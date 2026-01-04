.

.

.

This one is maybe going to be a little strange. I’m feeling like I don’t necessarily want to follow my old formulas for breaking down a pension report.

Let’s do a play by play as I put it together.

.

So my home state just released its fiscal year 2025 pension report. This is the retirement system that I used to be a member of.

.

OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM

ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

.

.

.

Trying to be thorough with this one, I have noticed something in the early pages that I have never documented before. It is a current year to prior year breakdown of the revenues and expenses associated with the retiree health insurance plan.

.

page 38

.

That is an increase of 7 million dollars in just one year for “Standard Retiree Health Insurance Account” claims.

FY2025 is going the wrong way folks.

.

.

Let’s look at some of the previous year’s statements for this little stat.

.

2024

page 34

.

So that looks better. Even sailing.

.

.

.

2023

page 35

.

Wow, the best yet! 2023 saw the claims go down compared to 2022.

.

.

.

2022

page 28

.

Okay, now we are starting to get back to the heart of the matter. This is showing us that the health effects of the pandemic are significant into 2022. This shows almost a 6 million dollar increase from 2021.

.

.

.

2021

page 28

.

And here it is! Ground zero for covid. Another 7 million dollar jump from 2020 to 2021. Which then makes me all the more concerned with the one I showed you for 2025.

2025 has the same increase in these claims as what was seen in the first year of the pandemic.

.

.

.

But let’s go back a little further.

.

.

.

2020

page 28

.

Hmmm. What is up with that big number on 2019? Not sure, could be a one off.

.

.

.

2019

page 28

.

What the heck?

.

.

.

2018

page 28

.

Okay this is not what I expected.

Going to have to get some help understanding this …

.

Okay, there you have it. Between 2019 and 2020 there was a major restructuring of this retirement system that affected these numbers.

Therefore it would be appropriate to only examine the fluctuations from 2020 to 2025.

.

.

.

Here is the graph you know I have to make:

.

.

2025 is the biggest since the pandemic arrived.

.

.

.

Some of you long time readers of my substack mania may remember my battle with the place I used to work, Multnomah County. For those of you unfamiliar, at one point I did a public records request to the county asking for statistics regarding employee use of sick time. (See this and this for more on that.) Well they refused … unless I coughed up a few thousand dollars. I did not have that kind of money laying around, so I never got those statistics.

Could this graph I just made explain that lack of enthusiasm on their part?

Yes, I think so. Those county employees that I used to work with are all members of this retirement system.

.

.

.

I’m going to wind this down soon. That little tangent turned out to be more work than I expected.

But there are a couple of other things to touch on before we depart this document.

.

.

.

page 148

.

I am going to skip my conventional members removed graph and just go straight to the proportional analysis of members removed versus the total member count. (See this if you are unfamiliar with that.)

.

Here is my table of percentages:

.

And the graph:

.

Yep. Something is keeping the removal of members elevated beyond the pre-pandemic normal percentage.

.

.

.

There are actually a few more things to look at in regards to the health insurance claims and actuarial gains and losses, but I am afraid that this post would become too dense and I may lose your attention. Though I probably will come back and look at those tidbits another time.

.

I will leave you with this last thing.

Buried almost at the end of the long pension report:

.

page 185

.

A little closer.

.

.

.

.

Yeah, 2025 is going the wrong direction.

.

.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

