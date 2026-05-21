csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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1Walker's avatar
1Walker
7h

It’s important that this is documented before it all disappears. Thank you for your diligence.

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1 reply by csofand
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
8h

Glad you’re forging ahead, and I don’t mind the streamlining. This county example illustrates perfectly the value of your difficult research.

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