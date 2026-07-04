First, a little housekeeping.

(That Prudential post is going to have to wait, again.)

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My previous post, Delta Dawn, was an opportunity for me to vent about the covid variants and how they have been conveniently blamed for certain waves of death during the pandemic. This is especially true for the 2021 mortality surge with Delta, which coincidentally popped up after the first vaccine rollout. And that point is something I completely neglected to examine properly in that last post. So here I would like to set the record straight ~ there is a strong temporal connection between when these variants pop up and when the vaccines were pushed on the citizens of the world.

This is something I almost never do, but when it comes to using their own words … an “official story” so to speak … there may not be a better gauge than Wikipedia, especially for timelines:

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Wikipedia

“ … Vaccinations began on 8 December 2020 … … A target to give all 15 million people in the top four priority groups their first dose by the middle of February 2021 was announced on 4 January 2021, and achieved on 14 February 2021. The next five groups were offered a vaccine by 15 April, and 32 million doses were administered by that point. In June 2021, all adults aged 18+ were able to get their first dose of a vaccine.”

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“The Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) was first identified and sequenced in the UK in September 2020, with the earliest known cases originating in Kent, England. [1, 2] Public Health England subsequently designated it as a Variant Under Investigation on December 8, 2020, and escalated it to a Variant of Concern (VOC) on December 21, 2020. [1]”

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Hmmm, strange that.

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Wikipedia

“ … India began administration of COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021 … … According to a June 2022 study published in The Lancet, COVID-19 vaccination in India prevented an additional 4.2 million deaths from December 8, 2020, to December 8, 2021.”

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Oddly, Wikipedia felt compelled to throw in that December 8th, 2020 date here too … even though the vaccinations in India did not start until over a full month later.

Hmmm. Strange that.

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But what about the exact timeline and the stages of the rollout?

(These next bullet points are taken directly from a Google AI response, the entirety of which will be in the Supplemental section at the end of this post. Please pay special attention to the very last sentence at the end of the May 1, 2021 bullet point.)

January 16, 2021 : The initial rollout prioritized roughly 30 million healthcare professionals and frontline workers.

March 1, 2021 : Eligibility opened to senior citizens (aged 60 and above) and individuals aged 45 to 59 with specific underlying comorbidities.

April 1, 2021 : The drive expanded to include all citizens aged 45 and older , removing the requirement for medical comorbidities.

May 1, 2021: The government launched Phase 3, opening up eligibility to all adults aged 18 to 44. This phase coincided with a severe second wave of infections across the country.

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“ … This phase coincided with a severe second wave of infections across the country.”

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“ … This highly transmissible strain later fueled a massive surge of infections in the country beginning in March 2021 and was officially designated as the Delta variant by the World Health Organization in May 2021 …”

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So India opens up access to the vaccines for everybody aged 18 to 44 in May of 2021 … AND at the exact same moment the World Health Organization officially designates the Delta variant?

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Hmmm. Strange that.

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“The national peak of the Delta variant surge in the United States occurred in mid-September 2021, with the 7-day average of new cases peaking at over 165,000 cases per day around September 1, 2021, and a secondary, slightly higher wave hitting in early winter alongside the emergence of Omicron. Globally, the Delta variant drove major surges starting in India in April and May 2021, and peaked across much of Europe and North America by the summer and early fall of that year.”

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Here I would like to put on my broken record …

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Pfizer full FDA approval was August 23, 2021.

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“The national peak of the Delta variant surge in the United States occurred in mid-September 2021 …”

Now I would like to circle back to a couple of those news articles I shared in the last post. Particularly we want to listen to the reports of the breakthrough infections.

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NDTV

June 4, 2021

“… The role of the Delta variant in breakthrough infections - or Covid infections after vaccination - has also been found to be big.”

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Hindustan Times

August 23, 2021

“ …So far, for all the breakthrough infections that have been sequenced, there has been no other variant identified but for the Delta …”

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Hmmm. Strange that.

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“ … breakthrough infections - or Covid infections after vaccination …”

***My apologies to Tanya Tucker.***

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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Share

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Supplemental

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India launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. It evolved into one of the largest mass immunization campaigns in global history, ultimately delivering over 2 billion doses using a phased rollout strategy managed via the Co-WIN Platform. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The structural timeline below outlines how the government expanded eligibility over time:

Phase 1: Priority Groups (Early 2021)

January 16, 2021 : The initial rollout prioritized roughly 30 million healthcare professionals and frontline workers. It launched using two primary approved vaccines: Covishield (manufactured by the Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (developed by Bharat Biotech). [2, 5, 6]

March 1, 2021: Eligibility opened to senior citizens (aged 60 and above) and individuals aged 45 to 59 with specific underlying comorbidities. [7, 8]

Phase 2: Age-Based Mass Expansion (Spring 2021)

April 1, 2021 : The drive expanded to include all citizens aged 45 and older , removing the requirement for medical comorbidities.

May 1, 2021: The government launched Phase 3, opening up eligibility to all adults aged 18 to 44. This phase coincided with a severe second wave of infections across the country. [3, 8, 9, 10]

Phase 3: Children and Boosters (2022)

January 3, 2022 : Vaccination expanded to adolescents aged 15 to 18 years .

January 10, 2022 : “Precautionary doses” (booster shots) were introduced for healthcare workers, frontline personnel, and senior citizens with comorbidities.

March 16, 2022 : Eligibility expanded downward to include children aged 12 to 14 years .

April 10, 2022: Precautionary booster doses became available to all adults aged 18 and older at private vaccination centers. [8]

Major Rollout Milestones

October 21, 2021 : India crossed the historic milestone of administering 1 billion cumulative vaccine doses .

July 17, 2022: The country successfully surpassed the 2 billion cumulative vaccine doses mark. [3]

[Rich media excluded from paste]

[1]

https://www.nature.com

[2]

https://www.bbc.com

[3]

https://www.bbc.com

[4]

https://www.sciencedirect.com

[5]

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

[6]

https://www.youtube.com

[7]

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

[8]

https://globalforum.diaglobal.org

[9]

https://en.wikipedia.org

[10]

https://www.cnn.com