TDCRS members transferred to TRS.

.

So my takeaway from that is that it is still a distinct group of active teachers that may be longer tenured in comparison to the other teacher group.

Okay, so here is the interesting part. This group only gets one table for “Deductions” with a column for general “Refunds.” All the other groups get a secondary table that breaks down the “Refunds” into the separate categories of “Death” and “Resignation” - these are the tables we were just looking at for the Public Employees and Teachers.

So let’s take a look at the numbers for this group’s “Refunds”:

page 208 (Additions by Source, Deductions by Type, and Changes in Plan Net Assets)

.

A little closer:

.

I do not know why this group does not have this refund number broken down into the subcategories like the other groups, but we are left to speculate how much of these figures represent the death payouts of the active teachers in this legacy plan. The undeniable fact is that the numbers accelerated after 2020. The pre-pandemic average per year was $15,733,000.

As you can clearly see, 2025 left that in the dust.

It tripled that!

.

.

.

Would this be a reason to conveniently omit the detail about how much was for death and how much was for resignation?

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

Share

.

.

.

Supplemental

.

Yes, absolutely. In the context of the [West Virginia Public Employees Retirement System (PERS)](https://www.wvretirement.com/PERS.html) and other plans managed by the [West Virginia Consolidated Public Retirement Board (CPRB)](https://www.wvretirement.com/publications.html), a designated “Death Benefit” section specifically addresses active members who pass away before they officially retire. [1, 2, 3]

## How the Sections Differ in West Virginia Reports## 1. Age and Service (Retirees and Survivors)

This category outlines the rules for post-retirement benefits. It dictates the standard monthly annuity a member receives once they reach normal retirement milestones (such as Age 60 with 5 years of service for Tier 1, or Age 62 with 10 years of service for Tier 2). [1, 4]

The “survivor” element in this section applies only if a retiree formally selected a Joint & Survivor annuity option at the moment they retired. If they did, their surviving beneficiary continues to receive a lifetime monthly check after the retiree passes away. [2]

## 2. Death Benefits (Active Members Only)

This section is explicitly designated for pre-retirement or “in-service” deaths. It provides the financial protocol for what happens if an active employee dies while still working and contributing payroll deductions. [1, 2]

In West Virginia PERS reports, the “Death Benefit” provisions generally dictate two pathways based on vesting: [1, 2]

* If Not Vesting-Eligible: If an active member dies with fewer than the required years of service, their designated beneficiary simply receives a lump-sum refund of the employee’s accumulated contributions plus interest. [1, 2]

* If Vesting-Eligible: If an active member dies after meeting service requirements but before drawing a retirement check, the plan triggers a special pre-retirement survivor annuity—paying a lifetime monthly benefit to a surviving spouse or designated dependent as if the member had retired the day before they died. [2]

## Summary of the Actuarial Table Matrix

| Section Matrix [1, 2, 4] | Status of the Member at Death | Primary Forms of Payout |

|---|---|---|

| Age and Service | Retired Member | Monthly lifetime joint-annuity options selected at retirement. |

| Death Benefits | Active Member | Lump-sum refund of contributions OR accelerated pre-retirement survivor annuity. |