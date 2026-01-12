.

Happy at bad?

Is this what we have come to?

I sure hope not.

But if I am being honest, I fall into that trap as I look for clues.

“Gosh, I sure I hope I find evidence that I am right.”

or

“Those evil S.O.B.s did this bad thing and now I am going to show the whole world.”

… stuff like that goes on inside my head, if I am being honest.

That sucks.

Gotta be better than that. Right?

Anyway, I keep telling myself that doing this ghoulish work is important. Somehow, someday it might just help bring those effing S.O.B.s to justice.

So I keep going.

Since it seems that my new focus of late is to deep dive what the hell happened to our teachers in 2021, I guess this is a good time to point something out. Not every state has a completely separate retirement system for their teachers. Some do, some don’t.

As you may have surmised from reading my last posts, I am now on a track to submit public records requests for data on teachers deaths in 2021. That is because there really are no official lists of these good people already out there. The best we have is something that Education Week put out to honor educators “lost to covid.”

So these first requests I am sending out are going to those states with separate teacher retirement systems that have their own annual reports.

I sent one out to the big one … New York.

As you might expect, New York has more than one educators retirement system.

To name the major ones:

TRS (Teachers' Retirement System of the City of New York)

BERS (Board of Education Retirement System)

NYSTRS (NYS Teachers' Retirement System)

Today we are going to be talking about the last one on that list, the NYSTRS.

I sent in a records request to them, and I pretty much used the same language in that email as I did for my failed attempt with Arkansas:

“Hello, I would like to see if you can provide the following information.

I am looking for the number of your active members in your database that died in the calendar year of 2021. In addition to the number, could you please provide the date of death in each case. I do not ask for any personal information to be provided. If the information is easier to provide in a fiscal year format, then FY2021 and FY2022 would cover the entirety of 2021 on a calendar basis, I believe.

I am a not for profit researcher. I am trying to get information on how the pre-pandemic trends compare to the post-pandemic years. I feel that this is in the public’s interest and ask that you waive the fee.

I understand that some costs may incur however, and I would be able to afford $25 if needed.

Thank you for any help you can give.

Sincerely, …”

The answer I received from the NYSTRS was very quick and the person I had the correspondence with was very helpful. In just a few days after making my request I had the stats I was looking for.

Before we examine what that NYSTRS data showed, I think we will do our usual look at the Education Week list for 2021.

Let’s graph those 22 dates the educators died from “covid”:

And now here is my graph from the NYSTRS results:

Okay let’s attempt to understand what a comparison can tell us.

First off we have to make a key distinction between the two. The Education Week list is specific to “educators we lost to covid” and the NYSTRS list is an all cause mortality dataset. Because of that, (and since it is an in-house government collection of employee data), the NYSTRS numbers are much larger - it has a total of 180 names. And due to the all cause mortality nature of those bigger numbers, we are going to see what I call “noise” on the graph. In other words, we may see bars here (on the NYSTRS graph) where we haven’t before on the other graphs (Education Week) because those deaths may not have been caused by “covid” … could be a traffic accident or something not pandemic related. Make sense? We have no names from NYSTRS, just dates. So we have no way to search if it was in fact considered a “covid death” or not.

On this NYSTRS graph I have tried to fairly indicate the major trend lines in green. But hey, I am not a statistician, just a visual artist with a degree in graphic design. I hope those green lines seem reasonable.

If so, then I believe those major trend lines seem to agree with my past observations that there generally are two biggish phases in 2021 for educator deaths: (1. the first 3 to 4 months of the year) & (2. the period around the start of school.)

When is the start of school in New York then?

New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) First Day of School: Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Last Day of School: Friday, June 26, 2026. New York State (Outside NYC) School start dates across New York State vary by district, though roughly 75% of New York students typically begin after Labor Day. General Range: Most districts in Western New York started between August 25 and September 5, 2025.

.

So, I would say the first week of September is the general answer to that.

But then we also need to know when the educators were first allowed to get vaccines in New York:

Turns out that they were one of the first states to get the ball rolling.

January 11th, 2021.

Now common sense tells us that a peak of mortality in August and September is not a natural event. My experience looking at many, many mortality graphs has shown there to be a normal seasonal up and down to when people die. Typically the numbers are higher in winter and lower in summer. Let’s look at a past graph I made of New York all cause mortality, courtesy of the CDC:

I think you can see the seasonal ups and downs I am talking about here.

But as I am looking at this, something has just occurred to me. Ignore that ghost bomb in the blue highlight if you will, and just look at 2021:

A little closer:

There is not a peak around August and September! I had forgotten about that happening in some places.

So …

… that summertime peak of mortality up there on the NYSTRS active teacher death graph is not part of the larger New York experience folks.

That only hit the teachers!

What unseasonal factor, other than covid, could cause a jump in teacher deaths around the start of school? AND around the rollout date for a fully FDA approved experimental drug? (see my timeline at the end of the post)

And come on people, if you were a teacher living in New York (of all places!) during the pandemic, what are the chances that you would not have gone in and rolled up your sleeves?

New York.

Ground Zero.

Now look at that Ghost Bomb.

But as provocative as looking at those active member deaths from 2021 may be, I think there might be something still happening to the teachers of New York.

Maybe this is the time to go look at the just released pension report.

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

of the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS or the System)

for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

page 27 (Statements of Changes in Fiduciary Net Position)

That is a 13 million dollar increase of beneficiary payments from one year to the next. Yes, those numbers are in thousands, so add three zeroes.

To put that in context, let’s look at the previous year report for this stat.

2024

page 27

Okay.

2023 to 2024 actually saw beneficiary payments go down 6 million dollars.

.

I think 2025 may be going the wrong way folks.

But I guess I’m into now … going to have to get the numbers and make a graph.

2023

.

Yikes, another 13 million dollar jump.

2022

page 29

.

A more modest jump, only 9 million dollars this time. But hey, we are in the heart of the ‘pandemic event’ here.

2021

page 26

Hey wait, I thought 2020 was the onslaught of a raging pandemic! How do you explain that 6 million dollar reduction in payouts?

2020

page 31

.

Okay, back to the smooth sailing of the ‘before times’.

2019

page 29

Nice. The numbers are going down. The before times.

2018

page 33

.

Smoooooth sailing.

The graph:

2025 is definitely going the wrong direction.

Let’s keep going.

This post is not really meant to do my normal look at things - like the usual breakdown of members removed with a graph.

And this is getting pretty long. Sorry.

But while we are here in the current pension report we should at least take a look at those numbers … just to archive them.

page 121 (Schedule of Retired Members and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed From the Benefit Payroll)

.

A quick glance at those numbers would not cause me to say anything major happened. 2020 and the years after all seem to hover around five thousand members removed per year. I would have to run the percentages of that against the total members to see if there was anything significant to report there. Maybe another time.

Let’s get back to the active members now.

In the pension reports there are some tables with numbers of actives that died.

page 125 (Demographic & Economic Information)

Here is the graph:

Between July 1st 2021 and June 30th 2022 … something did kill a few more working teachers.

And unfortunately the most recent bar on that graph is starting to go the wrong way.

I am truly sorry, but I have one more thing to show you.

pages 140 & 141 (Benefits and Return of Contributions by Type)

Going the wrong direction!

That is a 10 million dollar increase for In-Service Death Benefits from 2024 to 2025!

Those are the working teachers.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

