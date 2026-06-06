csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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currer's avatar
currer
9h

Thanks for continuing with this important analysis, csofand. 👍

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
9h

Seems to me a great lesson to be learned from all your extensive reporting

is NOT to work for the U.S. Government! Your photo at the beginning of this

one looks like its subject is a younger guy (underaged?) working as a miner

apparently in West Virginia. Is there a hidden message?

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