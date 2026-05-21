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Hi current readers, thanks for your interest along the way. It seems that I am afflicted with the job of constantly looking at these mind-numbingly boring documents … and attempting to make sense of what they are saying … and then “WOW-ing” you all with my amazing insights. Yeah?

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Well it really is tedious and never ends. I am sorry! But a record has to be independently preserved somehow. Guess I’m IT.

But someday I worry that “they” will figure it out, and start cleaning up all these crumbs before this rat can get to them.

So I keep going.

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I understand that what I am doing is not happy stuff … not very like-able, shall we say. And I have made my peace with that. I won’t subject you to any more tantrums and say “I’m done” …. I promise. What I am going to do is try to figure out a way to streamline these forthcoming pension system updates.

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So, that said, you may expect some weird posts coming up where I am basically setting up recurring parts of the lexicon, like the post I did for “death benefits” vs “death refunds.” Being a former Luddite, I do not know a better way to set this up … so I can just link to things instead of explaining them in each post.

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Okay, sound good?

To begin our “nuts and bolts” part of this offering, I want to share something I just learned.

In one recent post, going back to Maryland, I explained the difference between “Death Refunds” and “Death in Service” benefits. In both cases the payout is to survivors of an actively employed member that died before retirement. The distinction is where the money comes from. “Death Refunds” come from the employee’s own pool of contributions and “Death in Service” benefits come from the employer’s funds.

But there is an even finer tangent in a related term. My lack of clarity on this was perhaps bolstered by that post about Maryland. On their table for “Benefit Expenses by Type”:

… they combined two terms that are commonly separate, and usually mean two different things. “Death in Service” was lumped together with the other phrase “Pre-Retirement.”

So why are they different, usually?

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“Death in service refers to benefits paid if an active employee dies while still employed, whereas pre-retirement benefits are financial protections for vested individuals who leave employment before officially retiring . [ 1 , 2 ] Understanding how both options work helps protect your loved ones and manage your retirement planning: Key Differences Death-in-Service Benefit Employment Status … Employed (Active) at the time of death.

Payment Trigger … Sudden death while actively working.

Benefit Structure … Often includes a lump-sum amount (like life insurance equivalents) or survivor annuities. Pre-Retirement Benefit Employment Status … Separated from the employer (vested but no longer working).

Payment Trigger … Reaching the eligible retirement age or the death of the separated individual.

Benefit Structure … Typically a reduced survivor annuity or a payout of accrued pension funds.”

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There you have it. If you really want to zero in on employees that were actively working at the time of their death, then the very descriptive “Death in Service” is the one to look out for. As the above description explains, “Pre-Retirement” benefits could fall under an umbrella of things (left employment and was in “inactive” status would be the most common, I think).

Make sense?

If not, put a comment in this post and I will do my level best to give an answer.

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To end this post I am going to take you to a county pension report that I just stumbled across, which has some of the terms we have been discussing. And unfortunately this document gives us some clues that the dismal events of the last several years may not yet be over.

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San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association - SBCERA

2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial report

For the Years Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

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First, how did they do

in the big casino

back in

2021?

page 97 (HISTORY OF INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE)

***I must say that anytime I see an investment return above 30% in my digging into this topic, I am very impressed. That almost matches the best state level return on investment we saw elsewhere.

33.30%!!!

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On that same page:

***The fair market value in 2020 was $10,416,000,000, in 2021 that grew to $13,569,000,000. That is a little over 3 billion dollars added to the balance sheet!

For just one county in California.

Nice!

Next we are going to focus on some stats for the active members.

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On page 108 there is a table:

If the image is too tiny to see, here are the numbers of active members per year:

2016 … 20,538

2017 … 21,110

2018 … 21,465

2019 … 21,823

2020 … 21,814

2021 … 21,500

2022 … 21,276

2023 … 22,084

2024 … 23,131

2025 … 24,121

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Notice anything?

I see a steady addition of members 2016 through 2019, then basically a standstill on 2020, followed by a diminishing of members for the next two years (2021 & 2022), and then the additions resume for the following three years.

Meaningful?

Maybe so … keep this in mind as we go further into the document.

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page 128 (Benefit Expenses by Type)

***The first highlighted line is “Death in Service” benefits, the second highlighted line is “Death Refunds.” As we just discussed, these are both numbers for payouts made when an active member dies.

In lieu of making a graph (which is a bit of work), I will make sure you know the numbers on that table:

Death in Service Benefits:

2016 … $590,000

2017 … $421,000

2018 … $466,000

2019 … $290,000

2020 … $690,000

2021 … $716,000

2022 … $637,000

2023 … $637,000

2024 … $646,000

2025 … $879,000

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Death Refunds:

2016 … $1,678,000

2017 … $1,563,000

2018 … $1,463,000

2019 … $1,312,000

2020 … $1,988,000

2021 … $2,220,000

2022 … $2,377,000

2023 … $2,367,000

2024 … $2,242,000

2025 … $3,265,000

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***Please note that these numbers do go up and down, therefore these are stand alone single year quantities, not a cumulative or running total year to year. Which makes the fact that 2025 has the largest sum on both lists (and by a good margin) very upsetting to me.

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How about the retirees?

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page 122 (Retirees and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)

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Here are those numbers of retirees and beneficiaries removed:

2016 … 301

2017 … 320

2018 … 313

2019 … 331

2020 … 345

2021 … 425

2022 … 446

2023 … 406

2024 … 418

2025 … 415

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Correct me if I am wrong, but I think by fiscal year 2022 the wonder vaccines were available for a good while, right? Why does that have the largest removals?

Hmmm.

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page 112 (Analysis of Financial Experience)

***This is self explanatory by that column heading … “Death After Retirement.”

Footnote 3 explains how we should interpret the numbers:

“If retirees live longer than assumed, there is a loss. If not as long, a gain.”

Losses are in the parentheses, and gains are without them.

Notice anything?

2016 … ($10,824,000) = a loss

2017 … ($9,835,000) = a loss

2018 … ($17,763,000) = a loss

2019 … ($46,603,000) = a loss

2020 … ($50,361,000) = a loss (wow!, these retirees are really living a long time!)

2021 … $15,938,000 = a gain

2022 … $13,962,000 = a gain

2023 … $6,071,000 = a gain

2024 … $1,061,000 = a gain

2025 … $13,642,000 = a gain

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Looks to me like the retirees started not living as long as they were supposed to … right around 2021.

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Just saying.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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