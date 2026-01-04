csofand’s Substack

David Shohl
18h

Appreciate this play by play exposition and being reminded of your place in this half-decade long arc.

Best part: you’re not one of Oregon’s death statistics.

Second-best part: you’re warning others not to become statistics.

Worst part: 2025 is going the wrong way, worse than previous years.

Don’t stop yet.

Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
13h

Very interesting. Since I live in California I took a look at Calpers: https://www.calpers.ca.gov/documents/acfr-2025/download?inline. Go to page 160 in this document for the numbers added to and removed from pension rolls that sandwich the crucial 2020-2021 timeframe. Notice the ~20% step-up during the 2020-21 fiscal year and that it continues for all of the ensuing years reported.

